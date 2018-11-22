Orange sweet potatoes used to fight malnutrition

      Nearly half of children in Rwanda's rural areas suffer from impaired growth and vision loss, due to Vitamin A deficiencies. Orange sweet potatoes are full of Vitamin A.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Learning about sweet potatoes

      An agronomist with the International Potato Center, or CIP, teaches female farmers in Rwanda about the benefits of orange sweet potatoes.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Farming sweet potatoes

      A researcher is cross-breading orange sweet potatoes at the Rwanda Agriculture Board.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Uwubumwe Jean

      Uwubumwe Jean (center), has two children who were starting to lose their vision when she started feeding them sweet potatoes. She told CBS News "the color of my child's eyes changed."

      Credit: CBS News

    • A female farmer

      A female farmer in Rwanda.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Dr. Kirmi Sindi

      Dr. Kirmi Sindi is the country manager for the International Potato Center in Rwanda.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Eating sweet potatoes

      Researchers have found orange sweet potatoes help children with growth deficiencies and vision loss.

      Credit: CBS News.

    • Potatoes at the market

      Farmers sell their sweet potatoes at a market in Rwanda.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Bakers in Rwanda

      A group of bakers learning how to substitute wheat flour with sweet potato flour.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Baking with sweet potatoes

      Bakers in Rwanda using sweet potato flour to make pastries.

      Credit: CBS News