Hilarious finalists of the 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

    • What is so funny?

      Maybe he's getting a chuckle from the photos in the finals of the 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

      "Pictures getting stronger year on year," the competition's director, Tom Sullam, told CBS News. 

      The sales of "Wild and Crazy: Photos from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards" support The Born Free Foundation, which is dedicated to wildlife welfare and conservation

      Credit: Brian Valente/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Goin' for a ride?

      The motorcycle belongs to them now. The owner just has to accept that. 

      Credit: Katy Laveck/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Get out the way

      This turtle clearly has somewhere to be. 

      Credit: Troy Mayne/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Guys, mom has a headache

      This bear cannot wait for school to start again. 

      Credit: Melissa Nolan/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • You said what?

      It must've been shocking. 

      Credit: George Cathcart/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Side eye

      She might look crabby, but we think that's just her face. 

      Credit: Arkaprava Ghosh

    • Wouldn't want to fly behind him

      What is he eating, anyway? 

      Credit: John Threlfall

    • At attention

      Next comes the salute. 

      Credit: Miguel Illana/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Giraf-spirations

      Did I lose weight? 

      Credit: Paulette Struckman/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • A little clingy, are we?

      This polar bear could probably use a break from its cub. 

      Credit: Daisy Gilardini/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Say cheese!

      This shark won't eat you. He promises. 

      Credit: Eugene Kitsios/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • That is one tall giraffe

      A unique perspective makes it looks like this giraffe is going to knock the helicopter right out of the sky. 

      Credit: Graeme Guy/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Peek-a-boo

      The expression "happy as a clam" should maybe be changed to apply to this guy. 

      Credit: Tanakit Suwanyangyaun/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Pious penguins

      A Sunday morning ritual. 

      Credit: Carl Henry/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • I believe I can fly

      Everyone wishes for wings. This bear found a way to secure some for a moment.

      Credit: Esa Ringbom/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Standing out

      Blending in is not his thing.

      Credit: jean-Jacques Alcalay/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Please do shut up

      This is every parent at the end of the day. 

      Credit: Barb D'Arpino/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Date night

      They finally got the cubs to go to sleep? 

      Credit: Bence Mate/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Huh?

      He looks like someone just told him a beast of a riddle. 

      Credit: Josef Friedhuber/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • PAR-TAY

      This looks like everyone's summer vacation shots on Instagram. #LivingTheLife

      Credit: Penny Palmer/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Hole in one

      At least he didn't leave it for the golfers to step in. 

      Credit: Douglas Croft/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Only room for two

      Owl number three will get the hint eventually. 

      Credit: Tibor Kercz/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Moonwalking?

      Or maybe it's the Macarena. 

      Credit: Andrey Giljov/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Big mouths

      They're either angry or laughing. 

      Credit: Roie Galitz/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Foxing around

      Are they fighting or celebrating? We'll never know. 

      Credit: John Sheridan/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • The finger!

      Did someone cut him off in the water? 

      Credit: Linda Oliver/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Don't lose your head

      These penguins are fine. They're just showing off their double-jointed necks. 

      Credit: Monique Joris

    • Break dancing?

      This squirrel has got some moves. 

      Credit: Johnny Kaapa/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • You crack me up

      This hyena is in on a joke that the other hyenas are not. 

      Credit: Tina Stehr/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Look away

      This owl looks the way most middle schoolers do when their parents show any sort of affection. 

      Credit: Melissa Usrey/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Tightrope

      This guy looks like he's doing a high-wire act. 

      Credit: Jasmine Vink/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Saturday Night Fever

      "Ah. Ha. Ha. Ha. Stayin' alive, stayin' alive."

      Credit: Chris Martin/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Slightly sleepy

      This lion is tired, and not at all shy about it. 

      Credit: Gill Merritt/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Hold your applause

      This bear appears to be telling fans to quiet down so he can get on with his act. 

      Credit: Budkov Denis/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Stop and smell the flowers ...

      ... it'll make you happier. 

      Credit: Andrea Zampatti/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • You can't see me

      He's playing hide and seek, but the photographer found him. 

      Credit: Nadav Begin/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Which way?

      This centipede looks like he doesn't know whether to hang a right or a left. 

      Credit: Aster Leung/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Backhand

      That looks like one killer slap. Wonder what the other bear said. 

      Credit: Hannele Kaihola/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • Grass 'stache

      Looks like he bit off more than he could chew ...

      Credit: Olivier Colle/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017

    • No, mine is bigger

      Mouth-size contest. Go!

      Credit: Daniel Trim/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017