Watch CBS News

Met Gala 2022: The hottest red carpet arrivals

By Leslie Gornstein

/ CBS NEWS

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic isn't over — not by a long shot — but that hasn't stopped the American red carpet from making a roaring comeback in 2022.

Case in point: The 2022 Met Gala, that most fashionable of fêtes pioneered by Vogue magazine. The theme this year: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," or, "Gilded Glamour."

So, who got a coveted invite? And perhaps more importantly: What did they wear? 

Vanessa Hudgens arrived in Moschino.

Kendall Jenner

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Getty Images

Model and reality star Kendall Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala.

Along with bleached eyebrows, she wore a two-piece, custom black tulle Prada look.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber
Evan Agostini/AP

Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and a model in her own right, arrives in sparkly style.

She wears a sheer gown with cutout details along the bodice by Alexander McQueen.

Megan Thee Stallion

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion glitters at the the 2022 Met Gala.

She's wearing Moschino.

Billie Eilish

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris

Billie Eilish attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

The singer reportedly wore a custom "up-cycled" dress made entirely of previously used fabrics.

Hailey Bieber

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Hailey Bieber attends the 2022 Met Gala.

Her feathered coat and halter-neck slip gown was designed by Saint Laurent.

Tessa Thompson

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
MIKE COPPOLA / Getty Images

Actress Tessa Thompson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Carolina Herrera's Wes Gordon created her cascading pink number.

Michelle Yeoh

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Michelle Yeoh attends the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

She walked the carpet with Prabal Gurung, the designer of her gown.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty

Actress and fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Her top-to-toe look came courtesy of Christopher John Rogers.

Kim Kardashian

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2022 Met Gala.

She's wearing the iconic dress Marilyn Monroe wore during her "Happy Birthday" performance for then-President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Inside
Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty

Kim Kardashian was joined by beau Pete Davidson.

He wore a Dior suit.

Venus Williams

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Arturo Holmes/MG22

Tennis legend Venus Williams arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Fashion house Chloe created her simple but elegant look.

Simone Ashley

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

"Bridgerton" actress Simone Ashley attends The 2022 Met Gala.

Her look is designed by Moschino.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Musician Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner attend The 2022 Met Gala.

They are both wearing Louis Vuitton.

Camila Cabello

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty

Musician Camila Cabello arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Her complex look was created by Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively
Evan Agostini

Blake Lively attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

She wears Atelier Versace.

Sebastian Stan

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Kevin Mazur/MG22

Actor Sebastian Stan, he of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, arrives at The 2022 Met Gala.

He's wearing top-to-toe pink.

Emma Stone

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Getty Images

Actress Emma Stone attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Channeling her inner flapper, the actress sports a look by Louis Vuitton.

Nicola Coughlan

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty

"Bridgerton" actress Nicola Coughlan arrives at The 2022 Met Gala.

Richard Quinn provided her pink, feathered ensemble.

Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim
Evan Agostini

Olympic champ Chloe Kim attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.

She seems to float in Giambattista Valli.

.

Gigi Hadid

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Getty Images

Model Gigi Hadid attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Her look includes a — yes — red corset jumpsuit by Versace and a massive, matching cape.

Emma Chamberlain

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She wears Louis Vuitton with Cartier jewelry.

La La Anthony

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

La La Anthony arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022.

She's wearing LaQuan Smith.

Jack Harlow

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Arturo Holmes/MG22

Jack Harlow arrives at The 2022 Met Gala.

It may look black, but it's actually a dark chocolate look by Givenchy.

Jung Ho-yeon

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Kevin Mazur/MG22

Jung Ho-yeon, breakout star of the Netflix hit "Squid Game," arrives at The 2022 Met Gala.

The actress, who is a model for Louis Vuitton, wears a look by the designer.

Caroline Wozniacki

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She's showing off a Christian Siriano look.

Janelle Monae

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Janelle Monae arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Her dazzling look was created by Ralph Lauren with jewelry by Delfina Delettrez.

Regé-Jean Page

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images

Dashing actor Regé-Jean Page arrives at The 2022 Met Gala.

Kacey Musgraves

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Country queen Kacey Musgraves arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She wears a floor-length Prada look.

Danai Gurira

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris

Actress and playwright Danai Gurira attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Tommy Dorfman

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Actress Tommy Dorfman arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Dorfman wears Christopher Kane.

Isabelle Boemeke

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Influencer Isabelle Boemeke arrives for the 2022 Met Gala.

Schiaparelli designed her look.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes
Evan Agostini/AP

Shawn Mendes attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

His look was designed by Tommy Hilfiger.

Priscilla Presley

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Priscilla Presley arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She's wearing a floor-length Prada look.

Cynthia Erivo

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Actress Cynthia Erivo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Her all-white look comes via Louis Vuitton with Roberto Coin jewelry.

Anderson .Paak

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Arturo Holmes/MG22

Musician Anderson .Paak arrives at The 2022 Met Gala.

He's sporting Gucci.

Quannah Chasinghorse

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Arturo Holmes/MG22

Supermodel-of-the-moment Quannah Chasinghorse arrives at The 2022 Met Gala.

Part of her look involved indigenous jewelry.

Kieran Culkin

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Kevin Mazur/MG22

"Succession" co-star Kieran Culkin arrives at The 2022 Met Gala.

He wears Dior Men.

LaQuan Smith

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Kevin Mazur/MG22

Designer LaQuan Smith arrives at The 2022 Met Gala.

Jon Batiste

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Arturo Holmes/MG22

Musician and Grammy winner Jon Batiste arrives at The 2022 Met Gala.

His velvet suit includes floral detailing.

Amber Valletta and Charlotte Tilbury

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Arturo Holmes/MG22

Model Amber Valletta arrives at the The 2022 Met Gala.

On the right: Makeup maven Charlotte Tilbury.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer
Evan Agostini/AP

Amy Schumer attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

The comedy queen wears Alexander McQueen.

Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes
Evan Agostini

Camila Mendes attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.

She's wearing Ami Paris.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling
Evan Agostini/AP

Mindy Kaling attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Her springy look was created by Prabal Gurung, paired with De Beers jewelry.

Chloe Moretz

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Kevin Mazur/MG22

Chloe Moretz arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

One of the few women to sport pants this year, she is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Riz Ahmed

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Kevin Mazur/MG22

Actor Riz Ahmed arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

In a reported homage to immigrant workers, Ahmed wears a look by Prada.

Caroline Trentini

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Kevin Mazur/MG22

Caroline Trentini arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Gemma Chan

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Arturo Holmes/MG22

Actress Gemma Chan arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

She wears Louis Vuitton.

Chloe Fineman

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Arturo Holmes/MG22

Comic Chloe Fineman arrives at The 2022 Met Gala.

The "SNL" star wore a golden, floor-length look.

Maude Apatow

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Arturo Holmes/MG22

Actress Maude Apatow, of the series "Euphoria," arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

As part of her ensemble, she's sporting a Miu Miu gown and Cartier jewelry.

Julianne Moore

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Kevin Mazur/MG22

Actress Julianne Moore arrives at The 2022 Met Gala.

She wears Tom Ford.

Adrien Brody

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty

Adrien Brody arrives in a sharp tux at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

He appears in the HBO series "Winning Time."

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda
Evan Agostini

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.

Designer Paul Tazewell provided the look.

Rachel Smith

Rachel Smith
Evan Agostini

Rachel Smith attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in black and white.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Keys wears a floor-length look from Ralph Lauren, including a dress and a cape celebrating the New York skyline.

Kodi Smit-McPhee

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Arturo Holmes/MG22

Actor Kodi Smit-McPhee arrives at The 2022 Met Gala.

His interpretation of the night's theme? Denim.

Carey Mulligan and Jessie Buckley

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Arturo Holmes/MG22

Carey Mulligan and Jessie Buckley arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Mulligan wears Schiaparelli.

Hillary Rodham Clinton

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Hillary Rodham Clinton attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

She's wearing Altuzarra.

Ansel Elgort

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Kevin Mazur/MG22

"West Side Story" co-star Ansel Elgort wasn't at this year's Oscars.

But he's made it to the 2022 Met Gala.

Winnie Harlow

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Arturo Holmes/MG22

Model Winnie Harlow arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

She reportedly wears Iris van Herpen.

Lori Harvey

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris

Lori Harvey attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Molly Sims

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Getty Images

Model Molly Sims attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Kate Moss

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Model Kate Moss attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Claire Danes

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris

Claire Danes attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

She wears Lanvin.

Kiki Layne

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Getty Images

Kiki Layne attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

She wears Prabal Gurung.

Dove Cameron

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Actress Dove Cameron attends The 2022 Met Gala.

She sports a look by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen.

Glenn Close

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz

Glenn Close attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

She's wearing Valentino.

Naomi Campbell

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

British model Naomi Campbell arrives for the 2022 Met Gala.

She wears Burberry.

First published on May 2, 2022 / 10:45 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.