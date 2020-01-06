Golden Globes 2020: Red carpet arrivals

-
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
The 2020 award season kicks off with the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 5, 2020.
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez walk the red carpet together.
Credit: Getty
-
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon
Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais and partner Jane Fallon arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, arrive at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Chris Evans
Chris Evans attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Glenn Close
Glenn Close wears blue to the 77th annual Golden Globes.
Credit: Getty
-
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington attends the Golden Globes.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek arrive at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa
Lisa Bonet and her husband, actor Jason Momoa, attend the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty
-
Karamo Brown
Karamo Brown attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Getty
-
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan attends the Golden Globes.
Credit: Getty
-
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson wears red to the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, attend the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty
-
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan walks the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty
-
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish wears pink at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie
Kit Harington and his wife, actress Rose Leslie, arrive at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
The cast of "Parasite"
South Korean actors Jeong-eun Lee, Yeo-jeong Jo and Kang-ho Song attend the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker
Adam Driver and wife, actress Joanne Tucker, arrive at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Billy Porter
Billy Porter wears white to the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Joey King
Joey King attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
-
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher
Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy attend the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Elton John and David Furnish
Elton John and his husband, filmmaker David Furnish, attend the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron wears green on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie arrives at the 2020 Golden Globes.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
Sacha Baron Cohen and his wife, actress Isla Fisher, attend the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Sofía Vergara and her husband, actor Joe Manganiello, attend the Golden Globes.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
-
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett wears yellow at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt arrives at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman and her husband, country music star Keith Urban, arrive at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Zoë Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Jane Levy
Jane Levy arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch wore yellow to the Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Barry Jenkins and Lulu Wang
Barry Jenkins and his wife, filmmaker Lulu Wang, arrive at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Kirsten Dunst and her partner, actor Jesse Plemons, attend the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts arrives at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Ansel Elgort
Ansel Elgort attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson attends the Golden Globes.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Marin Hinkle
Marin Hinkle attends the Golden Globes.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Kyle Chandler
Kyle Chandler arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer attends the Golden Globes.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
-
Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka
Jason Bateman and his wife, actress Amanda Anka, attend the Golden Globes.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Kate McKinnon
Kate McKinnon arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Beanie Feldstein
Beanie Feldstein attends the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Kaitlyn Dever
Kaitlyn Dever arrives at the Golden Globes.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
-
Taika Waititi
Taika Waititi arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston wears black at the 2020 Golden Globes.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Anna Paquin
Anna Paquin arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
-
Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz arrives at the Golden Globes.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Lauren Graham
Lauren Graham wears red on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley arrives at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Awkwafina
Awkwafina attends the Golden Globes.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Ramy Youssef
Ramy Youssef arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Wesley Snipes
Wesley Snipes arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk
Tim Allen and his wife, actress Jane Hajduk, attend the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
-
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Michael Zegen
Michael Zegen attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
Sam Rockwell and his wife, actress Leslie Bibb, attend the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow attends the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Ray Romano
Ray Romano attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Thomasin McKenzie
Thomasin McKenzie attends the Golden Globes.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Annabelle Wallis
Annabelle Wallis arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
-
Taron Egerton and Emily Thomas
Taron Egerton and Emily Thomas attend the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Noah Baumbach
Noah Baumbach attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon
-
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Giuliana Rancic
Giuliana Rancic arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
-
Eric White and Patricia Arquette
Eric White and Patricia Arquette arrive at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Toni Collette
Toni Collette attends the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Julia Butters
Julia Butters attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
-
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Da'Vine Joy Randolph wears pink on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Tony Shalhoub
Tony Shalhoub arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Roman Griffin Davis
Jojo Rabbit star Roman Griffin Davis arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
-
Tobias Menzies
Tobias Menzies attends the 2020 Golden Globes.
Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
-
Kat Graham
Kat Graham arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.
Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
-
Joe Alwyn
Joe Alwyn attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Getty Images