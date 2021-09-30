Defund the police? Police budgets of major U.S. cities





Drew Angerer/Getty Images As the U.S. grapples with how best to allocate funding to maximize public safety, some cities are taking a hard look at police department budgets. In 2020, "Defund the police" became a rallying cry for some protesters in the wake of George Floyd's murder and other incidents of police violence against Black people. This movement proposes reallocating funding from police departments to other agencies. The Vera Institute of Justice, a national advocacy group that works to build a more fair and equitable justice system, collected city budget data for the 50 largest cities across the country (and the largest city in each state), and compiled the data on one place. We took a look at which cities spent the most money, per resident, on policing. These were the top 50.

50. Nashville, Tennessee William DeShazer/The Washington Post/Getty Images In Nashville, the city spent $311 per resident on the police force in 2020. The city's police budget totaled $216.8 million.

49. San Antonio, Texas Robert Alexander/Getty Images In 2020, the City of San Antonio budgeted $313 per resident on its police force. The total police budget was $479.1 million.

48. Des Moines, Iowa Steve Pope/Getty Images Des Moines budgeted $323 per resident on policing in 2020. The city's police department budget was more than $71.5 million — 39% of the city's total spending.

47. Charlotte, North Carolina Octavio Jones/Getty Images Charlotte spent $327 per resident on its police force in 2020. The total budget for police was $285.9 million.

46. Omaha, Nebraska Getty Images In 2020, Omaha spent $340 per resident on policing. The total police department budget was $159.8 million.

45. Phoenix, Arizona Laura Segall/AFP/Getty Images Phoenix budgeted $341 per resident on police work in 2020. The police budget was more than $909.1 million — 41% of all city funds.

44. Cheyenne, Wyoming Ben Neary/AP Cheyenne spent $342 per resident on its police force. The city's 2020 police budget was $14.5 million.

43. Burlington, Vermont Scott Eisen/Getty Images In 2020, Burlington budgeted $349 per resident on policing. The city's total police budget was more than $17.9 million.

42. Portland, Oregon Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty Images Portland's police force cost $352 per resident in 2020. The city's total police budget was $238.2 million.

41. Denver, Colorado Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty Images Denver spent $355 per resident on police in 2020. The total police budget was $277.9 million — 17% of the city spending.

39 (TIE). Fresno, California John Walker/Fresno Bee/Tribune News Service/Getty Images Fresno spent $367 per resident on the police department. In 2020, $201.8 million — 40% of the city's total budget — went to policing.

39 (TIE). Albuquerque, New Mexico Russell Contreras/AP Albuquerque also spent $367 per resident on police in 2020. The total police department budget was $211.1 million.

38. San Diego, California Ariana Drehsler/AFP/Getty Images San Diego allocated $378 per citizen to its police force in 2020. The department budget was $542.1 million.

36 (TIE) Charleston, South Carolina Sean Rayford/Getty Images Charleston spent $379 per resident on police department activities in 2020. The total police department budget was more than $53.4 million.

36 (TIE). Dallas, Texas Paul Moseley/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service/Getty Images Dallas also spent $379 per resident on its police force. The total department budget for 2020 was $546 million.

35. Houston, Texas Getty Images In Houston, police cost $387 per resident in 2020. The total department budget came in at just under $900 million for the year.

34. Mesa, Arizona Getty Images Mesa spent $389 per resident on police work in 2020. The department's total budget was $198.2 million.

33. Columbus, Ohio Jeff Dean/AFP/Getty Images In 2020, Columbus allocated $398 per resident on its police department. The city's total police budget was $347.8 million.

32. Little Rock, Arkansas Whitney Shefte/The Washington Post/Getty Images Arkansas' state capital spent $405 per resident on its police department in 2020. The total department budget was $80.2 million — 38% of city funds for the year.

31. Salt Lake City, Utah George Frey/AFP/Getty Images Salt Lake City allocated $410 per resident to its police budget. The department accounted for more than $82.2 million in 2020.

30. Atlanta, Georgia Megan Varner/Getty Images Atlanta's largest city spent $412 per resident on police work in 2020. The total department budget was more than $248.5 million for the year.

29. Memphis, Tennessee Adam Gray/Barcroft Media/Getty Images Memphis' police department cost $419 per resident in 2020. The city spent more than $274.5 on police work for the year.

28. Los Angeles, California Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images California's largest city spent $420 per resident on its police department. The LAPD's budget for the year was $1.74 billion.

27. San Jose, California Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images San Jose spent $434 per resident on policing in 2020. The total department budget was $473.2 million.

26. Birmingham, Alabama Maranie Staab/Bloomberg/Getty Images In Birmingham, policing cost $443 per resident in 2020. The department budget for the year was $92.8 million.

25. Minneapolis, Minnesota Brandon Bell/Getty Images The Minneapolis police department cost $444 per resident in 2020. The city's police budget was $193.4 million.

24. Anchorage, Alaska Lance King/Getty Images In 2020, Anchorage spent $445 per resident on policing. The total budget for the department was $133.8 million.

23. New Orleans, Louisiana Bryan Tarnowski/Bloomberg/Getty Images The Big Easy spent $449 per resident on police. The city budgeted $206.9 million for the department for the year.

22. Tampa, Florida Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images Tampa spent $450 per resident on its police force. In 2020, the police department budget for the city was $177 million — 41% of total city spending.

21. Austin, Texas Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images In 2020, Austin's police department cost $451 per resident. The city spent $491.3 million on the force that year.

20. St. Louis, Missouri Joshua Lott/Getty Images The city of St. Louis allocated $454 per resident on its police force in 2020. The total department budget was $154.9 million.

19. Detroit, Michigan Seth Herald/AFP/Getty Images In 2020, Detroit spent $460 per resident on police work. The total department budget for the year was $318.2 million.

18. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Getty Images Philadelphia spent $468 per resident on its police department in 2020. The city allocated $956.6 million to police for the year.

17. Providence, Rhode Island Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images Providence spent $478 per resident on policing in 2020. The total department budget was $85.6 million for the year.

16. Charleston, West Virginia Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images In the capital of West Virginia, police cost $482 per resident in 2020. The total department budget was $22.5 million for the year.

15. Milwaukee, Wisconsin Getty Images Milwaukee spent $502 per resident on its police force. The $321.5 million police budget accounts for 58% of the city's total spending for the year. That's the largest percentage of any city's budget on this list.

14. Kansas City, Missouri Getty Images In 2020, Kansas City allocated $510 per resident on police work. The department budget was more than $262.2 million.

13. Long Beach, California Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images In Long Beach, police cost $522 per resident. The city spent $265.5 million on the department in 2020.

12. Jacksonville, Florida Joe Raedle/Getty Images Jacksonville spent $533 per resident on its police department in 2020. The city's total budget for police was $481.6 million for the year.

11. Seattle, Washington Getty Images The City of Seattle spent $546 per resident on police in 2020. The department's budget was $440.2 million — 12% of the city's total spending for the year.

10. Miami, Florida Jason Koenrer/Getty Images In 2020, Miami's police force cost $564 per resident. The total department budget for the year was $281.3 million.

9. Boston, Massachusetts Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe/Getty Images In Boston, police cost $595 per resident. The city's 2020 police budget was $431.7 million.

8. San Francisco, California San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images San Francisco spent $604 per resident on its police force. The 2020 department budget was $706.2 million — 9% of the city's total spending.

7. Chicago, Illinois Getty Images In Chicago, police cost $611 per resident in 2020. The department budget — accounting for 37% of city spending — was $1.8 billion.

6. New York City Michael M Santiago/Getty Images The NYPD cost the city $626 per resident in 2020. The department's budget was the largest in the country, at more than $11 billion.

5. Bridgeport, Connecticut Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images Bridgeport police cost $706 per resident in 2020. The department budget was $102.3 million.

4. Newark, New Jersey Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images In 2020, Newark spent $737 per resident on police. The total department budget was $208 million.

3. Washington, D.C. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images D.C. spent $744 per resident on its police force in 2020. The city allocated $655.4 million to the department.

2. Wilmington, Delaware Drew Angerer/Getty Images Wilmington spent $825 per resident on policing in 2020. The total department budget was $59.8 million.