Photos: Prince Philip's funeral

WPA / Getty Images

Prince Philip was remembered on Saturday with a small funeral of just 30 people — but it was also steeped in his loyalty to Britain and to the military.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9 at the age of 99. Married to the Queen since 1947 and her consort since she ascended to the throne in 1953, he was the longest-serving consort in history. He was also the patriarch of the large Royal Family: He and Queen Elizabeth had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The 30 funeral attendees were limited mainly to their children, grandchildren and their spouses. Male members of the Royal Family and Princess Anne joined in an eight-minute procession to St. George's Chapel, while Queen Elizabeth arrived separately and sat alone for the funeral.

His casket was draped with his military cap and sword, and military bands played tribute to him.

Well-wishers gathered outside of Windsor Castle to pay their respects and observed a moment of silence for him.