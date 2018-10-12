Images from "National Geographic" photographer Joel Sartore's Photo Ark project

Palawan stink badger, Mydaus marchei, at Avilon Zoo.
Credit: Joel Sartore
A six-day-old Malayan tapir, Tapirus indicus, at the Minnesota Zoo. This species is listed as endangered (IUCN) and federally endangered.
A captive, five-month-old mandrill in Malabo.
Palawan spitting cobra, Naja sumatrana miolepis, at Avilon Zoo.
CBS videographer Mark LaGanga dares to get a closeup of the venomous snake.
A Budgett's frog, Lepidobatrachus laevis, at the National Aquarium in Baltimore.
A white-crowned hornbill named Raja at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm. Genus/species for the white-crowned hornbill vacillates between Aceros comatus and Berenicornis comatus.
Trixie, a Bornean orangutan, Pongo pygmaeus wurmbii, at the Avilon Wildlife Conservation Foundation.
The Bornean orangutan smiles for her closeup with CBS videographer Mark LaGanga.
A Luzon warty pig, Sus philippensis philippensis, at the Avilon Zoo.
A baby white-bellied pangolin (Phataginus tricuspis) clings to her mother's back at a facility in Florida
Trixie meets 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker. For more, check out 60 Minutes' full report on Joel Sartore's Photo Ark.