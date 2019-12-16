Kennedy Center Honors 2019

Live

    • 2019 Kennedy Center Honors

      The 2019 honorees are: Actress Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt, disco-funk band Earth Wind and Fire, conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and long-running children's TV show "Sesame Street."

      Front row from left, Susan Pompeo, 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees Michael Tilson Thomas, Linda Ronstadt, Sally Field, Joan Ganz Cooney, Lloyd Morrisett and Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter, back row from left, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees Philip Bailey, Verdine White, Ralph Johnson, and characters from "Sesame Street," Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and Elmo, and Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein, pose for a group photo following the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Click through the gallery to see more from the ceremony.

      Credit: AP

    • 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honorees

      Honorees (L to R) Earth, Wind & Fire member Philip Bailey, Linda Ronstadt, conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, actress Sally Field and Sesame Street co-founders Lloyd Morrisett and Joan Ganz Cooney at the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at Kennedy Center Hall of States on December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Getty

    • Sally Field

      Honoree Sally Field arrives at the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Getty

    • Linda Ronstadt

      Honoree Linda Ronstadt arrives at the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Getty

    • "Sesame Street"

      "Sesame Street" co-founder Lloyd Morrisett (C) with Sesame Street characters Abby Cadabby (L) and Cookie Monster (R) attend the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 8, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Getty

    • Earth, Wind & Fire

      2019 Kennedy Center Honorees Earth, Wind & Fire members: from left, bassist Verdine White, singer Philip Bailey and percussionist Ralph Johnson arrive at the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: AP

    • Michael Tilson Thomas

      2019 Kennedy Center honoree Michael Tilson Thomas attends the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center, on Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: AP

    • Carrie Underwood

      Carrie Underwood attends the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Getty

    • Lucy Liu

      Actress Lucy Liu attends the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the  Kennedy Center on December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Getty

    • Norah O'Donnell

      Norah O'Donnell attends the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: AP

    • Joseph Gordon-Levitt

      Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt attends the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Getty

    • Pierce Brosnan

      Actor Pierce Brosnan attends the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Getty

    • Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

      Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Getty

    • Reba McEntire

    • "Sesame Street"

      "Sesame Street" characters (L-R) Ernie, Bert, Big Bird, Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Cookie Monster attend the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center Hall of States on December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Getty

    • John Legend

      John Legend arrives at the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Getty

    • Cedric the Entertainer

      Cedric the Entertainer arrives at the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Getty

    • Herbie Hancock

      Past honoree Herbie Hancock arrives at the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Getty

    • Kate Spielberg & Steven Spielberg

      Kate Spielberg and Steven Spielberg arrive at the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Getty

    • Jonas Brothers

      (L to R) Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers attend the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Getty

    • Nancy Pelosi & Paul Pelosi

      Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Getty

    • Secretary of State Michael Pompeo & Susan Pompeo

      Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Susan Pompeo attend the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Getty

    • LL Cool J

      LL Cool J attends the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Getty

    • Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

      Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center on December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Getty