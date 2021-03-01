Golden Globe 2021 red carpet fashion: Best looks from the nontraditional virtual show
The 78th Annual Golden Globes were anything but traditional. Hosts Tina Fey was at New York City's Rainbow Room and Amy Poehler was at the Beverly Hilton and nominees were encouraged to stay home.
Stars presented in person, while nominees opted to glam up at home and post on their social media accounts. And then there was Jason Sudeikis, who accepted the award for "Ted Lasso" in a hoodie.
Presenter Angela Bassett speaks onstage. See other looks from the red carpet.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo stands out in a neon green dress.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Jane Fonda
Honoree Jane Fonda accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Simone Ledward Boseman
Simone Ledward Boseman accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom on behalf of her late husband Chadwick Boseman.
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish announces 'Soul' as the winner of the Best Picture Animated award at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Kenan Thompson
Kenan Thompson speaks onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek speaks onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson speaks onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson speaks during the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee
Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee speak onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Rainbow Room in New York, New York.
Christian Slater
Christian Slater speaks onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Rainbow Room in New York, New York.
Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike accepts the Best Actress - Motion Picture Musical/Comedy award for "I Care A Lot" via video at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Andra Day
Andra Day gets ready for the Golden Globe Awards 2021 at The West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California.
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom, Jr. prepares for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Jared Leto
Jared Leto speaks during the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards broadcast.
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis, winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for "Ted Lasso", speaks during the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards broadcast.