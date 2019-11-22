Live

Kelsey Berreth murder: Crime scene evidence

    • Tote in Frazee's truck

      In video just released in the Kelsey Berreth murder case, Krystal Lee, the star witness and secret girlfriend of Patrick Frazee, is seen showing investigators where she says she was instructed to clean up the crime scene after Frazee beat his fiancée Kelsey Berreth to death with a baseball bat. Frazee was convicted of Berreth's murder on November 18, 2019.

      Patrick Frazee, seen on surveillance video at a drive-through ATM on November 22, 2018, was on his way to Kelsey Berreth's home just before her murder. In the back of his truck, pictured right, is the black tote that prosecutors say he soon used to transport Berreth's body after beating her to death with a baseball bat.

       

      Credit: Teller County District Attorney's Office

    • Safeway surveillance

      Surveillance footage shows the last time Kelsey Berreth was seen in public, at a Safeway grocery store on November 22, 2018, shopping for Thanksgiving dinner with her 1-year-old daughter, Kaylee.

      Credit: Woodland Park Police Department

    • November 22, 2018 | 1:23 p.m.

      At 1:23 p.m., a neighbor's surveillance camera captures Kelsey Berreth, Patrick Frazee and their daughter Kaylee entering Berreth's home. Berreth is carrying a poinsettia plant she had just purchased at Safeway. This image was captured shortly before her murder.

      Credit: Teller County District Attorney's Office

    • November 22, 2018 | 4:20 p.m.

      Patrick Frazee is seen leaving Kelsey Berreth's home with his daughter Kaylee at approximately 4:20 p.m. Investigators believe Berreth had already been killed and the inside of her home was covered in her blood.

      Credit: Teller County District Attorney's Office

    • Coming clean

      Patrick Frazee's secret girlfriend in Idaho, Krystal Lee, says that after Frazee murdered his fiancée, he called and told her she "had a mess to clean up" at Kelsey Berreth's home. A month after cleaning up the crime scene and helping Frazee destroy evidence, Lee takes investigators to Berreth's home to show them where she says she cleaned up most of her blood.

      Credit: Teller County District Attorney's Office

    • Blood left behind

      Krystal Lee claims she intentionally left blood on the fireplace in Kelsey Berreth's living room as a clue for investigators to find in order to implicate Patrick Frazee in Berreth's murder.

      Credit: Teller County District Attorney's Office

    • Blood stains on floorboards

      Krystal Lee described a horrific and bloody scene inside Kelsey Berreth's home after the murder. There was so much blood, she says, that it seeped beneath the floorboards of Berreth's living room floor, seen here.

      Credit: Teller County District Attorney's Office

    • Blood under the floorboards

      Investigators ripped up the floorboards in Kelsey Berreth's home to test for the presence of blood. Krystal Lee, seen holding a broom, points out where she says she cleaned up Berreth's blood in the living room.

      Credit: Teller County District Attorney's Office

    • Blood on the wall

      According to Krystal Lee, the manner in which Patrick Frazee killed Kelsey Berreth was so brutal, her blood was spattered across a large area of the wall. Lee is seen here using a broom to show investigators where she says she cleaned Berreth's blood off the wall.

      Credit: Teller County District Attorney's Office

    • K9 alert

      After Kelsey Berreth was killed, prosecutors say Patrick Frazee transported her body inside a black tote in the back of his truck and stored it temporarily in a barn at a friend's ranch. A cadaver dog alerted to the presence of human decomposition on this hay bale, where the tote was hidden.

      Credit: Teller County District Attorney's Office

    • The gas can

      On November 24, 2018, Patrick Frazee is captured on a Conoco gas station surveillance camera filling up a gas can. Prosecutors say he later used this gas to burn Kelsey Berreth's body at his ranch.

      Credit: Teller County District Attorney's Office

    • Burn spot

      Krystal Lee shows investigators the charred area on the ground, where she says Kelsey Berreth's body was burned. The burned evidence included Kaylee's baby toys and Berreth's bloody Bible.

      Credit: Teller County District Attorney's Office