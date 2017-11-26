Karl Hoerig murder case

It's been over 10 years since Claudia Sobral Hoerig flew to Brazil, and 10 years of Paul Hoerig pushing for justice in his brother Karl's death.
Due to laws restricting the extradition of Brazilian-born citizens, Claudia's fight against being sent back to the United States has become a complicated, landmark legal case in Brazil. But by late 2017, the tides had shifted. Paul believes that he will see Claudia in front of a Trumbull County, Ohio, jury soon. "We'll be ready for the trial when it gets here," he says.
