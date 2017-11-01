NYC Halloween parade goes on after terror attack

    • NYC Halloween parade

      The 44th annual New York City Halloween Day parade took place Tuesday in Greenwich Village, hours after a man killed 8 people and injured 12 others after driving onto a bicycle path in what officials described as a terror attack.

      Thousands of people lined the streets for the parade, according to CBS New York. Many said they were not going to let the terror attack hold them back – no matter what.

      "We will proceed with the parade and certainly we've added more resources, more police officers, heavy weapons teams, blocker vehicles on the street leading to the route as well as more sand trucks," NYPD Chief Carlos Gomez said. "There's also heavy weapons teams being deployed throughout the city at key iconic locations."

      Credit: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS

    • NYC Halloween parade

      NYPD officers stand guard during the annual Halloween parade.

      Two hours after the attack, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said "we're not going to let them win, and if we change our lives, we contort ourselves to them, then they win and we lose." 

      Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio both attended the parade. 

      Credit: Kena Betancur / Getty Images

    • NYC Halloween parade

      Some paradegoers noticed an increased police presence and secured barriers after the parade, CBS New York reports

      "They're further towards the side avenues and much narrower coming out of the subways, with officers watching closely — so it's almost single-file as you come up the stairs out into the street," said parade attended Tom Cacciato, "and that's much different from years ago."

      Credit: Kena Betancur / Getty Images

    • NYC Halloween parade

      People attend the annual Halloween parade. This year's theme was Cabinet of Curiosities: An Imaginary Menagerie.

      Credit: Kena Betancur / Getty Images

    • NYC Halloween parade

      NYPD officers stand guard during the annual Halloween parade.

      Credit: Kena Betancur / Getty Images

    • NYC Halloween parade

      People attend the annual Halloween parade.

      Credit: Kena Betancur / Getty Images

    • NYC Halloween parade

      People participate in the New York City Halloween parade.

      Credit: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS

    • NYC Halloween parade

      People participate in the New York City Halloween parade.

      Credit: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS

    • NYC Halloween parade

      People are dressed in costumes for the New York City Halloween parade.

      Credit: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS

    • NYC Halloween parade

      A person in costume waits at a barricade with police officers for the New York City Halloween parade.

      Credit: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS

    • NYC Halloween parade

      Heavily armed police officers guard the New York City Halloween parade.

      Credit: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS