The most heavily Muslim countries on Earth

Saudi Arabia's population is 97.1 percent Muslim. The Sunni branch of Islam is the official state religion.
Like several other countries at the top of this list, Saudi Arabia's law requires that all citizens adhere to Islam. However, a portion of the population is made up of foreign workers who aren't necessarily Muslim.
Still, "freedom of religion is neither recognized nor protected under the law" even for these foreign workers, and no religions other than Islam are allowed to be practiced openly, according to a U.S. State Department report.