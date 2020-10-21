Marvel's upcoming movies and TV shows: Everything we know (and what we don't know yet)

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe first flew onto the big screen with "Iron Man" in 2008, fan anticipation for these films has only grown.
And after more than a decade of dominating the box office, seemingly the only thing that could Thanos-snap the MCU into (temporary) silence: COVID-19.
Marvel's Phase 4 was slated to begin in 2020, but with filming suspended and theatrical releases postponed, the last Marvel film to hit theaters was "Spider Man: Far from Home" in summer 2019.
The optimistic takeaway from all this suspended animation is that, eventually, the metaphorical Infinity Stones will be assembled, the pandemic will end, and we'll have a wealth of Marvel content to feast our eyes upon.
Get your popcorn ready. Here's everything we know — and some of what we don't know — about all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows yet to be released.