How liberal or conservative is your state?

    • Alabama

      Every year, Gallup collects survey data on each of the 50 states. That data includes information on how state residents describe their political views, be they conservative, liberal or moderate. 

      This is how each state breaks down, by percentage. We'll start with Alabama.

      Conservative: 43 percent

      Liberal: 16 percent

      Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    • Alaska

      Conservative: 36 percent

      Liberal: 17 percent

      Here, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican, appears with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

      Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    • Arizona

      Conservative: 33 percent

      Liberal: 23 percent

      These supporters of President Donald Trump appear at a rally in Mesa, Arizona.

      Credit: Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images

    • Arkansas

      Conservative: 42 percent

      Liberal: 17 percent

      White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was born in Hope, Arkansas.

      Credit: / Getty Images

    • California

      Conservative: 27 percent

      Liberal: 30 percent

      This photo was taken at the 2018 Women's March in downtown Los Angeles.

      Credit: Presley Ann / Getty Images

    • Colorado

      Conservative: 30 percent

      Liberal: 28 percent

      Lauren Boebert is the owner of Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado. Many restaurant staffers carry guns at work.

      Credit: Emily Kask / AFP/Getty Images

    • Connecticut

      Conservative: 28 percent

      Liberal: 30 percent

      A man holds up an anti-gun-violence sign during a March for our Lives rally in Newtown, Connecticut.

      Credit: Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

    • Delaware

      Conservative: 28 percent

      Liberal: 28 percent

      Delaware Sen. Thomas Carper, a Democrat, is seen here with President Trump in the Oval Office after a bill signing.

      Credit: Ron Sachs / Getty Images

    • Florida

      Conservative: 35 percent

      Liberal: 22 percent

      A man wearing a "QAnon" T-shirt attends a rally for President Trump in Tampa, Florida. The conspiracy theory has become popular among a segment of Trump's supporters.

      Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

    • Georgia

      Conservative: 36 percent

      Liberal: 21 percent

      Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp, seen here at an October 2018 debate, in a tight race to become Georgia's next governor.

      Credit: John Bazemore/Pool via REUTERS

    • Hawaii

      Conservative: 25 percent

      Liberal: 25 percent

      In this photo, delegates from Hawaii pose for a picture on the first day of the 2016 Republican National Convention.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images

    • Idaho

      Conservative: 42 percent

      Liberal: 22 percent

      This photo was taken after a 2018 Idaho gubernatorial debate between Democratic candidate Paulette Jordan and Republican Lt. Gov. Brad Little.

      Credit: Otto Kitsinger / AP

    • Illinois

      Conservative: 30 percent

      Liberal: 27 percent

      Though more people in Illinois identify as conservative rather than liberal, the state backed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and has two Democratic senators.

      Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images

    • Indiana

      Conservative: 36 percent

      Liberal: 22 percent

      Greg Pence, brother of Vice President Mike Pence, running as a 2018 Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives.

      Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images

    • Iowa

      Conservative: 37 percent

      Liberal: 24 percent

      This photo was taken at a Trump rally at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on October 9, 2018.

      Credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

    • Kansas

      Conservative: 38 percent

      Liberal: 18 percent

      Republican candidate for governor Kris Kobach arrives at community event in this Jeep, which features a replica machine gun mounted and a President Trump bobblehead on the hood.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Kentucky

      Conservative: 39 percent

      Liberal: 20 percent

      This photo shows Kentucky's Republican Sen. Rand Paul at a rally supporting Rep. Jim Jordan in his run for the House speaker position being vacated by Paul Ryan.

      Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

    • Louisiana

      Conservative: 40 percent

      Liberal: 17 percent

      Though the residents of Louisiana overwhelmingly identify as conservative, the state's highest office is held by a Democrat, Governor John Bel Edwards. In this photo, a protester stands amid a crowd of Trump supporters at a 2016 campaign rally.

      Credit: Layne Murdoch / REUTERS

    • Maine

      Conservative: 34 percent

      Liberal: 30 percent

      In this photo, President Donald Trump is seen with Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

      Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

    • Maryland

      Conservative: 28 percent

      Liberal: 29 percent

      These Baltimore students traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in the March for Our Lives Rally in March, 2018.

      Credit: Alex Edelman / AFP/Getty Images

    • Massachusetts

      Conservative: 22 percent

      Liberal: 35 percent

      Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke to supporters before a debate with her Republican opponent Geoff Diehl in Boston.

      Credit: Michael Dwyer/AP

    • Michigan

      Conservative: 34 percent

      Liberal: 23 percent

      Ted Nugent played a campaign rally for then-candidate Trump in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the 2016 presidential race. Trump won the state by less than half a percentage point.

      Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images

    • Minnesota

      Conservative: 32 percent

      Liberal: 27 percent

      Here, an election judge hands a voter his ballot during early voting in Minneapolis.

      Credit: Jim Mone / AP

    • Mississippi

      Conservative: 43 percent

      Liberal: 14 percent

      With just 14 percent of the population identifying as liberal, Mississippi is among the reddest states in the nation.

      Credit: Rogelio V. Solis/AP

    • Missouri

      Conservative: 38 percent

      Liberal: 21 percent

      Incumbent Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, Independent challenger Craig O'Dear (center) and Republican candidate Josh Hawley (left) spoke at a candidate forum in Missouri in September 2018.

      Credit: Jeff Roberson/AP

    • Montana

      Conservative: 42 percent

      Liberal: 21 percent

      This dissenter was among the minority at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Great Falls, Montana. The president enjoyed a 52 percent approval rating in the state in 2017.

      Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    • Nebraska

      Conservative: 41 percent

      Liberal: 21 percent

      Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2017. 

      Credit: Mike Theiler / AFP/Getty Images

    • Nevada

      Conservative: 33 percent

      Liberal: 22 percent

      The Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller and Representative Jacky Rosen was a tight one in the fall of 2018.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • New Hampshire

      Conservative: 31 percent

      Liberal: 25 percent

      Though more people identify as conservative than liberal in the state, Hillary Clinton carried its four electoral votes in 2016.

      Credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images

    • New Jersey

      Conservative: 28 percent

      Liberal: 27 percent

      New Jersey's political leanings are pretty much split down the middle in the Gallup survey, but the state has voted for the Democrat in every presidential election since 1992.

      Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

    • New Mexico

      Conservative: 32 percent

      Liberal: 25 percent

      Democratic candidate for New Mexico's 1st Congressional District, Deb Haaland, was among three Native American women running for a seat in the House of Representatives in 2018.

      Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

    • New York

      Conservative: 27 percent

      Liberal: 31 percent

      Here, 2018 Democratic congressional hopeful Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes to the streets.

      Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    • North Carolina

      Conservative: 36 percent

      Liberal: 21 percent

      In May 2018, teachers from across the state marched on the State Capitol building in Raleigh to protest what they say is inaction by the Republican-controlled state legislature.

      Credit: Logan Cyrus / AFP/Getty Images

    • North Dakota

      Conservative: 39 percent

      Liberal: 15 percent

      President Trump won the state by more than 36 percentage points in 2016.

      Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    • Ohio

      Conservative: 35 percent

      Liberal: 21 percent

      In this photo, Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray speaks to supporters at a rally.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Oklahoma

      Conservative: 42 percent

      Liberal: 17 percent

      Oklahoma has two Republican senators, a Republican governor, Mary Fallin, and overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump in 2016. Fallin spoke on the final night of the 2016 Republican National Convention.

      Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

    • Oregon

      Conservative: 28 percent

      Liberal: 31 percent

      Oregon has had a Democrat as governor since 1987.

      Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images

    • Pennsylvania

      Conservative: 34 percent

      Liberal: 24 percent

      Thirty-seven percent of Pennsylvanians identify as politically moderate.

      Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AFP/Getty Images

    • Rhode Island

      Conservative: 24 percent

      Liberal: 29 percent

      In this 2016 photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to thousands of supporters in Providence, Rhode Island.

      Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

    • South Carolina

      Conservative: 41 percent

      Liberal: 17 percent

      In this photo, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks during the confirmation hearing for Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh.

      Credit: Melina Mara/Getty Images

    • South Dakota

      Conservative: 41 percent

      Liberal: 15 percent

      Despite South Dakota's conservative leanings, Republican Rep. Kristi Noem faced a tightly contested 2018 gubernatorial race against Democrat Billie Sutton.

      Credit: Alex Wong / Getty Images

    • Tennesee

      Conservative: 40 percent

      Liberal: 18 percent

      President Trump won Tennessee by more than 26 percentage points. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Texas

      Conservative: 38 percent

      Liberal: 20 percent

      In this photo, incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz debates the Democratic challenger for his senate seat, Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

      Credit: Tom Reel/Getty Images

    • Utah

      Conservative: 42 percent

      Liberal: 18 percent

      Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is seen during his race for the Utah Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Orrin Hatch.

      Credit: George Frey/Getty Images

    • Vermont

      Conservative: 25 percent

      Liberal: 39 percent

      Vermont is the most liberal state on this list. The Democratic candidate for governor, Christine Hallquist, is the first openly transgender woman ever to receive a major party nomination for governor. She is seen here with incumbent Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican.

      Credit: Don Emmert / AFP/Getty Images

    • Virginia

      Conservative: 33 percent

      Liberal: 23 percent

      Virginia has two Democratic senators and a Democrat as governor.

      Credit: Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images

    • Washington

      Conservative: 29 percent

      Liberal: 30 percent

      Democratic Sen. Patty Murray hails from this state.

      Credit: Jason Redmond / AFP/Getty Images

    • West Virginia

      Conservative: 38 percent

      Liberal: 19 percent

      President Trump's approval rating was highest in West Virginia, at 61 percent for 2017, according to Gallup.

      Credit: Win Mcnamee/ Getty Images

    • Wisconsin

      Conservative: 35 percent

      Liberal: 23 percent

      Donald Trump won Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes by one percent in the 2016 presidential election.

      Credit: Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images

    • Wyoming

      Conservative: 46 percent

      Liberal: 13 percent

      Wyoming is the most conservative state on this list, according to the Gallup survey. The state has not elected a Democratic senator since 1970.

      Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images