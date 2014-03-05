Picturing male breast cancer

For his latest installation of the SCAR Project photographer David Jay has turned his lens toward male breast cancer survivors.
The SCAR Project's mission is to put an "unflinching face" on the reality of early-onset cancer.
For The SCAR Project: Men, Jay has brought attention to male breast cancer, a disease that affects approximately 2,240 men a year in the U.S., according to 2013 statistics from the National Cancer Institute.
And while rare, a 2012 study suggests that breast cancer is more deadly in men than women, due to diagnosis later in life and more advanced tumors at the time of diagnosis.
In this image, Bob D., 2013