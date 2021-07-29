New on Netflix in August 2021: Movies, TV shows and exclusives





ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX From hit movies to new original series, these are the most exciting titles coming to Netflix in August 2021.



These films and TV shows include superstar talent such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Tina Fey, Angelina Jolie, Christian Bale, Sandra Bullock and many more. For documentary fans, new Netflix fare covers topics ranging from UFOs to conversion therapy to untold stories in sports.



Keep reading to find what you can stream on Netflix this month.

Available August 1: "Inception" Warner Bros. Pictures Christopher Nolan followed up his critically acclaimed movie "The Dark Knight" with this science-fiction action thriller about a thief who steals information from his target's subconscious.



The 2010 film won four Academy Awards. It features an all-star cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Michael Caine.

"30 Rock: Seasons 1-7" NBCUniversal Television Distribution Tina Fey stars in this sitcom about the daily dysfunction of a fictional sketch television show.



In total, the landmark series was nominated for 103 Emmys during its seven-year run. Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer also star.

"Magnolia" New Line Cinema Paul Thomas Anderson followed "Boogie Nights" with this 1999 psychological epic with an exceptional cast.



The film follows an ensemble of characters as their lives intertwine in the San Fernando Valley. The cast list includes Tom Cruise, Melinda Dillon, Philip Seymour Hoffman, William H. Macy, Julianne Moore and John C. Reilly.

"Catch Me If You Can" DreamWorks Pictures Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio star in this cat-and-mouse crime film from Steven Spielberg, based on the life of con man Frank Abagnale.



The film grossed more than $350 million when it was released in 2002. Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen and Nathalie Baye also star.

"Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5" NBCUniversal Television Distribution Kyle Chandler won an Emmy for playing Coach Eric Taylor in this critically acclaimed sports drama about the high school football team in a close-knit community in Texas.



Connie Britton, Minka Kelly, Taylor Kitsch, Jesse Plemons and Michael B. Jordan also star.

"Pineapple Express" Sony Pictures Releasing Seth Rogen, James Franco and Danny McBride star in this stoner comedy about a process server and his weed dealer getting caught up in a murder.



The film grossed more than $100 million when it was released in 2008.

"Beethoven" and "Beethoven's 2nd" Universal Pictures The first two installments of this 1990s family film series about the joys and trials of owning a St. Bernard are coming to Netflix in August.



In addition to its canine star, the film features Charles Grodin, Bonnie Hunt, Oliver Platt, Stanley Tucci, David Duchovny and Patricia Heaton.

"Beowulf" Paramount Pictures Ray Winstone, Anthony Hopkins, John Malkovich and Angelina Jolie star in this 2007 computer-animated fantasy action film based on the epic poem of the same name.



Acclaimed fantasy author Neil Gaiman and Academy Award-winning screenwriter Robert Avery teamed up to write the script, which was directed by Robert Zemeckis ("Back to the Future," "Forrest Gump").

"Ferris Bueller's Day Off" Paramount Pictures This classic teen comedy starring Mathew Broderick is available to stream on Netflix starting in August.



Directed by John Hughes, it follows a high school-slacker playing hooky to live it up in Chicago. Mia Sara and Alan Ruck also star.

"Deep Blue Sea" Warner Bros. Pictures This science-fiction horror film, about a team of scientists struggling against genetically engineered sharks, grossed $165 million dollars upon release in 1999.



It features an ensemble cast of Saffron Burrows, Thomas Jane, LL Cool J, Michael Rapaport, Stellan Skarsgård and Samuel L. Jackson.

"The Edge of Seventeen" STX Entertainment This 2016 coming-of-age comedy holds an impressive 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It follows a high schooler trying to cope with teenage life when her best friend starts dating her popular older brother.



The film stars Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson and Kyra Sedgwick.

"Good Luck Chuck" Lionsgate "Good Luck Chuck" is a romantic comedy starring Dane Cook and Jessica Alba.



In the film, women always find their soulmates after hooking up with dentist Dr. Charlie "Chuck" Logan. When he finds his dream girl, he is determined to break the pattern.

"The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia" Lionsgate This psychological horror film is inspired by stories that have come out of the supposedly haunted Wyrick house in Ellerslie, Ga.



It stars Abigail Spencer, Chad Michael Murray, Katee Sackhoff, Emily Alyn Lind and Cicely Tyson.

"The Lincoln Lawyer" Lionsgate Right at the beginning of the McConaissance, Matthew McConaughey starred in this critically acclaimed legal thriller about an unorthodox lawyer defending the son of a wealthy businesswoman.



The film also stars Marisa Tomei, Bryan Cranston, William H. Macy, Michael Peña, John Leguizamo and Ryan Phillippe.

"The Losers" Warner Bros. Pictures This action film stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, Chris Evans and Idris Elba.



It follows a ex-CIA special forces team who strike back against their former agency after it betrayed them and left them for dead.

"The Machinist" Paramount Classics Christian Bale received critical acclaim for his portrayal of a factory worker struggling with insomnia and paranoia in this 2004 psychological thriller.



Jennifer Jason Leigh and Michael Ironside also star.

"Major Payne" Universal Pictures Damon Wayans stars in this comedy about a discharged military officer trying to lead a rag-tag group of cadets to victory in a drill competition.



Karyn Parsons and Michael Ironside also star.

"My Girl" Columbia Pictures After the success of "Home Alone," Macaulay Culkin starred opposite Anna Chlumsky in this coming-of-age comedy about a hypochondriac girl grappling with adolescence.



The film also stars Dan Aykroyd and Jamie Lee Curtis. It grossed $121.5 million when it was released in 1991.

"The Net" Sony Pictures Releasing The technology may be dated in this 1995 film about a systems analyst stumbling upon a conspiracy, but Sandra Bullock's performance is as fresh as ever.



The constantly twisting action thriller also stars Jeremy Northam and Dennis Miller.

"Seabiscuit" Universal Pictures This film, about the undersized thoroughbred racing horse that captured American hearts during the Great Depression, earned seven nominations at the Academy Awards after its 2003 release.



Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges, Chris Cooper, Elizabeth Banks and William H. Macy star in the inspirational movie.

"Team America: World Police" Paramount Pictures From the creators of "South Park" comes this 2004 black comedy puppet musical about a paramilitary police force recruiting a broadway actor to defeat North Korean dictator Kim Jong-il.



Fans of crude and profane political satire should catch this while it's available.

"Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6" Viz Media "Hunter X Hunter" is a massively popular Japanese animated series about a boy's quest to enter the Hunter Association, which specializes in pursuing humans, creatures and treasure.



With the addition of seasons 5 and 6 in August, the series will be available in its entirety.

"Space Cowboys" Warner Bros. Pictures This 2000 adventure drama follows four retired test pilots as they journey into space to repair an old Soviet satellite.



It's directed by Academy Award-winner Clint Eastwood, who also stars alongside Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland, James Garner, Courtney B. Vance and James Cromwell.

Available August 3: "Pray Away" Netflix "Pray Away" is a new Netflix documentary executive produced by Jason Blum ("Paranormal Activity," "The Jinx") and Ryan Murphy ("American Horror Story," "The Normal Heart").



It explores the "conversion therapy" movement as survivors and ex-leaders speak out about its harm to the LGBTQ community.

"Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified" Netflix UFOs have been in the news lately as government documents surrounding the phenomenon have been declassified.



This Netflix documentary explores extraterrestrial encounters, which many believe to be a certainty, with mounting evidence.

"Cooking with Paris" Kit Karzen/Netflix Netflix has a new cooking show led by Paris Hilton. Yes, that Paris Hilton.



The series, which playfully leans into her inabilities in the kitchen, features celebrity guests such as Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie and Lele Pons.

Available August 4: "Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami" Netflix "Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami" is a Netflix documentary about two childhood friends' unlikely road to drug trafficking.



The investigative show follows the two from dropping out in high school to becoming the most powerful drug lords in Miami.

Available August 6: "Hit & Run" Jojo Whilden/Netflix This new original series follows a man searching for the truth behind his wife's death. The deeper he goes, the more dangerous secrets he uncovers.



The action thriller stars Lior Raz and Sanaa Lathan.

"Vivo" Netflix From Sony Pictures Animation comes "Vivo," a computer-animated family comedy that features music from American composer Alex Lacamoire ("In The Heights," "Hamilton").



The story revolves around a singing kinkajou who undergoes an amazing journey to deliver a love song for an old friend. The musical stars Zoe Saldana, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan and newcomer Ynairaly Simo.

Available August 10: "Untold" Netflix From the creators of the hugely popular "Wild Wild Country" comes "Untold," a five-part docu-series that gives never-before-seen insight into some of sports biggest stories.



Topics covered in the series, which will be released weekly, include a deep dive into the "Malice at the Palace" NBA basketball fight and Olympian Caitlyn Jenner.

Available August 11: "Bake Squad" Netflix In this series, four brilliant bakers compete in baking challenges to see who can make a dessert worthy of someone's special day.



The bakers are overseen by celebrity chef and Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi.

Available August 12: "Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild" Netflix (screenshot) "Monster Hunter" is a best selling video-game series from Capcom. A 2020 live-action movie of the same name drew inspiration from the series; this computer-animated movie resembles the video games much more closely.



The story follows a young hunter named Aiden, who must save his village from the monsters that threaten it. The film is directed by acclaimed visual effects artists Steven F. Yamamoto, who previously worked on "Transformers" and "World War Z."

Available August 13: "Beckett" Yannis Drakoulidis/Netflix "Beckett" follows rising star John David Washington ("BlacKkKlansman," "Tenet") as the titular character in this thriller, where a tourist becomes the target of a manhunt for unknown reasons. He must escape to the U.S. Embassy in Athens before being caught in the web of political conspiracy.



The film also stars Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps and Alicia Vikander.

"Brand New Cherry Flavor" Sergei Bachlakov/Netflix "Brand New Cherry Flavor" is an upcoming limited-series horror drama about a filmmaker trying to pave her way in Hollywood during the early 1990s.



She eventually finds herself deep in a subversive and mysterious world of sex, magic and vengeance. Rose Salazer ("Alita: Battle Angel'') and Catherine Keener ("Get Out") star.

Available August 16: "Walk of Shame" Focus World Elizabeth Banks stars in this R-rated comedy about a TV news reporter whose dream of becoming an anchor hangs on whether she can get to the studio in eight hours — with no phone, money or transportation — after an intoxicated night out.



James Marsden co-stars. Other cast members include Gillian Jacobs, Bill Burr, Kevin Nealon and Tig Notaro.

Available August 19: "Like Crazy" Paramount Vantage This romantic drama won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival. It is the story of a British exchange student who falls in love with an American, only to be separated from him due to issues with her student visa.



The film stars Felicity Jones, Jennifer Lawrence and the late Anton Yelchin.

Available August 20: "The Chair" Eliza Morse/Netflix "The Chair" stars Sandra Oh as the first woman of color to serve as department chair at her university, only to be faced with incredible expectations for her failing English department.



Amanda Peet served as head writer and executive producer of the series. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss of "Game of Thrones" fame also executive produced.

"The Loud House Movie" Netflix "The Loud House" is a popular, Emmy Award-winning animated series that revolves around the life of an only son in an 11-child family.



After six seasons, Netflix will release a feature-length movie, in which the family travels to Scotland.

"Sweet Girl" Netflix (screenshot) "Sweet Girl" is about a family man who vows to bring justice to a pharmaceutical company that kept his wife from receiving a potentially life-saving drug. His actions turn from offensive to defensive when people begin hunting his only daughter.



Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced star in the action thriller.

Available August 23: "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf" Netflix The live-action adaptation of the popular video game and novel series about Geralt of Rivia, the magically enhanced monster hunter, was a huge hit for Netflix. Now, Geralt's mentor, Vesemir, is getting his own origin story in a 2D, animated fantasy film.



Studio Mir, best known for "The Legend of Korra" and "Voltron: Legendary Defender," animated the film in cooperation with "Witcher" showrunner Lauren Hissrich.

Available August 25: "Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed" Netflix Painter Bob Ross was an almost universally beloved American figure. This documentary tells his never-before-seen story.



As the title suggests, the film will delve into some of the darker moments that haunted the tranquil and encouraging artist.

"Clickbait" Netflix "Clickbait" is a thriller series that follows multiple characters as they untangle clues about a mysterious crime fueled by social media.



The series stars Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel and Adrian Grenier.

"Motel Makeover" Netflix This reality renovation series follows an attempt to renovate an old motel in Ontario.



The business opportunity quickly goes south when the COVID-19 pandemic hits and flips the hospitality business on its head.

"The November Man" Relativity Media "The November Man" is an action spy thriller starring Pierce Brosnan as an ex-CIA operative brought out of retirement to defeat his former pupil.



It also stars Luke Bracey, Olga Kurylenko, Eliza Taylor and Caterina Scorsone.

"The Old Ways" Netflix "The Old Ways" is a horror film about a reporter who researches a story on witchcraft in her hometown of Veracruz, Mexico.



As of late July 2021, the indie film had a sterling approval rating of 100% based on 15 reviews.

"The Water Man" RLJE Films "The Water Man" is the 2020 directorial debut of actor David Oyelowo ("Selma"). A boy ventures into a forest in search of a mysterious legend that might cure his ailing mother.



Besides Oyelowo, the film stars Lonnie Chavis, Rosario Dawson, Alfred Molina and Maria Bello.

Available August 26: "Family Reunion: Part 4" Netflix "Family Reunion" is a sitcom about a family of six that relocates to Columbus, Georgia.



The series features an ensemble cast led by Tia Mowry and Anthony Alabi.

Available August 27: "He's All That" Kevin Estrada/Netflix "He's All That" is a role reversal of the 1999 teen comedy "She's All That." It stars TikTok sensation Addison Rae as an influencer who tries to transform her school's biggest loser into the prom king.



The film is directed by Mark Waters, who has a penchant for high school-centric hits such as "Freaky Friday" and "Mean Girls."

"Titletown High" Netflix This documentary series follows the members of Georgia's Valdosta High School football team. As of 2021, the school has won 24 state championships, 6 national championships and more high school football games than any other team in America.