The most anticipated TV shows of 2021 (and when they might be coming back)

Over the last 14 years, the Kardashian family has built one of the best-known reality TV empires on the E! Network, spawning no fewer than 12 spinoff series. But in September 2020, Kim Kardashian confirmed that the upcoming twentieth season of the family's flagship show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," will be its last.
"We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," she wrote on Instagram, adding that Season 20 would premiere in early 2021.