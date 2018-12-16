Evidence photos in the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit

WCCO reporter Caroline Lowe investigated the lead from Tony Jackson's former jail mate. Lowe, with law enforcement and cadaver dogs, searched a site in Tiffin, Iowa, a few hours from Mason City, for possible human remains. The lead led nowhere.
In 1999, Mason City Police issued the following statement: "After conducting a thorough investigation which included interviews, crime laboratory analysis, records review, and polygraph examination, Tony Jackson is not considered, at this time, a viable suspect in the investigation."