Hurricane Florence strikes southeastern U.S.

    • South Carolina

      Isle of Palms Fire Chief Ann Graham, left, and police officer Thomas Molino III raise a tropical storm warning flag over the Isle of Palms Connector shortly after South Carolina's Charleston County went under a tropical storm warning due to Hurricane Florence, on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. The slowly-moving storm, which was rated a Category 4 by the National Hurricane Center as it approached the U.S. coastline, threatened to bring massive storm surges as high as 10 feet and up to four feet of rain in some areas.

      Credit: Mic Smith/AP

    • North Carolina

      Waves from Hurricane Florence pound the Bogue Inlet Pier in Emerald Isle N.C., Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

      Credit: Tom Copeland/AP

    • North Carolina

      A truck drives on Highway 24 as winds from Hurricane Florence blow palm trees in Swansboro, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

      Credit: Tom Copeland/AP

    • North Carolina

      People seek safety in a shelter run by the Red Cross before Hurricane Florence comes ashore in Grantsboro, North Carolina, September 13, 2018.

      1.7 million people along the coast were under mandatory and voluntary evacuations orders.

      Credit: Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

    • Monster Storm

      Animated satellite imagery of Hurricane Florence early Friday, September 14, 2018. The storm made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina at about 7:15 a.m. on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said, weakening slightly to a strong Category 1 storm, with sustained winds of 90 mph. Forecasters expected the storm to hang over the Carolinas for days, producing major flooding.

      Credit: NOAA/National Hurricane Center

    • North Carolina

      High winds and storm surge from Hurricane Florence hits Swansboro, N.C., Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.

      Credit: Tom Copeland/AP

    • North Carolina

      A tree downed by Hurricane Florence in New Bern, N.C., Sept. 14, 2018.

      Credit: WTVD

    • North Carolina

      Damage from Hurricane Florence in Morehead City, N.C., Sept. 14, 2018.

      Credit: @weathernation

    • North Carolina

      Palm trees blow in the wind as Hurricane Florence begins to come ashore in Morehead City, N.C., Sept. 13, 2018.

      Credit: CBS News

    • North Carolina

      A tree uprooted by strong winds lies across a street in Wilmington, N.C., after Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.

      Credit: Chuck Burton/AP

    • North Carolina

      CBS News correspondent David Begnaud struggles against the wind as he reports on Hurricane Florence from Beaufort, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2018.

      Credit: CBS News

    • North Carolina

      Flooding in the streets of New Bern, N.C., as Hurricane Florence made landfall, Sept. 14, 2018.

      Credit: WTVD

    • North Carolina

      Fire firefighters rescue people from their flooded home in New Bern, N.C., September 14, 2018.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • South Carolina

      Russ Lewis covers his eyes from a gust of wind and a blast of sand as Hurricane Florence approaches Myrtle Beach, S.C., Sept. 14, 2018.

      Credit: David Goldman/AP

    • View From Above

      Hurricane Florence as seen from the International Space Station on Friday morning, Sept. 14, 2018, shortly after the storm made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, N.C..

      Credit: NASA

    • North Carolina

      A fallen tree lies atop the crushed roof of a fast food restaurant after the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, N.C., September 14, 2018.

      Credit: JONATHAN DRAKE/REUTERS