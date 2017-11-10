Preview: Smithsonian's Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap

    • Public Enemy

      Public Enemy in front of a "Don't Believe the Hype" mural, 1988. 

      Hip-hop and rap have made an indelible mark on music and popular culture in America. Now that influence is being chronicled by the Smithsonian in an expansive collection of music, photos and stories.

      The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap is part of a joint venture between the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Smithsonian Folkways Recordings to tell the story of hip-hop. The anthology comprises nine CDs and a 300-page book with liner notes, essays by artists and scholars and never-before-published photographs.

      To help make the anthology a reality, a 30-day Kickstarter campaign was launched and recently reached. Backers of the campaign will receive rewards based on their donation level including limited edition trading cards featuring hip-hop icons designed by Mike Thompson. 

      Credit: Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Gift of the Jack Mitchell Archives

    • Darryl McDaniels and Rev Run of Run-DMC

      Darryl McDaniels and Rev Run of Run-DMC in 1992.

      Credit: Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Photograph by Bill Adler

    • LL Cool J

      LL Cool J performing at the Beacon Theater in New York City, 1991.

      Credit: Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Photograph by Al Pereira

    • Eazy-E

      Rapper and member of NWA  Eazy-E in Union Square in New York City, 1990.

      Credit: Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Photograph by Al Pereira

    • Afrika Bambaataa

      Afrika Bambaataa, founder of the Universal Zulu Nation.

      Credit: Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Photograph by Ricky Powell

    • Mary J. Blige

      Mary J. Blige at the New York Music Awards, 1992.

      Credit: Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Photograph by Al Pereira

    • Run-DMC

      Run-DMC on the rooftop of Russell Simmons' apartment building in New York City, 1990.

      Credit: Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Photograph by Ricky Powell,

    • 2 Live Crew fans

      Fans of 2 Live Crew during a performance in Miami, Florida, 1994. 

      Credit: Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Photograph by Al Pereira.

    • Queen Latifah

      Queen Latifah photographed during the filming of her music video for "Fly Girl," 1991.

      Credit: Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Photograph by Al Pereira

    • Big Boi of Outkast

      Big Boi of Outkast in New York City, 2004.

      Credit: Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Janette Beckman.