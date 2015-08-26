Journalists killed during live broadcast





WDBJ-TV Reporter Alison Parker, 24, and videographer Adam Ward, 27, for CBS Roanoke affiliate WDBJ7 were shot and killed during a live broadcast by a gunman the governor described at a disgruntled employee, August 26, 2015. A third victims is in stable condition. The suspect, identified as Vester Flanagan, who used the on-air name Bryce Williams, killed himself hours later. The shooting took place at Bridgewater Plaza near Moneta, Virginia. Story: Gunman in deadly on-air attack dies after manhunt

Vigil in Roanoke, Virginia Don Petersen, AP Roanoke City Council member Anita Price, right, is comforted by friend, Jan DeVries, as they show their support at a candlelight vigil in front of the studios of WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia, August 27, 2015. Reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward from the station were killed during a live broadcast, August 26, 2015.

Covering the news Steve Helber/AP WDBJ7 news morning anchor Kimberly McBroom, second from right, and meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner, right, are joined by visiting anchor Steve Grant, second from left, and Dr. Thomas Milam, of the Carilion Clinic, as they observe a moment of silence during the early morning newscast at the station, in Roanoke, Virginia, August 27, 2015. The moment of silence was at the moment reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward were killed during a live broadcast the day before while on assignment.

Coworkers mourn Steve Helber/AP WDBJ7 anchor Chris Hurst, right, hugs meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner during the early morning newscast at at the station in Roanoke, Virginia on Thursday, August 27, 2015. Hurst was Alison Parker's boyfriend.

Memorial outside station Steve Helber/AP A makeshift memorial is assembled in front of WDBJ7 television station in Roanoke, Virginia after reporter Alison Parker, 24, and videographer Adam Ward, 27, were killed on August 26, 2015.

Visiting the memorial Chris Keane/Reuters A woman carries flowers and balloons toward a memorial outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia after reporter Alison Parker and videographer Adam Ward were killed, August 26, 2015. The suspected shooter Vester Flanagan, a former employee of the TV station, called himself a "powder keg" of anger over what he saw as racial discrimination at work and elsewhere in the United States. Flanagan shot himself as police pursued him on a Virginia highway hours after the shooting. Flanagan died later at a hospital, police said.

Community mourns Chris Keane/Reuters A woman is overcome with emotions near a memorial outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia, August 26, 2015.

Virginia shooting investigation David Manning/Reuters Virgina State Police Sergeant F.L. Tyler addresses reporters at a command post near the car of suspect Vester L. Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, off Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia August 26, 2015. Flanagan killed himself.

Suspected gunman's car David Manning/Reuters The car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, is seen off Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia on August 26, 2015. Flanagan, shot himself as police pursued him on a Virginia highway, according to authorities. Flanagan died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Virginia shooting investigation Kevin Lamarque/Reuters Virginia State Police vehicles line the edge of Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia, where murder suspect 41-year-old Vester Flanagan shot himself several hours after two television journalists were shot and killed during a live broadcast in Virginia. Authorities said the attack was carried out by Flanagan, August 26, 2015. The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Vester Flanagan WDBJ7 Vester Lee Flanagan II, who was known on-air as Bryce Williams, is seen in this photo from TV station WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia. Flanagan is a suspect in the shooting deaths of Alison Parker, a WDBJ7 reporter, and Adam Ward, a WDBJ7 photographer. The two were shot and killed in Virginia while conducting a live interview, August 26, 2015. Video of the shooting was posted on the Twitter account and Facebook page of Bryce Williams, who had been on staff at WDBJ7. Flanagan reportedly shot himself after Parker and Ward were killed.

Vicki Gardner CBS Vicki Gardner, head of Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, who was being interviewed by Alison Parker at the time of the attack was shot in the back and wounded.

Virginia shooting footage WDBJ-TV A still image from the camera of CBS Roanoke affiliate WDBJ7 videographer Adam Ward of the suspected gunman who shot and killed Ward, 27, and reporter Alison Parker, 24, during a live broadcast on August 26, 2015.

Gunman's social media Twitter via AP This screen shot shows the Twitter page of Bryce Williams, whose real name is Vester Lee Flanagan II, shortly after the fatal shooting of WDBJ-TV cameraman Adam Ward and reporter Alison Parker during a live broadcast in Moneta, Virginia, early Wednesday morning, August 26, 2015.

Moments before the attack WDBJ-TV Reporter Alison Parker, 24, of CBS Roanoke affiliate WDBJ7, during an interview with Vicki Gardner, Executive Director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, seconds before gunshots were fired killing Parker and videographer Adam Ward, 27, during a live broadcast, August 26, 2015. Gardner was shot in the back and is in stable condition at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Adam Ward Via Facebook CBS Roanoke affiliate WDBJ7 videographer Adam Ward, 27. Ward was killed in a shooting during a live broadcast, August 26, 2015.

Alison Parker Via Facebook Reporter Alison Parker, 24, at work at CBS Roanoke affiliate WDBJ7. Parker and videographer Adam Ward, 27, were shot and killed during a live broadcast in the field, August 26, 2015.

Alison Parker Via Facebook Reporter Alison Parker, 24, of CBS Roanoke affiliate WDBJ7 is seen here at work. Parker was shot and killed along with videographer Adam Ward, 27, during a live broadcast, August 26, 2015.

Adam Ward and ​Alison Parker Via Facebook Reporter Alison Parker, 24, and videographer Adam Ward, 27, of CBS Roanoke affiliate WDBJ7 at work. The two were shot and killed during a live broadcast, August 26, 2015.

​Alison Parker and Adam Ward WDBJ7 Reporter Alison Parker, 24, and videographer Adam Ward, 27, of CBS Roanoke affiliate WDBJ7. The two were shot and killed during a live broadcast, August 26, 2015.