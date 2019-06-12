2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest winners

"Showtime" won first place in the People category.
From the photographer: "Actors prepare for an evening opera performance in Licheng County, China. I spent the whole day with these actors from makeup to [stage]. I'm a freelance photographer, and the series "Cave Life" is a long-term project of mine. In China's Loess Plateau, local residents dig holes in the loess layer [to create cave living spaces, known as yaodongs] and use the heat preservation properties to survive cold winters. This series mainly records the life, entertainment, belief, labor, and other [daily] scenes of the people living in the caves."