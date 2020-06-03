The cost of giving birth in each state

Having a baby is an expensive endeavor — but the cost of giving birth in the U.S. varies wildly. The cost of hospital childbirth is more than three times more expensive in New Jersey than it is in Nebraska, for example.
CBS News looked at the cost of vaginal birth, with no complications, before health insurance. Hospital Pricing Specialists collected raw price-tag data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country. The overall price tag is made up of room and board charges, operating room and pharmacy expenses, lab work and hospital fees.
Here's what we learned.