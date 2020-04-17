Popular delivery and takeout orders in each state as America socially distances

-
Here's what Americans are ordering
With millions of Americans under stay-at-home orders, food delivery has been a welcome lifeline for many, and the only way some restaurants were able to stay in business.
Financial planning site Simple Thrifty Living did a comprehensive data analysis — using Google search trends and 12 months of sales data from Grubhub and DoorDash — to determine which dishes had the biggest boost in popularity in each state over the course of the U.S. coronavirus lockdowns.
Here's what they found.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Alabama: Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan saw a surge in popularity in Alabama.
Credit: The Washington Post/Getty Images
-
Alaska: Pad thai
It might come as a surprise to those who live outside Alaska, but pad thai has been the go-to takeout item America's 49th state.
For locals, this won't be very surprising at all. Fairbanks, the state's third-largest city, is known in the region for its abundance of Thai restaurants.
Credit: Getty Images via iStockphoto
-
Arizona: Bean burritos
The humble bean burrito has been a favorite for those sheltering in place in Arizona.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Arkansas: Bang bang shrimp
In Arkansas, food delivery services have been serving up more bang bang shrimp.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
California: Lamb shawarma
Since the statewide stay-at-home orders started, lamb shawarma has seen the biggest boost in popularity among takeout orders in the Golden State.
Credit: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP?Getty Images
-
Colorado: Buffalo chicken sandwich
If you live in Colorado and you're craving a saucy Buffalo chicken sandwich, you're not alone.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Connecticut: Build-your-own pizza
They don't settle for just any pre-fab pizza in Connecticut. Since social distancing began, people have been ordering custom pies with their favorite ingredients.
Credit: Vince Talotta
-
Washington D.C.: Truffle fries
In the nation's capital, people are recreating the bar-snack experience at home by ordering takeout truffle fries.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Delaware: Poké bowls
In Delaware, protein-packed poké bowls are having a moment.
Credit: Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images
-
Florida: Cauliflower rice bowls
In Florida, more people are opting for this versatile veggie meal.
With a little imagination and the proper seasoning, cauliflower rice bowls can be made to fit any culinary tradition. Vegan burrito bowls, anyone?
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Georgia: Detox juice
Detox juice has seen a spike in popularity as a delivery option in the Peach State.
Credit: Frederic J. Brown
-
Hawaii: Poké bowls
Hawaii and Delaware share an affinity for this healthy fish dish.
Credit: / Getty Images
-
Idaho: Detox juice
In Idaho, like in Georgia, people seem to be more interested than ever in getting their vitamins during social distancing.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Illinois: Chorizo tacos
Illinois residents agree: Nothing warms the isolated soul like a savory chorizo taco.
Credit: Deb Lindsey/The Washington Post/Getty Images
-
Indiana: Nachos
Hoosiers have been craving delivery nachos at home.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Iowa: Chicken Parmesan
Iowa, like Alabama, has been ordering plenty of chicken Parmesan.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Kansas: Bang bang shrimp
Kansas might be far from the ocean, but there's no shortage of bang bang shrimp being delivered.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Kentucky: Chicken Parmesan
Sure, college basketball and the Kentucky Derby have been canceled this year, but there's still one thing that's bringing folks together in Kentucky — a heaping tin of saucy, cheesy chicken Parmesan.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Louisiana: Bang bang shrimp
This sticky fried shrimp dish an increasingly popular takeout item in the Bayou State.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Maine: Baklava
Maybe you expected the most popular dish in Maine to be lobster or clam chowder. But during quarantine, sweet, flaky baklava has seen the biggest jump in popularity.
Credit: Kerem Kocalar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
-
Maryland: Chicken Parmesan
Are you craving chicken Parmesan yet?
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Massachusetts: Baby back ribs
The paper-towel shortage must be doubly worrisome in Massachusetts, where lots of people have been ordering messy baby back ribs.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Michigan: Chicken and waffles
If ever there were a culinary power couple, this savory-and-sweet pairing would be it. And it's seen a surge in popularity in Michigan since quarantine began.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Minnesota: Chicken Parmesan
In Minnesota, like in many other states, chicken Parmsean tops the list of quarantine delivery favorites.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Mississippi: Stuffed jalapeños
During social distancing, folks in the Magnolia State have been satisfying cravings for this classic bar snack.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Missouri: Fried Brussels sprouts
Fried Brussels sprouts have become a favorite in the Show Me State.
Credit: Jane Barlow/PA Images/Getyy Images
-
Montana: Bean burritos
Montana, like Arizona, has taken comfort in the simple bean burrito.
Credit: Jung K Oh/Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Nebraska: Bang bang shrimp
Nebraska and Kansas share a border, and they also share a love for bang bang shrimp.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Nevada: Truffle fries
What do Washington D.C. and Nevada have in common? They share a love of piping-hot fries tossed in truffle salt.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
New Hampshire: Buffalo cauliflower
This vegan chicken wing alternative is keeping delivery drivers busy in New Hampshire.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
New Jersey: Spicy tuna roll
New Jersey hasn't walked back their love of sushi during social distancing.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
New Mexico: Breakfast burritos
In New Mexico, breakfast burritos have been a popular delivery item since the shutdowns began.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
New York: Spicy miso ramen
In New York, spicy miso ramen has been a go-to comfort food for those practicing social distancing.
Credit: LocKee/Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
North Carolina: Bacon, egg and cheese biscuit
Breakfast biscuits are always popular in North Carolina, but they've been the top-trending delivery item lately.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
North Dakota: Chicken Parmesan
In North Dakota, chicken Parmesan hits the spot.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Ohio: Chicken Parmesan
Yes, chicken Parmesan is also big in Ohio.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Oklahoma: Bean burritos
Bean burritos have been in demand in the Sooner State.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Oregon: Chicken Parmesan
From coast to coast, America is united in its love of delivery chicken Parm.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Pennsylvania: Spicy tuna roll
People in Pennsylvania, like their neighbors in New Jersey, have been ordering a lot of spicy tuna rolls.
Credit: Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post/Getty Images
-
Rhode Island: Buffalo cauliflower
Like their fellow New Englanders in New Hampshire, people in Rhode Island have been ordering Buffalo cauliflower since stay-at-home orders were issued.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
South Carolina: Chicken Parmesan
The Palmetto State joins a bevy of others across the country in its love of chicken Parm.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
South Dakota: Bacon cheeseburgers
While North Dakota is team chicken Parm, South Dakota prefers its cheese and meat delivered between two buns and draped with crispy bacon.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Tennessee: Nachos
Nachos have been popular for delivery in the Volunteer State.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Texas: Buffalo chicken sandwich
Buffalo chicken sandwiches have seen a surge in delivery orders in Texas.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Utah: Chicken tikka masala
In Utah, many people have been ordering chicken tikka masala from their favorite Indian restaurants.
Credit: AFP/Getty Images
-
Vermont: Buffalo cauliflower
New England loves Buffalo cauliflower, and Vermont is no exception.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Virginia: Macaroni cheeseburgers
Viriginia is for lovers of the macaroni-and-cheeseburger.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Washington: Baby back ribs
Washington shares a love of saucy baby back ribs.
Credit: Matthew J. Lee/Boston Globe/Getty Images
-
West Virginia: Chicken Parmesan
People in the Mountain State are taking comfort in takeout chicken Parm.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Wisconsin: Buffalo chicken sandwich
Wisconsinites have been ordering a lot of Buffalo chicken sandwiches to enjoy at home.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
-
Wyoming: Chicken Parmesan
And, finally, Wyoming rounds out the list with another vote for chicken Parmesan.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto