Picturing male breast cancer

    • The SCAR Project

      For his latest installation of the SCAR Project photographer David Jay has turned his lens toward male breast cancer survivors.

      The SCAR Project's mission is to put an "unflinching face" on the reality of early-onset cancer. 

      For The SCAR Project: Men, Jay has brought attention to male breast cancer, a disease that affects approximately 2,240 men a year in the U.S., according to 2013 statistics from the National Cancer Institute. 

      And while rare, a 2012 study suggests that breast cancer is more deadly in men than women, due to diagnosis later in life and more advanced tumors at the time of diagnosis.

      In this image, Bob D., 2013

      Credit: David Jay/The SCAR Project

    • The SCAR Project

      Michael D., 2013, photographed for The SCAR Project: Men

      Credit: David Jay/The SCAR Project

    • The SCAR Project

      Bill B., 2013, photographed for The SCAR Project: Men

      Credit: David Jay/The SCAR Project

    • The SCAR Project

      Brett M., 2013, photographed for The SCAR Project: Men

      Credit: David Jay/The SCAR Project

    • The SCAR Project

      Oliver B., 2013, photographed for The SCAR Project: Men

      Credit: David Jay/The SCAR Project

    • The SCAR Project

      Joe C., 2013, photographed for The SCAR Project: Men

      Credit: David Jay/The SCAR Project

    • The SCAR Project

      Richard R., 2013, photographed for The SCAR Project: Men

      Credit: David Jay/The SCAR Project