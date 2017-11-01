NYC Halloween parade goes on after terror attack

The 44th annual New York City Halloween Day parade took place Tuesday in Greenwich Village, hours after a man killed 8 people and injured 12 others after driving onto a bicycle path in what officials described as a terror attack.
Thousands of people lined the streets for the parade, according to CBS New York. Many said they were not going to let the terror attack hold them back – no matter what.
"We will proceed with the parade and certainly we've added more resources, more police officers, heavy weapons teams, blocker vehicles on the street leading to the route as well as more sand trucks," NYPD Chief Carlos Gomez said. "There's also heavy weapons teams being deployed throughout the city at key iconic locations."