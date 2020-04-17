Popular delivery and takeout orders in each state as America socially distances

Live

    • Here's what Americans are ordering

      With millions of Americans under stay-at-home orders, food delivery has been a welcome lifeline for many, and the only way some restaurants were able to stay in business. 

      Financial planning site Simple Thrifty Living did a comprehensive data analysis — using Google search trends and 12 months of sales data from Grubhub and DoorDash — to determine which dishes had the biggest boost in popularity in each state over the course of the U.S. coronavirus lockdowns.

      Here's what they found.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Alabama: Chicken Parmesan

      Chicken Parmesan saw a surge in popularity in Alabama.

      Credit: The Washington Post/Getty Images

    • Alaska: Pad thai

      It might come as a surprise to those who live outside Alaska, but pad thai has been the go-to takeout item America's 49th state. 

      For locals, this won't be very surprising at all. Fairbanks, the state's third-largest city, is known in the region for its abundance of Thai restaurants.

      Credit: Getty Images via iStockphoto

    • Arizona: Bean burritos

      The humble bean burrito has been a favorite for those sheltering in place in Arizona.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Arkansas: Bang bang shrimp

      In Arkansas, food delivery services have been serving up more bang bang shrimp.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • California: Lamb shawarma

      Since the statewide stay-at-home orders started, lamb shawarma has seen the biggest boost in popularity among takeout orders in the Golden State.

      Credit: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP?Getty Images

    • Colorado: Buffalo chicken sandwich

      If you live in Colorado and you're craving a saucy Buffalo chicken sandwich, you're not alone.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Connecticut: Build-your-own pizza

      They don't settle for just any pre-fab pizza in Connecticut. Since social distancing began, people have been ordering custom pies with their favorite ingredients.

      Credit: Vince Talotta

    • Washington D.C.: Truffle fries

      In the nation's capital, people are recreating the bar-snack experience at home by ordering takeout truffle fries.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Delaware: Poké bowls

      In Delaware, protein-packed poké bowls are having a moment.

      Credit: Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

    • Florida: Cauliflower rice bowls

      In Florida, more people are opting for this versatile veggie meal.

      With a little imagination and the proper seasoning, cauliflower rice bowls can be made to fit any culinary tradition. Vegan burrito bowls, anyone?

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Georgia: Detox juice

      Detox juice has seen a spike in popularity as a delivery option in the Peach State.

      Credit: Frederic J. Brown

    • Hawaii: Poké bowls

      Hawaii and Delaware share an affinity for this healthy fish dish.

      Credit: / Getty Images

    • Idaho: Detox juice

      In Idaho, like in Georgia, people seem to be more interested than ever in getting their vitamins during social distancing.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Illinois: Chorizo tacos

      Illinois residents agree: Nothing warms the isolated soul like a savory chorizo taco.

      Credit: Deb Lindsey/The Washington Post/Getty Images

    • Indiana: Nachos

      Hoosiers have been craving delivery nachos at home.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Iowa: Chicken Parmesan

      Iowa, like Alabama, has been ordering plenty of chicken Parmesan.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Kansas: Bang bang shrimp

      Kansas might be far from the ocean, but there's no shortage of bang bang shrimp being delivered.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Kentucky: Chicken Parmesan

      Sure, college basketball and the Kentucky Derby have been canceled this year, but there's still one thing that's bringing folks together in Kentucky — a heaping tin of saucy, cheesy chicken Parmesan.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Louisiana: Bang bang shrimp

      This sticky fried shrimp dish an increasingly popular takeout item in the Bayou State.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Maine: Baklava

      Maybe you expected the most popular dish in Maine to be lobster or clam chowder. But during quarantine, sweet, flaky baklava has seen the biggest jump in popularity.

      Credit: Kerem Kocalar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

    • Maryland: Chicken Parmesan

      Are you craving chicken Parmesan yet?

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Massachusetts: Baby back ribs

      The paper-towel shortage must be doubly worrisome in Massachusetts, where lots of people have been ordering messy baby back ribs.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Michigan: Chicken and waffles

      If ever there were a culinary power couple, this savory-and-sweet pairing would be it. And it's seen a surge in popularity in Michigan since quarantine began.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Minnesota: Chicken Parmesan

      In Minnesota, like in many other states, chicken Parmsean tops the list of quarantine delivery favorites.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Mississippi: Stuffed jalapeños

      During social distancing, folks in the Magnolia State have been satisfying cravings for this classic bar snack.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Missouri: Fried Brussels sprouts

      Fried Brussels sprouts have become a favorite in the Show Me State.

      Credit: Jane Barlow/PA Images/Getyy Images

    • Montana: Bean burritos

      Montana, like Arizona, has taken comfort in the simple bean burrito.

      Credit: Jung K Oh/Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Nebraska: Bang bang shrimp

      Nebraska and Kansas share a border, and they also share a love for bang bang shrimp.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Nevada: Truffle fries

      What do Washington D.C. and Nevada have in common? They share a love of piping-hot fries tossed in truffle salt.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • New Hampshire: Buffalo cauliflower

      This vegan chicken wing alternative is keeping delivery drivers busy in New Hampshire.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • New Jersey: Spicy tuna roll

      New Jersey hasn't walked back their love of sushi during social distancing.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • New Mexico: Breakfast burritos

      In New Mexico, breakfast burritos have been a popular delivery item since the shutdowns began.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • New York: Spicy miso ramen

      In New York, spicy miso ramen has been a go-to comfort food for those practicing social distancing. 

      Credit: LocKee/Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • North Carolina: Bacon, egg and cheese biscuit

      Breakfast biscuits are always popular in North Carolina, but they've been the top-trending delivery item lately.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • North Dakota: Chicken Parmesan

      In North Dakota, chicken Parmesan hits the spot.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Ohio: Chicken Parmesan

      Yes, chicken Parmesan is also big in Ohio.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Oklahoma: Bean burritos

      Bean burritos have been in demand in the Sooner State.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Oregon: Chicken Parmesan

      From coast to coast, America is united in its love of delivery chicken Parm.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Pennsylvania: Spicy tuna roll

      People in Pennsylvania, like their neighbors in New Jersey, have been ordering a lot of spicy tuna rolls.

      Credit: Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post/Getty Images

    • Rhode Island: Buffalo cauliflower

      Like their fellow New Englanders in New Hampshire, people in Rhode Island have been ordering Buffalo cauliflower since stay-at-home orders were issued.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • South Carolina: Chicken Parmesan

      The Palmetto State joins a bevy of others across the country in its love of chicken Parm.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • South Dakota: Bacon cheeseburgers

      While North Dakota is team chicken Parm, South Dakota prefers its cheese and meat delivered between two buns and draped with crispy bacon.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Tennessee: Nachos

      Nachos have been popular for delivery in the Volunteer State.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Texas: Buffalo chicken sandwich

      Buffalo chicken sandwiches have seen a surge in delivery orders in Texas.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Utah: Chicken tikka masala

      In Utah, many people have been ordering chicken tikka masala from their favorite Indian restaurants. 

      Credit: AFP/Getty Images

    • Vermont: Buffalo cauliflower

      New England loves Buffalo cauliflower, and Vermont is no exception.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Virginia: Macaroni cheeseburgers

      Viriginia is for lovers of the macaroni-and-cheeseburger.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Washington: Baby back ribs

      Washington shares a love of saucy baby back ribs.

      Credit: Matthew J. Lee/Boston Globe/Getty Images

    • West Virginia: Chicken Parmesan

      People in the Mountain State are taking comfort in takeout chicken Parm.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Wisconsin: Buffalo chicken sandwich

      Wisconsinites have been ordering a lot of Buffalo chicken sandwiches to enjoy at home.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Wyoming: Chicken Parmesan

      And, finally, Wyoming rounds out the list with another vote for chicken Parmesan. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto