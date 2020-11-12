Jill Biden through the years

But then, Jill Biden told People magazine, something amazing happened.
"We were visiting a church, the Sunday service, and during the service a woman came up to me, and we were in the front pew, and she put her hand on me. And she said: 'Dr. Biden, I want to be your prayer partner' And I thought: prayer partner? I had never heard of prayer partner."
Since then, she says, she's found new faith in God.
Here, Dr. Jill Biden visits Judaism's holiest site, the Western Wall, in Jerusalem's Old City, on March 9, 2010.