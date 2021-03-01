Golden Globe 2021 red carpet fashion: Best looks from the nontraditional virtual show

Rich Polk/Getty Images

The 78th Annual Golden Globes were anything but traditional. Hosts Tina Fey was at New York City's Rainbow Room and Amy Poehler was at the Beverly Hilton and nominees were encouraged to stay home.

Stars presented in person, while nominees opted to glam up at home and post on their social media accounts. And then there was Jason Sudeikis, who accepted the award for "Ted Lasso" in a hoodie.

Presenter Angela Bassett speaks onstage. See other looks from the red carpet.