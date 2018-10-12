Images from "National Geographic" photographer Joel Sartore's Photo Ark project

    • Palawan stink badger

      Palawan stink badger, Mydaus marchei, at Avilon Zoo.

      National Geographic Photo Ark

      Credit: Joel Sartore

    • Malayan tapir

      A six-day-old Malayan tapir, Tapirus indicus, at the Minnesota Zoo. This species is listed as endangered (IUCN) and federally endangered.

      National Geographic Photo Ark

      Credit: Joel Sartore

    • Mandrill

      A captive, five-month-old mandrill in Malabo.

      National Geographic Photo Ark

      Credit: Joel Sartore

    • Palawan spitting cobra

      Palawan spitting cobra, Naja sumatrana miolepis, at Avilon Zoo.

      National Geographic Photo Ark

      Credit: Joel Sartore

    • Mark LaGanga with a Palawan spitting cobra

      CBS videographer Mark LaGanga dares to get a closeup of the venomous snake.

      National Geographic Photo Ark

      Credit: Joel Sartore

    • Budgett's frog

      A Budgett's frog, Lepidobatrachus laevis, at the National Aquarium in Baltimore.

      National Geographic Photo Ark

      Credit: Joel Sartore

    • White-crowned hornbill

      A white-crowned hornbill named Raja at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm. Genus/species for the white-crowned hornbill vacillates between Aceros comatus and Berenicornis comatus.

      National Geographic Photo Ark

      Credit: Joel Sartore

    • Bornean orangutan

      Trixie, a Bornean orangutan, Pongo pygmaeus wurmbii, at the Avilon Wildlife Conservation Foundation.

      National Geographic Photo Ark

      Credit: Joel Sartore

    • Trixie with Mark LaGanga

      The Bornean orangutan smiles for her closeup with CBS videographer Mark LaGanga.

      National Geographic Photo Ark

      Credit: Joel Sartore

    • Luzon warty pig

      A Luzon warty pig, Sus philippensis philippensis, at the Avilon Zoo.

      National Geographic Photo Ark

      Credit: Joel Sartore

    • Baby white-bellied pangolin

      A baby white-bellied pangolin (Phataginus tricuspis) clings to her mother's back at a facility in Florida

      National Geographic Photo Ark

      Credit: Joel Sartore

    • Trixie tries a black backdrop

      Trixie, a Bornean orangutan, Pongo pygmaeus wurmbii, at the Avilon Wildlife Conservation Foundation.

      National Geographic Photo Ark

      Credit: Joel Sartore

    • Trixie with Bill Whitaker

      Trixie meets 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker. For more, check out 60 Minutes' full report on Joel Sartore's Photo Ark.

      National Geographic Photo Ark

      Credit: Joel Sartore