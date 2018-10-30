How liberal or conservative is your state?

Every year, Gallup collects survey data on each of the 50 states. That data includes information on how state residents describe their political views, be they conservative, liberal or moderate.
This is how each state breaks down, by percentage. We'll start with Alabama.
Conservative: 43 percent
Liberal: 16 percent
Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Alaska
Conservative: 36 percent
Liberal: 17 percent
Here, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican, appears with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Arizona
Conservative: 33 percent
Liberal: 23 percent
These supporters of President Donald Trump appear at a rally in Mesa, Arizona.
Credit: Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images
Arkansas
Conservative: 42 percent
Liberal: 17 percent
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was born in Hope, Arkansas.
Credit: / Getty Images
California
Conservative: 27 percent
Liberal: 30 percent
This photo was taken at the 2018 Women's March in downtown Los Angeles.
Credit: Presley Ann / Getty Images
Colorado
Conservative: 30 percent
Liberal: 28 percent
Lauren Boebert is the owner of Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado. Many restaurant staffers carry guns at work.
Credit: Emily Kask / AFP/Getty Images
Connecticut
Conservative: 28 percent
Liberal: 30 percent
A man holds up an anti-gun-violence sign during a March for our Lives rally in Newtown, Connecticut.
Credit: Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images
Delaware
Conservative: 28 percent
Liberal: 28 percent
Delaware Sen. Thomas Carper, a Democrat, is seen here with President Trump in the Oval Office after a bill signing.
Credit: Ron Sachs / Getty Images
Florida
Conservative: 35 percent
Liberal: 22 percent
A man wearing a "QAnon" T-shirt attends a rally for President Trump in Tampa, Florida. The conspiracy theory has become popular among a segment of Trump's supporters.
Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Georgia
Conservative: 36 percent
Liberal: 21 percent
Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp, seen here at an October 2018 debate, in a tight race to become Georgia's next governor.
Credit: John Bazemore/Pool via REUTERS
Hawaii
Conservative: 25 percent
Liberal: 25 percent
In this photo, delegates from Hawaii pose for a picture on the first day of the 2016 Republican National Convention.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images
Idaho
Conservative: 42 percent
Liberal: 22 percent
This photo was taken after a 2018 Idaho gubernatorial debate between Democratic candidate Paulette Jordan and Republican Lt. Gov. Brad Little.
Credit: Otto Kitsinger / AP
Illinois
Conservative: 30 percent
Liberal: 27 percent
Though more people in Illinois identify as conservative rather than liberal, the state backed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and has two Democratic senators.
Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images
Indiana
Conservative: 36 percent
Liberal: 22 percent
Greg Pence, brother of Vice President Mike Pence, running as a 2018 Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images
Iowa
Conservative: 37 percent
Liberal: 24 percent
This photo was taken at a Trump rally at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on October 9, 2018.
Credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Kansas
Conservative: 38 percent
Liberal: 18 percent
Republican candidate for governor Kris Kobach arrives at community event in this Jeep, which features a replica machine gun mounted and a President Trump bobblehead on the hood.
Credit: Getty Images
Kentucky
Conservative: 39 percent
Liberal: 20 percent
This photo shows Kentucky's Republican Sen. Rand Paul at a rally supporting Rep. Jim Jordan in his run for the House speaker position being vacated by Paul Ryan.
Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Louisiana
Conservative: 40 percent
Liberal: 17 percent
Though the residents of Louisiana overwhelmingly identify as conservative, the state's highest office is held by a Democrat, Governor John Bel Edwards. In this photo, a protester stands amid a crowd of Trump supporters at a 2016 campaign rally.
Credit: Layne Murdoch / REUTERS
Maine
Conservative: 34 percent
Liberal: 30 percent
In this photo, President Donald Trump is seen with Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins.
Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Maryland
Conservative: 28 percent
Liberal: 29 percent
These Baltimore students traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in the March for Our Lives Rally in March, 2018.
Credit: Alex Edelman / AFP/Getty Images
Massachusetts
Conservative: 22 percent
Liberal: 35 percent
Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke to supporters before a debate with her Republican opponent Geoff Diehl in Boston.
Credit: Michael Dwyer/AP
Michigan
Conservative: 34 percent
Liberal: 23 percent
Ted Nugent played a campaign rally for then-candidate Trump in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the 2016 presidential race. Trump won the state by less than half a percentage point.
Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images
Minnesota
Conservative: 32 percent
Liberal: 27 percent
Here, an election judge hands a voter his ballot during early voting in Minneapolis.
Credit: Jim Mone / AP
Mississippi
Conservative: 43 percent
Liberal: 14 percent
With just 14 percent of the population identifying as liberal, Mississippi is among the reddest states in the nation.
Credit: Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Missouri
Conservative: 38 percent
Liberal: 21 percent
Incumbent Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, Independent challenger Craig O'Dear (center) and Republican candidate Josh Hawley (left) spoke at a candidate forum in Missouri in September 2018.
Credit: Jeff Roberson/AP
Montana
Conservative: 42 percent
Liberal: 21 percent
This dissenter was among the minority at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Great Falls, Montana. The president enjoyed a 52 percent approval rating in the state in 2017.
Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Nebraska
Conservative: 41 percent
Liberal: 21 percent
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2017.
Credit: Mike Theiler / AFP/Getty Images
Nevada
Conservative: 33 percent
Liberal: 22 percent
The Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller and Representative Jacky Rosen was a tight one in the fall of 2018.
Credit: Getty Images
New Hampshire
Conservative: 31 percent
Liberal: 25 percent
Though more people identify as conservative than liberal in the state, Hillary Clinton carried its four electoral votes in 2016.
Credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images
New Jersey
Conservative: 28 percent
Liberal: 27 percent
New Jersey's political leanings are pretty much split down the middle in the Gallup survey, but the state has voted for the Democrat in every presidential election since 1992.
Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
New Mexico
Conservative: 32 percent
Liberal: 25 percent
Democratic candidate for New Mexico's 1st Congressional District, Deb Haaland, was among three Native American women running for a seat in the House of Representatives in 2018.
Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
New York
Conservative: 27 percent
Liberal: 31 percent
Here, 2018 Democratic congressional hopeful Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes to the streets.
Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
North Carolina
Conservative: 36 percent
Liberal: 21 percent
In May 2018, teachers from across the state marched on the State Capitol building in Raleigh to protest what they say is inaction by the Republican-controlled state legislature.
Credit: Logan Cyrus / AFP/Getty Images
North Dakota
Conservative: 39 percent
Liberal: 15 percent
President Trump won the state by more than 36 percentage points in 2016.
Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Ohio
Conservative: 35 percent
Liberal: 21 percent
In this photo, Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray speaks to supporters at a rally.
Credit: Getty Images
Oklahoma
Conservative: 42 percent
Liberal: 17 percent
Oklahoma has two Republican senators, a Republican governor, Mary Fallin, and overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump in 2016. Fallin spoke on the final night of the 2016 Republican National Convention.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Oregon
Conservative: 28 percent
Liberal: 31 percent
Oregon has had a Democrat as governor since 1987.
Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images
Pennsylvania
Conservative: 34 percent
Liberal: 24 percent
Thirty-seven percent of Pennsylvanians identify as politically moderate.
Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AFP/Getty Images
Rhode Island
Conservative: 24 percent
Liberal: 29 percent
In this 2016 photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to thousands of supporters in Providence, Rhode Island.
Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images
South Carolina
Conservative: 41 percent
Liberal: 17 percent
In this photo, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks during the confirmation hearing for Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh.
Credit: Melina Mara/Getty Images
South Dakota
Conservative: 41 percent
Liberal: 15 percent
Despite South Dakota's conservative leanings, Republican Rep. Kristi Noem faced a tightly contested 2018 gubernatorial race against Democrat Billie Sutton.
Credit: Alex Wong / Getty Images
Tennesee
Conservative: 40 percent
Liberal: 18 percent
President Trump won Tennessee by more than 26 percentage points.
Credit: Getty Images
Texas
Conservative: 38 percent
Liberal: 20 percent
In this photo, incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz debates the Democratic challenger for his senate seat, Rep. Beto O'Rourke.
Credit: Tom Reel/Getty Images
Utah
Conservative: 42 percent
Liberal: 18 percent
Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is seen during his race for the Utah Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Orrin Hatch.
Credit: George Frey/Getty Images
Vermont
Conservative: 25 percent
Liberal: 39 percent
Vermont is the most liberal state on this list. The Democratic candidate for governor, Christine Hallquist, is the first openly transgender woman ever to receive a major party nomination for governor. She is seen here with incumbent Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican.
Credit: Don Emmert / AFP/Getty Images
Virginia
Conservative: 33 percent
Liberal: 23 percent
Virginia has two Democratic senators and a Democrat as governor.
Credit: Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images
Washington
Conservative: 29 percent
Liberal: 30 percent
Democratic Sen. Patty Murray hails from this state.
Credit: Jason Redmond / AFP/Getty Images
West Virginia
Conservative: 38 percent
Liberal: 19 percent
President Trump's approval rating was highest in West Virginia, at 61 percent for 2017, according to Gallup.
Credit: Win Mcnamee/ Getty Images
Wisconsin
Conservative: 35 percent
Liberal: 23 percent
Donald Trump won Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes by one percent in the 2016 presidential election.
Credit: Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images
Wyoming
Conservative: 46 percent
Liberal: 13 percent
Wyoming is the most conservative state on this list, according to the Gallup survey. The state has not elected a Democratic senator since 1970.