Curtain falls on NYC's landmark Ziegfeld Theatre





David Morgan/CBS News One of the world's most prestigious movie palaces, New York City's Ziegfeld Theatre is closing its doors after 46 years, the victim of the economics of exhibition and Manhattan real estate. Moviegoers mourned the loss of the landmark, noted for its gala red carpet premieres, and (with its exceptional projection and sound) as a showcase for such classics as "Apocalypse Now" and "Lawrence of Arabia."

The Original New York Public LIbrary The original Ziegfeld Theatre, build by impresario Florenz Ziegfeld, opened in February 1927. Located on Sixth Avenue at 54th Street, a few stones' throw from Broadway, the theatre featured the hit Jerome Kern musical, "Show Boat." With the Depression the theatre converted to a cinema, returned to stage shows with "Brigadoon," and later became a TV studio, before returning to live theatre. It was razed in 1966 to make way for an office building.

Debut CBS News A few steps down from the original Ziegfeld's location, a new movie house was opened in December 1969 bearing the Ziegfeld name. Designed by Irving Gershon (with interiors by John J. McNamara) and operated by Walter Reade, the new Ziegfeld Theatre boasted 1,131 seats, luxurious decor, and until recently a space-age sound console (operated at the rear of the orchestra). In a period when many movie palaces of Hollywood's Golden Age were being demolished or multiplexed, the Ziegfeld was one of the largest single-screen movie houses in the country.

Auditorium Land du Pont A view of the auditorium of the Ziegfeld Theatre, before a 2009 screening of the 3-D film, "Coraline." Photo courtesy of Land du Pont (on Twitter and Instagram).

Balcony David Morgan/CBS News The balcony - one of the few balconies available to New York City moviegoers.

Curtain Flickr/icoNYCa The theatre sported a double row of curtains in front of its 1,100-square-foot screen. Photo courtesy of icoNYCa (via Flickr).

Lobby David Morgan/CBS News Memorabilia from the Ziegfeld Follies decorated its lobby.

Memorabilia Flickr/icoNYCa Photo courtesy of icoNYCa (via Flickr).

Lobby David Morgan/CBS News A chandelier in the Ziegfeld's lobby.

Interior Flickr/icoNYCa An escalator takes visitors upstairs. Photo courtesy of icoNYCa (via Flickr).

Premieres CBS News With 70mm stereo sound and immaculate acoustics, the Ziegfeld became the site for gala film premieres and exclusive first-run engagements. Among the noted films that debuted at the Ziegfeld were "Cabaret," "Tommy," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," and "Apocalypse Now." The theatre also hosted notable revivals, such as the 1989 restoration of David Lean's 70mm epic, "Lawrence of Arabia," which ran for 20 weeks.

Kim Novak Ray Stubblebine/AP Actress Kim Novak and her husband, Dr. Robert Malloy, arrive at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York for the premiere of the Agatha Christie mystery, "The Mirror Crack'd," December 15, 1980.

Monique Van Vooren and David Bowie AP Actress Monique Van Vooren and Rock Singer David Bowie attend the world premier of Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" at New York's Ziegfeld Theater Tuesday, November 15, 1977.

"Apocalypse Now" Zoetrope A scene from Francis Ford Coppola's "Apocalypse Now," whose innovative "quintaphonic" six-track Dolby Stereo soundtrack was grandly presented by the Ziegfeld's unparalleled sound system. The 70mm print bore no titles or credits, so a souvenir program was handed to patrons instead.

Francis Ford Coppola Richard Drew/AP Director Francis Ford Coppola (with daughter, Sophia, and son, Gio) arrive at the Ziegfeld Theatre for the opening of "Apocalypse Now," in New York City on August 15, 1979.

"The Color of Money" AP/Ed Bailey Director Martin Scorsese, right, poses with the cast of his film, "The Color of Money," following its benefit premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City, October 18, 1986. From left: Helen Shaver, Paul Newman, Tom Cruise, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio.

"The Last Temptation of Christ" David Morgan Several theatre chains boycotted Martin Scorsese's 1988 drama, "The Last Temptation of Christ," based on a novel by Nikos Kazantzakis, for fear of protests by evangelical Christians about the film's depiction of Jesus. Opening day at the Ziegfeld brought hundreds of demonstrators who decried the film as blasphemous, but they did not prevent the film from selling out.

"The Last Temptation of Christ" David Morgan Security was tight at the Ziegfeld on opening day of "The Last Temptation of Christ." Bags were checked, and security guards stood at the front of the auditorium throughout the film in the event anyone tried to vandalize the movie screen.

Non-Exclusive CBS News Changes in theatre ownership, and in the distribution patterns of Hollywood films, led to changes in the Ziegfeld's status of exclusivity. From being the sole screen showing a film in the New York area, by 1996 it was one of 15 screens - in Manhattan alone - showing "Independence Day."

"Star Wars Episode I" STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images It was still the best place to view a film. Fans thus started lining up in front of the Ziegfeld on May 6, 1999, nearly two weeks before the first "Star Wars" prequel, "The Phantom Menace," was scheduled to open.

"Star Wars Episode III" AP Fans dressed as "Star Wars" characters pose for photographers outside New York's Ziegfeld Theater before the premiere of "Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith," Thursday, May 12, 2005.

"Dreamgirls" AP Photo/Paul Hawthorne Despite losing patrons to other theatres with its non-exclusive engagements (its most recent owner, Cablevision, moaned to the Hollywood Reporter that it was constantly losing money), the Ziegfeld maintained its primacy as the place for gala premieres. Pictured: Actresses Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose and Beyonce Knowles arrive at the premiere of "Dreamgirls" at the Ziegfeld Theatre, Monday, Dec. 4, 2006, in New York.

Daniel Day-Lewis Evan Agostini/AP Actor Daniel Day-Lewis and wife Rebecca Miller attend the premiere of "There Will Be Blood" at the Ziegfeld Theater, Monday, Dec. 10, 2007 in New York.

Clint Eastwood and Angelina Jolie Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Director Clint Eastwood and actress Angelina Jolie attend the premiere of "Changeling" at the Ziegfeld Theater on October 4, 2008 in New York City.

Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey Roger Kisby/Getty Images More than four decades after their classic musical "Cabaret" premiered at the Ziegfeld, actors Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey speak at the film's anniversary celebration at the Ziegfeld Theatre on January 31, 2013 in New York City.

Fan GARY HE/AP Carolina Fischetti, 5, looks up excitedly at the Ziegfeld's marquee as she waits to see a 3-D screening of "Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert" Saturday, Feb. 2, 2008 in New York.

Jennifer Lawrence Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images In recent months the Ziegfeld hosted several gala premieres, including "The Big Short," "Spotlight," "The Hateful Eight," and "Joy," starring Jennifer Lawrence (pictured).

"Vinyl" Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese, whose 2008 Rolling Stones documentary "Shine a Light" premiered at the Ziegfeld, were back with the red carpet premiere of their HBO series, "Vinyl," January 15, 2016. Also pictured: Bobby Cannavale and Olivia Wilde.

Final Engagement David Morgan/CBS News In January 2016 Cablevision announced that its landlord has found a new tenant for the Ziegfeld. It was to close, and be converted to a high-priced event space/ballroom.

Admission David Morgan/CBS News A sign of the times: When the theatre opened in 1969, reserved-seat tickets to "Marooned" ranged from $3.00 to $4.50.

Gentlemen and Ladies David Morgan/CBS News Signs pointing to the rest rooms.

Final Screening Sean Ludwig On Thursday, January 28, 2016, fans wistfully lined up for the theatre's final screening, a 10 p.m. show of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Photo courtesy Sean Ludwig (also on Twitter and Instagram).

Ticket Booth Daniel Cape A customer purchases a ticket for the last show at the Ziegfeld. Photo courtesy of Daniel Cape (on Twitter and Instagram).

Aisle Seat Daniel Cape Photo courtesy of Daniel Cape (on Twitter and Instagram).

Curtains Daniel Cape A big crowd turned out for the final screening at the Ziegfeld, Thursday, January 28, 2016. Photo courtesy of Daniel Cape (on Twitter and Instagram).

Kiss Daniel Cape Movie lovers. Photo courtesy of Daniel Cape (on Twitter and Instagram).

Projector Beam David Morgan/CBS News The Ziegfeld's digital projector, housed next to its Century 35/70mm film projector.

Roll Credits David Morgan/CBS News kateyrich, who attended the final show, tweeted: "Where were we all when the Ziegfeld really needed money??" On YouTube davidsmorgan captured the theatre's double curtains drawing to a close. On YouTube Gotham Booth posted a video of the audience reaction of the very final curtain, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016, when they burst into an impromptu song.

Lights Up Daniel Cape Photo courtesy of Daniel Cape (on Twitter and Instagram).