Photos: Prince Philip's funeral
Prince Philip was remembered on Saturday with a small funeral of just 30 people — but it was also steeped in his loyalty to Britain and to the military.
Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9 at the age of 99. Married to the Queen since 1947 and her consort since she ascended to the throne in 1953, he was the longest-serving consort in history. He was also the patriarch of the large Royal Family: He and Queen Elizabeth had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The 30 funeral attendees were limited mainly to their children, grandchildren and their spouses. Male members of the Royal Family and Princess Anne joined in an eight-minute procession to St. George's Chapel, while Queen Elizabeth arrived separately and sat alone for the funeral.
His casket was draped with his military cap and sword, and military bands played tribute to him.
Well-wishers gathered outside of Windsor Castle to pay their respects and observed a moment of silence for him.
Britons gather outside Windsor Castle
Members of the public take part in a two minute silence outside Windsor Castle during the funeral of Prince Philip.
Pallbearers
Pallbearers carry Prince Philip's coffin to the Land Rover hearse.
Philip's coffin is laid onto Land Rover
The coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, is laid onto a modified Land Rover Defender in the quadrangle ahead of the ceremonial funeral procession to St. George's Chapel.
Princess Anne in procession
Princess Anne, Princess Royal during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Philip's sons in the funeral procession
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince Peter Phillips and Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle.
William and Harry walk in procession
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Peter Phillips; Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, walk in the procession.
Philip's coffin on the procession
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones and Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence follow Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's coffin during the Ceremonial Procession.
Queen Elizabeth arrives
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives in the Royal Bentley at the funeral for her husband.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at the funeral.
Philip's coffin is brought into St. George's Chapel
Members of the royal family watch as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's coffin, covered with His Royal Highness' Personal Standard arrives at St George's Chapel carried by a bearer party found by the Royal Marines.
Outside St. George's Chapel
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stand outside St George's Chapel.
Philip's coffin is brought into St. George's Chapel
The coffin of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, accompanied by members of the Royal family, is carried by pall bearers into his funeral service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Archbishop of Canterbury
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby takes part in the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor
Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.
Prince William and Catherine at funeral
The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of Cambridge and Earl of Wessex attend the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at St George's Chapel.
Prince Edward and family at funeral
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn attend the funeral.
Prince Harry at funeral
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His wife, Meghan, could not attend on medical advice.
Prince Charles and Camilla at funeral
The Duchess and Duke of Cornwall attend the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at St George's Chapel.
Moment of silence outside Windsor Castle
Members of the public take part in a two minute silence outside Windsor Castle during the funeral of Prince Philip.
Philip's coffin is carried into the Quire
The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin, covered with His Royal Highness' Personal Standard is carried into The Quire in St George's Chapel by the pallbearers, followed by members of the Royal family.