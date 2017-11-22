Holiday movie binge guide

'Tis the season for holiday movies. Whether they're old classics or new favorites, these films are guaranteed to make your nights a little less silent, your road to Christmas a little more white, and your ho-ho-home a little less alone. So, here's a complete binge guide to the best films of the season.
The 1990 family comedy "Home Alone" was a game changer in its genre. Neither a romantic comedy nor a retelling of a classic holiday tale, it's the story of a family accidentally leaving one of their sons behind when they fly to France for a Christmas vacation. As a result, young Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, has to fend for himself and defend his home when two burglars attempt to rob it. With action, humor and heart, "Home Alone" is a must.