Orange sweet potatoes used to fight malnutrition

Nearly half of children in Rwanda's rural areas suffer from impaired growth and vision loss, due to Vitamin A deficiencies. Orange sweet potatoes are full of Vitamin A.
Credit: CBS News
An agronomist with the International Potato Center, or CIP, teaches female farmers in Rwanda about the benefits of orange sweet potatoes.
A researcher is cross-breading orange sweet potatoes at the Rwanda Agriculture Board.
Uwubumwe Jean (center), has two children who were starting to lose their vision when she started feeding them sweet potatoes. She told CBS News "the color of my child's eyes changed."
A female farmer in Rwanda.
Dr. Kirmi Sindi is the country manager for the International Potato Center in Rwanda.
Researchers have found orange sweet potatoes help children with growth deficiencies and vision loss.
Credit: CBS News.
Farmers sell their sweet potatoes at a market in Rwanda.
A group of bakers learning how to substitute wheat flour with sweet potato flour.
Bakers in Rwanda using sweet potato flour to make pastries.