Coronavirus face masks: America reacts and rebels

As the coronavirus lockdown carries on in many American cities, one thing is clear: People have opinions about masks. President Trump said he won't wear one. Vice President Mike Pence skipped the mask when visiting the Mayo Clinic in April.
People are getting into fistfights at grocery stores, and police in Philadelphia were filmed dragging a man from a bus for not wearing a mask. The regulations for who must wear a mask in public varies state to state, and often city by city. People's attitudes about masks are even more varied — and they are often fraught with anger, resentment or fear.
Here, a demonstrator pours water on his mask as he pretends to drink from a bottle of bleach during a rally in San Diego, California, on May 1, 2020.