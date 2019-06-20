Deadliest highway in every state

This year, an estimated 53 percent of traveling families are expected to go on road trips. Do you know how dangerous your route may be?
Geotab, a fleet management business, has published an interactive map naming the most fatal highway in every U.S. state. It took crash data from 2008 to 2017, collected from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Geotab then adjusted for the average daily traffic counts provided by the Federal Highway Administration.
Let's start with Alabama. I-65 in Alabama sees an average of 33 fatal accidents per year.