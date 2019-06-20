Deadliest highway in every state

Live

    • What is the deadliest highway in Alabama... and every other state?

      This year, an estimated 53 percent of traveling families are expected to go on road trips. Do you know how dangerous your route may be?

      Geotab, a fleet management business, has published an interactive map naming the most fatal highway in every U.S. state. It took crash data from 2008 to 2017, collected from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Geotab then adjusted for the average daily traffic counts provided by the Federal Highway Administration.

      Let's start with Alabama. I-65 in Alabama sees an average of 33 fatal accidents per year.

      Credit: Butch Dill/AP

    • Alaska: Route 3

      Alaska's Route 3 has an average of four fatalities per year. State troopers say one man was killed and four others were injured in this head-on collision in February 2019.

      Credit: Mark Thiessen/AP

    • Arizona: Interstate 40

      An average of 35 fatal crashes take place on this freeway each year.

      Credit: KPHO-TV

    • Arkansas: U.S. 65

      This stretch of highway in Arkansas has an average of 14 fatal accidents each year.

      Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

    • California: Interstate 40

      An average of 11 people die on California's Needles Freeway every year.

      Credit: Francis Specker/AP

    • Colorado: U.S. 160

      This stretch of highway in southern Colorado sees an average of more than 11 fatal accidents each year.

      Credit: Ed Andrieski/AP

    • Connecticut: Interstate 95

      The section of I-95 that runs through Connecticut averages 16.4 fatalities per year.

      Credit: Douglas Healey/AP

    • Delaware: U.S. 13

      This Delaware highway saw 106 fatal accidents from 2008 to 2017. An average of 11 people die on U.S. 13 in the state each year.

      Credit: Ron Soliman/AP

    • Florida: U.S. 1

      There have been more than 1,000 fatal accidents on this Florida highway since 2008. Nearly 108 people die on this highway each year, on average. That's the highest average fatalities per year of any highway in the country.

      Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    • Georgia: State Route 11

      More than 14 people die every year on this Georgia state route, on average.

      Credit: Google Street View

    • Hawaii: Route 11

      This stretch of highway in the southern part of Hawaii's Big Island sees an average of 7.2 fatalities per year.

      Credit: Ronit Fahl/AFP/Getty Images

    • Idaho: U.S. 95

      On average, more than 16 people die on this Idaho highway every year.

      Credit: Charlie Litchfield/AP

    • Illinois: U.S. 45

      U.S. 45, which runs the length of the state, from Wisconsin to Kentucky, is the longest numbered route in Illinois. On average, more than 11 people die on the highway each year.

      Credit: Illinois State Police via Facebook

    • Indiana: U.S. 41

      This rural highway sees an average of 11.1 fatalities each year.

      Credit: Google Street View

    • Iowa: Interstate 80

      Nearly 19 people die on I-80 in Iowa every year. The highway runs through both Des Moines and Iowa City.

      Credit: Steve Pope/AP

    • Kansas: Interstate 70

      An average of 15.5 people die on this stretch of Kansas interstate each year.

      Credit: Charlie Riedel/AP

    • Kentucky: U.S. 62

      More than 12 people die annually on Kentucky's U.S. Route 62, on average.

      Credit: Georgetown Police Department via Facebook

    • Louisiana: U.S. 90

      An average of 29.5 people die driving on this highway each year.

      Credit: Eric Gay/AP

    • Maine: U.S. 1

      Nearly 10 people die on this coastal highway every year, on average.

      Credit: Joel Page/AP

    • Maryland: U.S. 1

      This highway, which runs from Washington D.C. to Pennsylvania, sees an average of 13.5 deaths annually, on average.

      Credit: Matthew S. Gunby/AP

    • Massachusetts: Interstate 495

      An average of 9.5 people die annually on this highway that travels through the Boston suburbs.

      Credit: Steven Senne/AP

    • Michigan: U.S. 31

      The icy highway seen here follows the coast of Lake Michigan. More than 12 people die on U.S. 31 each year, on average.

      Credit: WWMT via Eagle Towing

    • Minnesota: U.S. 169

      The section of U.S. 169 that runs through Minnesota sees nearly 7 fatalities annually, on average.

      Credit: WCCO-TV

    • Mississippi: U.S. 61

      This highway that runs through western Mississippi has seen 120 fatal crashes since 2008, resulting in an average of almost 14 deaths annually.

      Credit: WREG's @LukeJonesTV via Twitter

    • Missouri: U.S. 63

      Nearly 18 people die on this highway in central Missouri every year, on average.

      Credit: L.G. Patterson/AP

    • Montana: U.S. 2

      This U.S. route runs through Glacier National Park in northern Montana. An average of more than 15 people die on this highway each year.

      Credit: Montana Tourism Board (Western Montana) via Facebook

    • Nebraska: Interstate 80

      The 454-mile long stretch of interstate stretches across the entire state. An average of 23.5 people die on this highway each year.

      Credit: Nati Harnik/AP

    • Nevada: Interstate 80

      An average of 17 people die on this highway each year. It runs from the California border through Reno and eastward into Utah.

      Credit: Nevada Highway Patrol via Facebook

    • New Hampshire: Interstate 93

      An average of 6 people die on this highway each year.

      Credit: Jim Cole/AP

    • New Jersey: U.S. 130

      An average of more than 11 people die each year on this stretch of New Jersey highway.

      Credit: Matt Rourke/AP

    • New Mexico: Interstate 40

      This stretch of I-40 sees nearly 40 fatalities every year, on average.

      Credit: Jake Schoellkopf/AP

    • New York: Interstate 87

      The section of I-87 that runs through New York sees nearly 19 fatalities each year.

      Credit: John DiGiacomo/AP

    • North Carolina: Interstate 95

      Approximately 24 people die annually on this section of I-95. The highway runs through North Carolina's inner coastal plain, from South Carolina to Virginia.

      Credit: WNCN via John Payne

    • North Dakota: U.S. 2

      On average, nearly 10 people die on this stretch of U.S. Route 2 each year.

      Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

    • Ohio: Interstate 71

      More than 19 people die annually on the stretch of I-71 that runs through Cincinnati and Cleveland.

      Credit: Al Behrman/AP

    • Oklahoma: U.S. 69

      A memorial stands on the side of the highway where U.S. 69 crosses Lake Eufaula. More than 15 people die on this highway each year.

      Credit: Google Street View

    • Oregon: U.S. 101

      An average of 14 people die each year on the stretch of U.S. 101 that runs adjacent to Oregon's coastline.

      Credit: KVAL via Oregon State Police

    • Pennsylvania: Interstate 80

      This mostly rural stretch of I-80 sees around 11.5 fatalities each year.

      Credit: Jimmy May/AP

    • Rhode Island: Interstate 95

      The stretch of I-95 that runs through Rhode Island is less than 50 miles long. There are an average of 4 fatalities on this highway each year.

      Credit: WPRI-TV

    • South Carolina: Interstate 95

      Roughly 30 people die on this stretch of I-95 annually.

      Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    • South Dakota: U.S. 18

      This stretch of highway sees an average of 5.5 fatalities each year.

      Credit: Dirk Lammers/AP

    • Tennessee: Interstate 40

      Nearly 52 people die on the section of I-40 that runs through Tennessee. The highway connects Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis.

      Credit: Mark Humphrey/AP

    • Texas: U.S. 83

      Nearly 34 people die each year on this rural Texas highway, on average.

      Credit: Google Street View

    • Utah: U.S. 89

      This highway that runs through central Utah sees roughly 13 fatalities each year.

      Credit: Chris Garff/AP

    • Vermont: U.S. 7

      An average of 5.3 deaths occur each year on this highway in western Vermont.

      Credit: Toby Talbot/AP

    • Virginia: U.S. 460

      Nearly 21 people die on this highway each year. According to police, four passengers in a church van died on this highway in May 2019 when their van was rear-ended by a Ford F-450.

      Credit: WTVR

    • Washington: Interstate 5

      This stretch of I-5, which runs through Seattle, sees nearly 26 fatalities each year, on average.

      Credit: Elaine Thompson/AP

    • West Virginia: U.S. 19

      Roughly 11 people die each year on this West Virginia highway.

      Credit: Jon C. Hancock/AP

    • Wisconsin: Interstate 94

      The section of I-94 that runs through Wisconsin sees more than 13 fatalities annually, on average.

      Credit: Michelle L Johnson/AP

    • Wyoming: Interstate 80

      Nearly 21 people die each year on the section of I-80 that runs through southern Wyoming.

      Credit: Aaron Ontiveroz/AP