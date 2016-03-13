Evidence photos in the Belinda Temple murder case

A series of family photos and crime scene details that help explain the Temple case -- from Belinda Temple's 1999 murder through David Temple's 2016 release from prison.
"48 Hours" explores what's next in the case in "The Alternate Suspects."
When detectives responded to David Temple's 911 call on Jan. 11, 1999, they were reluctant to enter the backyard because the Temples' chow dog, Shaka, was barking fiercely at the fence.
Later, police and prosecutors would wonder how a burglar could have gotten past the Temple's dog. At trial, David testified that Shaka was in the garage when Belinda was killed.
