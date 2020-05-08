"Murder hornet" spotted in the United States

None of the insects pictured here is an Asian giant hornet. Many striped insects are commonly found across the United States. Some are even very large.
Unless you live in the Pacific Northwest, it is extremely unlikely that you have spotted a murder hornet near your home, according to experts.
Here's a handy cheat sheet if you've seen any of these common insects buzzing or crawling around your home.
Cicada killer wasp (top left): These solitary digger wasps can grow up to 2 inches in length and prey on cicadas. They are common in the eastern and midwestern U.S. They are not aggressive and rarely sting humans.
Paper wasp (top middle): Paper wasps can also have yellow and black stripes, but they only grow from one-half inch to 1.5 inches long. They found in every region of the U.S. and are rarely aggressive, unless their hive is directly disturbed.
Mud dauber (top left): The mud dauber, also found throughout the United States, builds its nest from mud. They are easily identified by their defined hourglass shape. Mud daubers feed on spiders and rarely sting people. Blue mud daubers are a primary predator for the black widow spider.
Jerusalem crickets (bottom left): Found in the western United States, the Jerusalem cricket is not actually a cricket at all. It is a large, flightless, nocturnal insect with bold stripes and large mandibles. It can produce a painful bite if stepped on.
Honey bee (bottom middle): The honey bee is an important pollinator for many varieties of plants. The murder hornet preys on honey bees.
Yellow jacket wasp (bottom right): These social predatory wasps are found across the United States and are known for their aggression. They will pursue any perceived aggressor and sting repeatedly and painfully. If you're being chased, it may be a yellow jacket that's the culprit.