Golden Globe 2021 red carpet fashion: Best looks from the nontraditional virtual show

By McKay Bolden

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Show
Rich Polk/Getty Images

The 78th Annual Golden Globes were anything but traditional. Hosts Tina Fey was at New York City's Rainbow Room and Amy Poehler was at the Beverly Hilton and nominees were encouraged to stay home.

Stars presented in person, while nominees opted to glam up at home and post on their social media accounts. And then there was Jason Sudeikis, who accepted the award for "Ted Lasso" in a hoodie.

Presenter Angela Bassett speaks onstage. See other looks from the red carpet. 

Cynthia Erivo

evxqukawgaaxipu.jpg
Todd Williamson/ Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo stands out in a neon green dress.

Jamie Lee Curtis

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals
Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Jane Fonda

gettyimages-1304641512.jpg
Christopher Polk/NBC

Honoree Jane Fonda accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Simone Ledward Boseman

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Winners Press Experience
Getty Images

Simone Ledward Boseman accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom on behalf of her late husband Chadwick Boseman.

Tiffany Haddish

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Show
Rich Polk/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish announces 'Soul' as the winner of the Best Picture Animated award at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Kenan Thompson

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Show
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kenan Thompson speaks onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. 

Salma Hayek

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Show
Rich Polk/Getty Images

Salma Hayek speaks onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Anthony Anderson

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Show
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Anthony Anderson speaks onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Kate Hudson

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Show
Getty Images

Kate Hudson speaks during the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Show
Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee speak onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Rainbow Room in New York, New York.

Christian Slater

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Show
Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Christian Slater speaks onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Rainbow Room in New York, New York.

Rosamund Pike

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Show
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike accepts the Best Actress - Motion Picture Musical/Comedy award for "I Care A Lot" via video at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Andra Day

Chanel - Golden Globe Awards 2021 - Andra Day
Stefanie Keenan/ Getty Images

Andra Day gets ready for the Golden Globe Awards 2021 at The West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. Gets Ready For The 2021 Golden Globe Awards
Phoebe Joaquin/ Getty Images

Leslie Odom, Jr. prepares for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Sofia Carson

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals
Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Sofia Carson attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Jared Leto

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Winners Press Experience
Getty Images

Jared Leto speaks during the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards broadcast.

Kristen Wiig

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals
Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Jason Sudeikis

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Winners Press Experience
Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis, winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for "Ted Lasso", speaks during the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards broadcast.

March 1, 2021

