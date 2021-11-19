Stunning images of longest partial lunar eclipse since 1440





Julio Cortez / AP The longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries was visible overnight across all of North America and parts of South America. In this photo, the Earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse visible near a statue of George Washington atop Baltimore's Washington Monument, on Friday, November 19, 2021, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Eclipse seen over Japanese castle KYODO A partial lunar eclipse is observed over Gifu Castle in Gifu, central Japan November 19, 2021. This was the longest partial eclipse since 1440 — around the time Johannes Gutenberg invented his printing press — and won't be beaten until the far-off future of 2669.

Partial lunar eclipse in Missouri Charlie Riedel / AP The Earth's shadow covers the full moon during the partial lunar eclipse as seen from Kansas City, Missouri. Space scientists said the moon would appear red, with the most vivid coloring visible at peak eclipse.

Moon over the Washington Monument ALEXANDER DRAGO / REUTERS The partial lunar eclipse is seen above the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. Scientists said this partial eclipse would last more than 3 hours and 28 minutes.

A shadow falls on the moon in San Salvador JOSE CABEZAS / REUTERS Earth's shadow falls on the moon during the partial lunar eclipse as seen from San Salvador, El Salvador, November 19, 2021. There will be a longer total lunar eclipse on November 8, 2022, NASA said.

"Blood moon" over New York City EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS A partial lunar eclipse — also dubbed the "blood moon" — is seen behind the antenna on top of One World Trade Center in New York City, on November 19, 2021. The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years was visible in the early hours of the morning.

Mexico City moon EDGARD GARRIDO / REUTERS A shadow falls on the moon as it undergoes a partial lunar eclipse as seen from Mexico City on November 19, 2021. The late November full moon is also known as the "frost moon."

Partial lunar eclipse In Bogota Daniel Garzon Herazo/NurPhoto via Getty Images The longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years — lasting over 3 hours and 28 minutes — is seen in this series of images from the city of Bogota, Colombia. The longest total lunar eclipse occurred in 2018: 1 hour, 42 minutes and 57 seconds.

Partial lunar eclipse seen in South Korea Seung-il Ryu/NurPhoto via Getty Images A partial lunar eclipse is observed in Sangju, South Korea, on November 19, 2021. Partial lunar eclipses occur when the moon does not pass completely into Earth's shadow.

Partial lunar eclipse in North Carolina Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The partial lunar eclipse, the longest in 580 years, as seen over the skyline of Charlotte, North Carolina. There will be 228 lunar eclipses this century, between 2001 and 2100. Most years will have two while some years will experience three or four.

Partial lunar eclipse seen from Russian bridge Yuri Smityuk\TASS via Getty Images A view of the moon behind Zolotoy Bridge during a partial lunar eclipse visible over the bay of Zolotoy Rog in Vladivostok, Russia, November 19, 2021. May 2021 saw a total lunar eclipse, so this marks the second eclipse this year.

Lunar eclipse in China Wang Jilin / Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images A partial lunar eclipse is seen in the sky above Qingzhou City, in China's Shandong Province, November 19, 2021. Most eclipses last less than two hours — so the 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds of this partial eclipse far surpasses others.

Lunar eclipse in nation's capital ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images The moon, with a partial lunar eclipse, is seen behind the writing "E Pluribus Unum," Latin for "Out of many, one," on the Statue of Freedom at the top of the dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. early on November 19, 2021. NASA offered a livestream for watching the lunar eclipse.

Longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries Europa Press News A seagull flies in the sky where a partial lunar eclipse is visible on November, 19, 2021, in A Corua'a, Galicia, Spain. At its peak, the partial eclipse would cover almost 97% of the full moon's surface.

Lunar eclipse and American flag Charlie Riedel / AP A flag flies in the foreground as the Earth's shadow covers most of the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse on November 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.