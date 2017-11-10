Hilarious finalists of the 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Maybe he's getting a chuckle from the photos in the finals of the 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
"Pictures getting stronger year on year," the competition's director, Tom Sullam, told CBS News.
The sales of "Wild and Crazy: Photos from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards" support The Born Free Foundation, which is dedicated to wildlife welfare and conservation.
Credit: Brian Valente/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
The motorcycle belongs to them now. The owner just has to accept that.
Credit: Katy Laveck/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
This turtle clearly has somewhere to be.
Credit: Troy Mayne/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
This bear cannot wait for school to start again.
Credit: Melissa Nolan/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
It must've been shocking.
Credit: George Cathcart/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
She might look crabby, but we think that's just her face.
Credit: Arkaprava Ghosh
What is he eating, anyway?
Credit: John Threlfall
Next comes the salute.
Credit: Miguel Illana/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
Did I lose weight?
Credit: Paulette Struckman/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
This polar bear could probably use a break from its cub.
Credit: Daisy Gilardini/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
This shark won't eat you. He promises.
Credit: Eugene Kitsios/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
A unique perspective makes it looks like this giraffe is going to knock the helicopter right out of the sky.
Credit: Graeme Guy/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
The expression "happy as a clam" should maybe be changed to apply to this guy.
Credit: Tanakit Suwanyangyaun/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
A Sunday morning ritual.
Credit: Carl Henry/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
Everyone wishes for wings. This bear found a way to secure some for a moment.
Credit: Esa Ringbom/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
Blending in is not his thing.
Credit: jean-Jacques Alcalay/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
This is every parent at the end of the day.
Credit: Barb D'Arpino/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
They finally got the cubs to go to sleep?
Credit: Bence Mate/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
He looks like someone just told him a beast of a riddle.
Credit: Josef Friedhuber/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
This looks like everyone's summer vacation shots on Instagram. #LivingTheLife
Credit: Penny Palmer/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
At least he didn't leave it for the golfers to step in.
Credit: Douglas Croft/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
Owl number three will get the hint eventually.
Credit: Tibor Kercz/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
Or maybe it's the Macarena.
Credit: Andrey Giljov/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
They're either angry or laughing.
Credit: Roie Galitz/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
Are they fighting or celebrating? We'll never know.
Credit: John Sheridan/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
Did someone cut him off in the water?
Credit: Linda Oliver/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
These penguins are fine. They're just showing off their double-jointed necks.
Credit: Monique Joris
This squirrel has got some moves.
Credit: Johnny Kaapa/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
This hyena is in on a joke that the other hyenas are not.
Credit: Tina Stehr/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
This owl looks the way most middle schoolers do when their parents show any sort of affection.
Credit: Melissa Usrey/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
This guy looks like he's doing a high-wire act.
Credit: Jasmine Vink/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
"Ah. Ha. Ha. Ha. Stayin' alive, stayin' alive."
Credit: Chris Martin/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
This lion is tired, and not at all shy about it.
Credit: Gill Merritt/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
This bear appears to be telling fans to quiet down so he can get on with his act.
Credit: Budkov Denis/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
... it'll make you happier.
Credit: Andrea Zampatti/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
He's playing hide and seek, but the photographer found him.
Credit: Nadav Begin/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
This centipede looks like he doesn't know whether to hang a right or a left.
Credit: Aster Leung/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
That looks like one killer slap. Wonder what the other bear said.
Credit: Hannele Kaihola/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
Looks like he bit off more than he could chew ...
Credit: Olivier Colle/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017
Mouth-size contest. Go!
Credit: Daniel Trim/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2017