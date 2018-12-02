Evidence photos from the police shooting of Danroy "DJ" Henry Jr.

Evidence from the scene of Pace University student DJ Henry's fatal encounter with Officer Aaron Hess in Mount Pleasant, NY. At the time DJ was shot and killed, police said DJ was a danger to Hess and others in the road-but DJ's parents weren't sure they were getting the whole story-and began a seven year quest for the truth.
DJ Henry was fatally shot in his car by police officer Aaron Hess in the early morning hours of Oct. 17, 2010. DJ's passengers say they were doing nothing wrong when Hess ran out in front of them in the road. Hess says he only fired because he was in fear for his life, once up on DJ's hood.