Rare photos of the March on Washington

    • An important anniversary

      Fifty-seven years after the historic 1963 March on Washington, tens of thousands of Americans were expected to assemble at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. on August 28, 2020, to mark the anniversary and continue the push for racial justice. The 1963 march is perhaps best known for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic "I Have a Dream" speech, but in reality, the Civil Rights-era event meant so much more to America's history.

      Philadelphia-based photographer Jack T. Franklin captured the richly faceted meaning of that original March on Washington. Here are some of the rarely seen photographs taken by Franklin, including this image of marchers en route to the Lincoln Memorial.

      Franklin passed away in 2009. Thousands more of his images of African American life are held in the permanent collection of the African-American Museum in Philadelphia.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • Famous faces

      James Baldwin, Harry Belafonte and his wife Julie attend the March on Washington, August 1963. 

      The full title of the event was the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, and it drew a crowd estimated at 250,000 people.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • Many speakers

      Rev. Ralph Abernathy addresses the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • Hero for integration

      Philadelphia lawyer and civil rights activist Cecil B. Moore at the March on Washington, August 1963. Moore led the fight to integrate Girard College.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • Big crowds

      A view of the crowd in front of the Washington Monument at the March on Washington, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • Marching with a message

      Demonstrators march with signs at the March on Washington, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • Belafonte up front

      Harry Belafonte attends the March on Washington, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • A wider view

      Wide angle view of the March on Washington, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • Staying hydrated

      Marchers quench their thirst at fountains constructed for their use, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • Packed in

      A view of the crowd at the March on Washington, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • A wave from the steps

      Philadelphia protesters on the Lincoln Memorial steps, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • Press coverage

      Press tables at the March on Washington, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • On their feet

      A view of the crowd at the March on Washington, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • The Mall

      A view of the crowd stretching towards the Washington Monument at the March on Washington, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • The center of the protest

      Demonstrators in front of Lincoln Memorial, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • Athletes, actors, singers

      Jackie Robinson, Sidney Poitier and Sammy Davis, Jr. at the March on Washington, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • Cleaning up

      A member of the clean-up crew works after the March, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • As far as the eye can see

      A view of the crowd at the March on Washington, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • Another view of the Mall

      A view of the crowd with the Washington Monument in the distance at the March on Washington, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • Marchers at the Washington Monument

      A view of the crowd in front of the Washington Monument at the March on Washington, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • At the march

      A view of the crowd at the March on Washington, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • A rare glimpse of history

      A view of the crowd and signs left behind on the ground at the March on Washington, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • Demonstrators from Philadelphia

      Demonstrators from Philadelphia attend the March on Washington, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson

    • Historic day

      A view of the crowd at the March on Washington, August 1963.

      Credit: Jack T. Franklin courtesy Charles L. Blockson