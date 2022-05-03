Met Gala 2022: The hottest red carpet arrivals





Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images The coronavirus pandemic isn't over — not by a long shot — but that hasn't stopped the American red carpet from making a roaring comeback in 2022. Case in point: The 2022 Met Gala, that most fashionable of fêtes pioneered by Vogue magazine. The theme this year: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," or, "Gilded Glamour." So, who got a coveted invite? And perhaps more importantly: What did they wear? Vanessa Hudgens arrived in Moschino.

Kendall Jenner Getty Images Model and reality star Kendall Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala. Along with bleached eyebrows, she wore a two-piece, custom black tulle Prada look.

Kaia Gerber Evan Agostini/AP Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and a model in her own right, arrives in sparkly style. She wears a sheer gown with cutout details along the bodice by Alexander McQueen.

Megan Thee Stallion / Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion glitters at the the 2022 Met Gala. She's wearing Moschino.

Billie Eilish Dimitrios Kambouris Billie Eilish attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." The singer reportedly wore a custom "up-cycled" dress made entirely of previously used fabrics.

Hailey Bieber / Getty Images Hailey Bieber attends the 2022 Met Gala. Her feathered coat and halter-neck slip gown was designed by Saint Laurent.

Tessa Thompson MIKE COPPOLA / Getty Images Actress Tessa Thompson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Carolina Herrera's Wes Gordon created her cascading pink number.

Michelle Yeoh Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Michelle Yeoh attends the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." She walked the carpet with Prabal Gurung, the designer of her gown.

Sarah Jessica Parker Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Actress and fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Her top-to-toe look came courtesy of Christopher John Rogers.

Kim Kardashian ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Reality TV star Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2022 Met Gala. She's wearing the iconic dress Marilyn Monroe wore during her "Happy Birthday" performance for then-President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Kim Kardashian was joined by beau Pete Davidson. He wore a Dior suit.

Venus Williams Arturo Holmes/MG22 Tennis legend Venus Williams arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Fashion house Chloe created her simple but elegant look.

Simone Ashley / Getty Images "Bridgerton" actress Simone Ashley attends The 2022 Met Gala. Her look is designed by Moschino.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner / Getty Images Musician Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner attend The 2022 Met Gala. They are both wearing Louis Vuitton.

Camila Cabello Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Musician Camila Cabello arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Her complex look was created by Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Blake Lively Evan Agostini Blake Lively attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." She wears Atelier Versace.

Sebastian Stan Kevin Mazur/MG22 Actor Sebastian Stan, he of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, arrives at The 2022 Met Gala. He's wearing top-to-toe pink.

Emma Stone Getty Images Actress Emma Stone attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Channeling her inner flapper, the actress sports a look by Louis Vuitton.

Nicola Coughlan Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty "Bridgerton" actress Nicola Coughlan arrives at The 2022 Met Gala. Richard Quinn provided her pink, feathered ensemble.

Chloe Kim Evan Agostini Olympic champ Chloe Kim attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala. She seems to float in Giambattista Valli. .

Gigi Hadid Getty Images Model Gigi Hadid attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Her look includes a — yes — red corset jumpsuit by Versace and a massive, matching cape.

Emma Chamberlain ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images YouTuber Emma Chamberlain arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She wears Louis Vuitton with Cartier jewelry.

La La Anthony ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images La La Anthony arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022. She's wearing LaQuan Smith.

Jack Harlow Arturo Holmes/MG22 Jack Harlow arrives at The 2022 Met Gala. It may look black, but it's actually a dark chocolate look by Givenchy.

Jung Ho-yeon Kevin Mazur/MG22 Jung Ho-yeon, breakout star of the Netflix hit "Squid Game," arrives at The 2022 Met Gala. The actress, who is a model for Louis Vuitton, wears a look by the designer.

Caroline Wozniacki ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She's showing off a Christian Siriano look.

Janelle Monae ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Singer-songwriter Janelle Monae arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Her dazzling look was created by Ralph Lauren with jewelry by Delfina Delettrez.

Regé-Jean Page Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Dashing actor Regé-Jean Page arrives at The 2022 Met Gala.

Kacey Musgraves ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Country queen Kacey Musgraves arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She wears a floor-length Prada look.

Danai Gurira Dimitrios Kambouris Actress and playwright Danai Gurira attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Tommy Dorfman ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Actress Tommy Dorfman arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dorfman wears Christopher Kane.

Isabelle Boemeke ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Influencer Isabelle Boemeke arrives for the 2022 Met Gala. Schiaparelli designed her look.

Shawn Mendes Evan Agostini/AP Shawn Mendes attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." His look was designed by Tommy Hilfiger.

Priscilla Presley ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Priscilla Presley arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She's wearing a floor-length Prada look.

Cynthia Erivo / Getty Images Actress Cynthia Erivo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Her all-white look comes via Louis Vuitton with Roberto Coin jewelry.

Anderson .Paak Arturo Holmes/MG22 Musician Anderson .Paak arrives at The 2022 Met Gala. He's sporting Gucci.

Quannah Chasinghorse Arturo Holmes/MG22 Supermodel-of-the-moment Quannah Chasinghorse arrives at The 2022 Met Gala. Part of her look involved indigenous jewelry.

Kieran Culkin Kevin Mazur/MG22 "Succession" co-star Kieran Culkin arrives at The 2022 Met Gala. He wears Dior Men.

LaQuan Smith Kevin Mazur/MG22 Designer LaQuan Smith arrives at The 2022 Met Gala.

Jon Batiste Arturo Holmes/MG22 Musician and Grammy winner Jon Batiste arrives at The 2022 Met Gala. His velvet suit includes floral detailing.

Amber Valletta and Charlotte Tilbury Arturo Holmes/MG22 Model Amber Valletta arrives at the The 2022 Met Gala. On the right: Makeup maven Charlotte Tilbury.

Amy Schumer Evan Agostini/AP Amy Schumer attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." The comedy queen wears Alexander McQueen.

Camila Mendes Evan Agostini Camila Mendes attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala. She's wearing Ami Paris.

Mindy Kaling Evan Agostini/AP Mindy Kaling attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Her springy look was created by Prabal Gurung, paired with De Beers jewelry.

Chloe Moretz Kevin Mazur/MG22 Chloe Moretz arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." One of the few women to sport pants this year, she is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Riz Ahmed Kevin Mazur/MG22 Actor Riz Ahmed arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." In a reported homage to immigrant workers, Ahmed wears a look by Prada.

Caroline Trentini Kevin Mazur/MG22 Caroline Trentini arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Gemma Chan Arturo Holmes/MG22 Actress Gemma Chan arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." She wears Louis Vuitton.

Chloe Fineman Arturo Holmes/MG22 Comic Chloe Fineman arrives at The 2022 Met Gala. The "SNL" star wore a golden, floor-length look.

Maude Apatow Arturo Holmes/MG22 Actress Maude Apatow, of the series "Euphoria," arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." As part of her ensemble, she's sporting a Miu Miu gown and Cartier jewelry.

Julianne Moore Kevin Mazur/MG22 Actress Julianne Moore arrives at The 2022 Met Gala. She wears Tom Ford.

Adrien Brody Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Adrien Brody arrives in a sharp tux at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." He appears in the HBO series "Winning Time."

Lin-Manuel Miranda Evan Agostini Lin-Manuel Miranda attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala. Designer Paul Tazewell provided the look.

Rachel Smith Evan Agostini Rachel Smith attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in black and white.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Keys wears a floor-length look from Ralph Lauren, including a dress and a cape celebrating the New York skyline.

Kodi Smit-McPhee Arturo Holmes/MG22 Actor Kodi Smit-McPhee arrives at The 2022 Met Gala. His interpretation of the night's theme? Denim.

Carey Mulligan and Jessie Buckley Arturo Holmes/MG22 Carey Mulligan and Jessie Buckley arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Mulligan wears Schiaparelli.

Hillary Rodham Clinton / Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. She's wearing Altuzarra.

Ansel Elgort Kevin Mazur/MG22 "West Side Story" co-star Ansel Elgort wasn't at this year's Oscars. But he's made it to the 2022 Met Gala.

Winnie Harlow Arturo Holmes/MG22 Model Winnie Harlow arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." She reportedly wears Iris van Herpen.

Lori Harvey Dimitrios Kambouris Lori Harvey attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Molly Sims Getty Images Model Molly Sims attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Kate Moss / Getty Images Model Kate Moss attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Claire Danes Dimitrios Kambouris Claire Danes attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." She wears Lanvin.

Kiki Layne Getty Images Kiki Layne attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. She wears Prabal Gurung.

Dove Cameron / Getty Images Actress Dove Cameron attends The 2022 Met Gala. She sports a look by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen.

Glenn Close Jeff Kravitz Glenn Close attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." She's wearing Valentino.