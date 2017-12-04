Kennedy Center Honors 2017

    • 2017 Kennedy Center Honors

      The 2017 honorees are: American dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade; Cuban American singer-songwriter and actress Gloria Estefan; American hip hop artist and entertainment icon LL Cool J; American television writer and producer Norman Lear; and American musician and record producer Lionel Richie.

      The five recipients of the 40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors are seen here posing for a group photo following a dinner hosted by United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in their honor at the U.S. Department of State on Dec. 2, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

      From left to right back row: LL Cool J and Lionel Richie Front row, left to right: Carmen de Lavallade, Norman Lear and Gloria Estefan.

    • LL Cool J

      LL Cool J seen Sat., Dec. 2, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

    • Honorees

      2017 Kennedy Center Honorees singer Lionel Ritchie (L), TV writer Norman Lear (C) and Rapper LL Cool J chat among themselves at the conclusion of a gala dinner at the U.S. State Department, in Washington, D.C., on Sat., Dec. 2, 2017.

    • 2017 Kennedy Center honorees

      U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L, standing) poses with 2017 Kennedy Center Honorees Rapper LL Cool J (R, standing) and (seated L-R) dancer, actress and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade and TV writer Norman Lear.

    • Gloria Estefan

      Gloria Estefan and her husband Emilio Estefan pose for photographers.

    • Norman Lear

      Kennedy Center honoree television writer and producer Norman Lear arrives with his granddaughter Zoe and wife Lyn Lear.

    • Deborah Rutter arrives for 2017 Kennedy Center Honoree Gala Dinner at US State Dept.

      Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter and her husband Peter Ellefson pose for photographers.

    • Karolina Kurkova

      Czech model and actress Karolina Kurkova poses for photographers.

    • Lynda Carter

      Actor Lynda Carter arrives for the Kennedy Center Honors.

    • Anthony Anderson

      Actor Anthony Anderson is interviewed as he arrives for the Kennedy Center Honors.

    • Jon Batiste

      Musician Jon Batiste arrives for the Kennedy Center Honors.

    • Renee Fleming

      Opera singer Renee Fleming arrives for the Kennedy Center Honors.

    • Busta Rhymes arrives for the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington

      Rapper Busta Rhymes arrives for the Kennedy Center Honors.

    • Les Moonves and Julie Chen

      CBS Corporation CEO Les Moonves (L) and his wife TV personality Julie Chen pose for photographers.

