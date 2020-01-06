Live

Golden Globes 2020: Red carpet arrivals

    • Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

      The 2020 award season kicks off with the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 5, 2020.

      Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez walk the red carpet together.

      Credit: Getty

    • Gwyneth Paltrow

      Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon

      Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais and partner Jane Fallon arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Taylor Swift

      Taylor Swift attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

      Nick Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, arrive at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Chris Evans

      Chris Evans attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Glenn Close

      Glenn Close wears blue to the 77th annual Golden Globes.

      Credit: Getty

    • Kerry Washington

      Kerry Washington attends the Golden Globes.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek

      Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek arrive at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa

      Lisa Bonet and her husband, actor Jason Momoa, attend the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Karamo Brown

      Karamo Brown attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Getty

    • Rachel Brosnahan

      Rachel Brosnahan attends the Golden Globes.

      Credit: Getty

    • Scarlett Johansson

      Scarlett Johansson wears red to the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Cynthia Erivo

      Cynthia Erivo attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

      Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, attend the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Saoirse Ronan

      Saoirse Ronan walks the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Tiffany Haddish

      Tiffany Haddish wears pink at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

      Kit Harington and his wife, actress Rose Leslie, arrive at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • The cast of "Parasite"

      South Korean actors Jeong-eun Lee, Yeo-jeong Jo and Kang-ho Song attend the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker

      Adam Driver and wife, actress Joanne Tucker, arrive at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Daniel Craig

      Daniel Craig attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Billy Porter

      Billy Porter wears white to the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Helen Mirren

      Helen Mirren arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Ryan Seacrest

      Ryan Seacrest attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Leonardo DiCaprio

      Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Joey King

      Joey King attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    • Reese Witherspoon

      Reese Witherspoon attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher

      Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy attend the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Greta Gerwig

      Greta Gerwig arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Elton John and David Furnish

      Elton John and his husband, filmmaker David Furnish, attend the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Phoebe Waller-Bridge

      Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Charlize Theron

      Charlize Theron wears green on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Margot Robbie

      Margot Robbie arrives at the 2020 Golden Globes.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

      Sacha Baron Cohen and his wife, actress Isla Fisher, attend the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Pierce Brosnan

      Pierce Brosnan arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

      Sofía Vergara and her husband, actor Joe Manganiello, attend the Golden Globes.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Dakota Fanning

      Dakota Fanning arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

    • Cate Blanchett

      Cate Blanchett wears yellow at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Brad Pitt

      Brad Pitt arrives at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Joaquin Phoenix

      Joaquin Phoenix attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

      Nicole Kidman and her husband, country music star Keith Urban, arrive at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Zoë Kravitz

      Zoë Kravitz attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Olivia Colman

      Olivia Colman arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Jane Levy

      Jane Levy arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Zoey Deutch

      Zoey Deutch wore yellow to the Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Barry Jenkins and Lulu Wang

      Barry Jenkins and his wife, filmmaker Lulu Wang, arrive at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

      Kirsten Dunst and her partner, actor Jesse Plemons, attend the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Naomi Watts

      Naomi Watts arrives at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Ansel Elgort

      Ansel Elgort attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Gillian Anderson

      Gillian Anderson attends the Golden Globes.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Natasha Lyonne

      Natasha Lyonne arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Marin Hinkle

      Marin Hinkle attends the Golden Globes.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Christina Applegate

      Christina Applegate arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Kyle Chandler

      Kyle Chandler arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Michelle Pfeiffer

      Michelle Pfeiffer attends the Golden Globes.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Andrew Scott

      Andrew Scott attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

    • Rachel Bilson

      Rachel Bilson attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka

      Jason Bateman and his wife, actress Amanda Anka, attend the Golden Globes.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Kate McKinnon

      Kate McKinnon arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Beanie Feldstein

      Beanie Feldstein attends the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Kaitlyn Dever

      Kaitlyn Dever arrives at the Golden Globes.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    • Taika Waititi

      Taika Waititi arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Jennifer Aniston

      Jennifer Aniston wears black at the 2020 Golden Globes.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Anna Paquin

      Anna Paquin arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

    • Jodie Comer

      Jodie Comer attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Rachel Weisz

      Rachel Weisz arrives at the Golden Globes.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Lauren Graham

      Lauren Graham wears red on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Amy Poehler

      Amy Poehler attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Rooney Mara

      Rooney Mara attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Margaret Qualley

      Margaret Qualley arrives at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Awkwafina

      Awkwafina attends the Golden Globes.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Carol Burnett

      Carol Burnett attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Busy Philipps

      Busy Philipps arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Ramy Youssef

      Ramy Youssef arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Kathy Bates

      Kathy Bates attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Wesley Snipes

      Wesley Snipes arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk

      Tim Allen and his wife, actress Jane Hajduk, attend the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Ana de Armas

      Ana de Armas attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

    • Shailene Woodley

      Shailene Woodley attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Michael Zegen

      Michael Zegen attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb

      Sam Rockwell and his wife, actress Leslie Bibb, attend the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Winnie Harlow

      Winnie Harlow attends the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Ray Romano

      Ray Romano attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Thomasin McKenzie

      Thomasin McKenzie attends the Golden Globes.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Kristin Cavallari

      Kristin Cavallari arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Quentin Tarantino

      Quentin Tarantino attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Annabelle Wallis

      Annabelle Wallis arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

    • Taron Egerton and Emily Thomas

      Taron Egerton and Emily Thomas attend the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Noah Baumbach

      Noah Baumbach attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon

    • Michelle Williams

      Michelle Williams attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Giuliana Rancic

      Giuliana Rancic arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    • Eric White and Patricia Arquette

      Eric White and Patricia Arquette arrive at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Toni Collette

      Toni Collette attends the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Julia Butters

      Julia Butters attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Da'Vine Joy Randolph

      Da'Vine Joy Randolph wears pink on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Tony Shalhoub

      Tony Shalhoub arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Roman Griffin Davis

      Jojo Rabbit star Roman Griffin Davis arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    • Tobias Menzies

      Tobias Menzies attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

      Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

    • Kat Graham

      Kat Graham arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.

      Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    • Joe Alwyn

      Joe Alwyn attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Getty Images