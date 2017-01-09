Live

Photos of Barack and Michelle Obama that will melt your heart

    • Love

      Former president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in 2017. Here's a look at some of the most romantic photos taken during their two terms in the White House. 

      Here, Mr. Obama and the first lady attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting in 2016.

      Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

    • First couple

      Mr. Obama and the first lady ride in a golf cart at an inaugural ball in 2009.

      Credit: The White House, Getty Images

    • Boop!

      The first lady touches Mr. Obama’s nose before he welcomes Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the White House in 2016.

      Credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

    • Celebration

      The first lady hugs Mr. Obama after the 2012 presidential election. 

      Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

    • Busting a move

      Mr. and Mrs. Obama dance during the Governors Ball in the East Room of the White House in 2010. 

      Credit: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

    • Kiss cam

      Mr. and Mrs. Obama smooch as they are caught on a “kiss cam” at a basketball game in Washington, D.C., in 2012. 

      Credit: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

    • Something on his jacket?

      The first lady touches Mr. Obama’s shoulder as they wait to greet Mexican President Felipe Calderon at the White House in 2010. 

      Credit: Pool/Getty Images

    • Inaugural parade

      Mr. Obama and the first lady walk the inaugural parade route in Washington, D.C., in 2009.

      Credit: Doug Mills/AFP/Getty Images

    • "Where the Wild Things Are"

      Mr. and Mrs. Obama read “Where the Wild Things Are” to children at the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in 2016. 

      Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

    • Quick kiss

      Mr. Obama kisses the first lady as they arrive to deliver remarks during a campaign event in 2012.

      Credit: Jim Watson/AFP/GettyImages

    • All dressed up

      Mr. Obama accompanies Mrs. Obama on stage after delivering remarks at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 45th Annual Awards Dinner in 2015.

      Credit: Pool/Getty Images

    • Mr. and Mrs.

      Mr. Obama wraps his arms around the first lady while waiting backstage to be introduced at an Ohio rally in 2010. 

      Credit: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

    • Home

      Mr. Obama and the first lady stand at the edge of Lake Michigan to view the skyline of their hometown, Chicago, in 2012. 

      Credit: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

    • Vows

      The first lady reacts during the wedding of Laura Jarrett and Tony Balkissoon at Valerie Jarrett’s home in Chicago in 2012.

      Credit: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

    • A brief hug

      Mr. Obama hugs the first lady in the Red Room of the White House in 2009. 

      Credit: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

    • Movie night

      Mr. and Mrs Obama wear 3-D glasses while watching the Super Bowl at the White House theater in 2009.

      Credit: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

    • Cuddles

      The first lady snuggles against Mr. Obama during a video taping for the 2015 World Expo.

      Credit: Official White House Photo by Amanda Lucidon

    • Hilarity

      Mr. and Mrs. Obama laugh as they record a holiday video message in 2014. 

      Credit: Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson

    • Happy birthday

      Mr. Obama sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to the first lady in the White House in 2013. 

      Credit: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

    • A slow dance

      Mr. Obama and the first lady dance together during the Commander-In-Chief’s Ball in 2013.

      Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    • Fixing his tie

      The first lady adjusts Mr. Obama’s bow tie before the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House in 2015. 

      Credit: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

    • A Gentleman

      Mr. Obama assists the first lady off stage after she thanked the White House chefs during a State Dinner for President François Hollande in 2014.

      Credit: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

    • Inaugural ball

      Mr. and Mrs. Obama dance at the Southern Inaugural Ball in 2009. 

      Credit: Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

    • A moment

      Mr. and Mrs. Obama share a semi-private moment in a freight elevator at an inaugural ball in Washington, D.C., in 2009. 

      Credit: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

    • Whispers

      Mr. Obama whispers into Mrs. Obama’s ear during the White House Cinco de Mayo celebration in 2009. 

      Credit: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

    • Mistletoe

      Mr. Obama kisses Mrs. Obama under mistletoe at Blair House in Washington, D.C., in 2014.

      Credit: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

    • Post-debate

      Mr. Obama hugs first lady Michelle Obama after a debate in Florida in 2012.

      Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

    • An embrace

      The president hugs the first lady after she introduces him at a campaign event in Iowa in 2012. 

      Credit: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

    • Dance with me

      Mr. Obama and the first lady dance while Earth, Wind and Fire performs at the Governors Ball in the East Room of the White House in 2009.

      Credit: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

    • Thriller

      Mr. and Mrs. Obama dance with children performing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” during a White House Halloween event in 2016. 

      Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

    • Waiting

      Mr. Obama signs a guestbook in Prague, Czech Republic, as the first lady watches with her hands behind her back in 2009.

      Credit: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

    • All smiles

      Mr. and Mrs. Obama embrace during the Youth Inaugural Ball in 2009.

      Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

    • Second inaugural parade

      Mr. Obama kisses the first lady as the presidential inaugural parade makes its way through Washington, D.C., in 2013.

      Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

    • Happy day

      The first lady hugs Mr. Obama during a 2011 signing ceremony for a bill that helps veterans find work. 

      Credit: Mandel NganN/AFP/Getty Images

    • Farewell

      Mr. and Mrs. Obama wave goodbye to Israeli President Shimon Peres after a dinner in his honor at the White House in 2012. 

      Credit: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

    • Hands

      The first lady places her hand near Mr. Obama’s as he delivers remarks during a Christmas holiday reception in 2011.

      Credit: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

    • Campaigning

      Mr. Obama gives the first lady a hug after she introduces him at a campaign rally in 2012.

      Credit: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images

    • Up and away

      Mr. and Mrs. Obama walk to Marine One as they leave the White House for the G20 Summit in Europe in 2009. 

      Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

    • Giggles

      Mr. and Mrs. Obama wait for the arrival of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at the White House in 2016.

      Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

    • First kiss

      A plaque commemorates the place where Mr. Obama and Mrs. Obama shared their first kiss in Chicago in 1989. The kiss came after Mr. Obama treated Mrs. Obama to an ice cream cone at a strip mall Baskin-Robbins.

      Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images