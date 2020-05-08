"Murder hornet" spotted in the United States

Live

    • "Murder" in the Pacific Northwest

      For the first time ever, the Asian giant hornet, popularly known as the "murder hornet," has been spotted in the United States. In December 2019, the Washington State Department of Agriculture verified two reports of the dangerous insect near Blaine, just south of the border with Canada.

      Since December, pest control and government agencies have received unconfirmed reports of sightings as far south as Portland, Oregon. Experts say these hornets are not a threat to humans, but could pose a danger to the already struggling U.S. bee population.

      Credit: Washington State Department of Agriculture/Handout/Reuters

    • What big mandibles you have

      The Asian giant hornet, which can grow up to two inches long, uses its sizable mandibles to snip the heads off of smaller insects, notably honeybees, for food.

      Credit: Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture/AP

    • Deeper underground

      Scientifically known as the Vespa mandarinia, the murder hornet works in three phases. The hornet's life cycle begins around April. They spend the spring building up their colonies in underground nests. During this phase, adult hornets hunt alone and bring their plundered insect proteins back to the nest to feed their young.

      Credit: Ted S. Warren/AP

    • Slaughter and occupation

      In the warmer summer months, swarms of Asian giant hornets ambush beehives in groups; this behavior is literally called the "slaughter phase." Finally, once the hornets' insectile coup is complete, they begin the "occupation phase." Hornets stick around in an overthrown beehive for several days, even up to two weeks, feasting on the pupae and larvae inside.

      Credit: Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture/AP

    • But do they really pose a threat to humans?

      Fortunately, scientists say that the Asian giant hornet is generally not aggressive to people unless their nests — or occupied hives — are disturbed.

      Credit: Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture/AP

    • Hypothetically speaking, how dangerous are they?

      The murder hornet has been known to kill up to 50 people each year in Japan. Sting survivors describe the venom, packed with powerful neurotoxins, as excruciating.

      And regular beekeeping suits can't protect you from the long stinger of the Asian giant hornet either. YouTube personality Coyote Peterson once showed what the sting was like on his wilderness series.

      Credit: Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture/AP

    • But how did they get here?

      Karla Salp, a spokesperson for the Washington Department of Agriculture, says that, though it's unclear how the Asian giant hornet wound up on the North American continent, insects can sometimes become "unwitting hitchhikers" on a shipping container or traveler.

      In this photo, entomologist Chris Looney poses with a dead murder hornet on his jacket.

      Credit: Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture/AP

    • Entomology crosses the Pacific

      Scientists in Japan have been helping entomologists here in North America run genetic tests on the huge insects. The hornets have also been found in British Columbia, Canada. 

      Here, Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington State Department of Agriculture, poses for a photo with an Asian giant hornet sent from Japan.

      Credit: Ted S. Warren/AP

    • Trapping the invasive hornets

      The Washington State Department of Agriculture hopes to limit the spread of the Asian giant hornet through trapping. Entomologist Chris Looney places a trap in a tree near Blaine, Washington.

      Credit: Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture/AP

    • Trap the hornets yourself

      The Washington State Department of Agriculture has a detailed set of instructions for residents who wish to volunteer to build and maintain hornet traps.

      The WSDA warns volunteers that placing hornet traps may increase their risk of being stung.

      Credit: Washington State Department of Agriculture

    • Hanging a hornet trap

      The traps are made from plastic bottles with a hornet-sized hole cut into one side. The liquid bait in the trap is a mixture of rice cooking wine and orange juice. The bottles should be hung from sturdy branches near the edges of forest, according to the WSDA.

      Traps should be inspected and the bait replaced each week for 17 weeks. Residents can report the locations of any traps online.

      Credit: Washington State Department of Agriculture

    • Collecting the specimens

      Residents who successfully trap any insects — not just Asian giant hornets — should collect the solid contents from the bottle, draining the liquid with a mesh strainer and transferring the specimens into a plastic food-storage container.

      Credit: Washington State Department of Agriculture

    • Hornets by mail

      Any specimens collected in the traps should be wrapped in a paper towel soaked in isopropyl alcohol, deposited in a zip-closure bag and mailed to the WSDA with the trap number and collection date.

      You can find the full instructions on the WSDA website.

      Credit: Washington State Department of Agriculture

    • But did I see a murder hornet in my neighborhood?

      None of the insects pictured here is an Asian giant hornet. Many striped insects are commonly found across the United States. Some are even very large.

      Unless you live in the Pacific Northwest, it is extremely unlikely that you have spotted a murder hornet near your home, according to experts.

      Here's a handy cheat sheet if you've seen any of these common insects buzzing or crawling around your home.

      Cicada killer wasp (top left): These solitary digger wasps can grow up to 2 inches in length and prey on cicadas. They are common in the eastern and midwestern U.S. They are not aggressive and rarely sting humans.

      Paper wasp (top middle): Paper wasps can also have yellow and black stripes, but they only grow from one-half inch to 1.5 inches long. They found in every region of the U.S. and are rarely aggressive, unless their hive is directly disturbed.

      Mud dauber (top left): The mud dauber, also found throughout the United States, builds its nest from mud. They are easily identified by their defined hourglass shape. Mud daubers feed on spiders and rarely sting people. Blue mud daubers are a primary predator for the black widow spider.

      Jerusalem crickets (bottom left): Found in the western United States, the Jerusalem cricket is not actually a cricket at all. It is a large, flightless, nocturnal insect with bold stripes and large mandibles. It can produce a painful bite if stepped on.

      Honey bee (bottom middle): The honey bee is an important pollinator for many varieties of plants. The murder hornet preys on honey bees.

      Yellow jacket wasp (bottom right): These social predatory wasps are found across the United States and are known for their aggression. They will pursue any perceived aggressor and sting repeatedly and painfully. If you're being chased, it may be a yellow jacket that's the culprit.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto