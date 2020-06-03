The cost of giving birth in each state

Live

    • Maternal healthcare in America

      Having a baby is an expensive endeavor — but the cost of giving birth in the U.S. varies wildly. The cost of hospital childbirth is more than three times more expensive in New Jersey than it is in Nebraska, for example.

      CBS News looked at the cost of vaginal birth, with no complications, before health insurance. Hospital Pricing Specialists collected raw price-tag data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country. The overall price tag is made up of room and board charges, operating room and pharmacy expenses, lab work and hospital fees.

      Here's what we learned.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Alabama

      It costs $15,162, on average, to give birth in an Alabama hospital.

      Here, Kristen McArthur poses for a portrait with Paul Sparkman at the 2019 March for Reproductive Freedom in Birmingham, Alabama.

      Credit: Seth Herald/AFP/Getty Images

    • Alaska

      Giving birth in a hospital in Alaska will cost, on average, $18,748. That's around 24% higher than the national average sticker price.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Arizona

      The average price of giving birth in Arizona is $19,093.

      Olympian Michael Phelps poses with his wife, Nicole Johnson, and son Maverick at the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. Maverick, the couple's third son, was born in September 2019.

      Credit: Tracy Wilcox/PGA Tour/Getty Images

    • Arkansas

      The average price of giving birth in an Arkansas hospital is $15,005 — right around the national average.

      In June 2019, actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard traveled to Arkansas to surprise expectant mothers with a $500 Walmart gift card and a cart full of essentials from their Hello Bello baby product line.

      Credit: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images/Walmart

    • California

      It costs an average of $26,380 to give birth in a California hospital. That's 75% higher than the national average. 

      California's sky-high room and board charges are part of the high cost. It's one of only two states to charge more than $10,000 for room and board alone.

      Credit: Craig Kohlruss/Fresno Bee/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

    • Colorado

      Families in Colorado pay an average of $15,627 to give birth in local hospitals.

      Here, a nurse escorts a pregnant woman to an exam room at Inner City Health Center in Denver.

      Credit: Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images

    • Connecticut

      The average hospital bill for giving birth in Connecticut is $17,072. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Washington D.C.

      In the nation's capital, the average price of hospital birth is $21,243. That's 41% higher than the national average.

      Credit: Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

    • Delaware

      It costs an average of $11,391 to give birth in a Delaware hospital.

      Credit: Ippei Naoi/Getty Images

    • Florida

      The average price of giving birth in a Florida hospital is $22,015. 

      Christian Vazquez, catcher for the Boston Red Sox, holds his newborn son Diego at his Weston, Florida, home in December 2019.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Georgia

      The average hospital bill for giving birth in Georgia is $14,776.

      Here, a Georgia woman laughs during an ultrasound appointment in Savannah.

      Credit: Stephen Morton/Getty Images

    • Hawaii

      In the Aloha State, hospitals charge growing families an average of $12,139.

      Here, a U.S. Marine corporal hugs his eight-months-pregnant wife after returning to Hawaii from a deployment in Afghanistan.

      Credit: Patrick Baz/AFP/Getty Images

    • Idaho

      It costs an average of $10,897 to deliver a baby in an Idaho hospital. That's 24% below the national average.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Illinois

      The average hospital bill for giving birth in Illinois is $16,241.

      A nurse in Evanston shows a new mom the best way to hold her newborn daughter.

      Credit: Kristen Norman/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

    • Indiana

      It costs an average of $17,168 to deliver a baby in an Indiana hospital.

      Credit: Manon Allard/Getty Images

    • Iowa

      On average, hospitals in Iowa charge $10,487 for vaginal births.

      In January 2020, days before the Iowa Caucus, then-presidential-candidate Pete Buttigieg greeted a baby in Webster City.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Kansas

      In this Midwestern state, the average sticker price for hospital birth is $21,034. 

      Here, a couple in Lawrence, Kansas, takes a selfie with a sonogram photo.

      Credit: Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

    • Kentucky

      Giving birth in a hospital in Kentucky will cost, on average, $12,443. That's around 17% lower than the national average.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Louisiana

      Looking to give birth in a Louisiana hospital? The average price is $16,272.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Maine

      It costs an average of $9,623 to give birth in hospitals in Maine, just 64% of the national average.

      Here, a childbirth and lactation specialist does a prenatal consult with an expectant mother in Portland.

      Credit: Gabe Souza/Portland Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

    • Maryland

      Hospitals in Maryland charge an average of $8,934 for labor and delivery care.

      A nurse in Baltimore examines a baby as the mother looks on.

      Credit: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/Getty Images

    • Massachusetts

      The average sticker price of giving birth in Massachusetts hospitals is $14,063.

      Here, a Boston police officer visits a mother and her newborn.

      Credit: Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

    • Michigan

      It costs an average of $12,711 to give birth in Michigan hospitals. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Minnesota

      The average hospital bill for births in Minnesota is $14,559. 

      A family in St. Paul celebrates Christmas Day in the hospital with their newest addition.

      Credit: Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune/Getty Images

    • Mississippi

      In Mississippi, the average cost of a hospital birth is $12,413.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Missouri

      It costs $15,544, on average, to give birth in a Missouri hospital.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Montana

      The average hospital bill for growing Montana families is $11,938. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Nebraska

      At $8,805, Nebraska has the lowest average price for hospital births.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Nevada

      It costs an average of $21,239 to give birth in a Nevada hospital. That's 41% higher than the national average. 

      Two women celebrate at a joint baby shower for active-duty servicewomen and women with deployed partners at Nellis Air Force Base.

      Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    • New Hampshire

      In New Hampshire, the average price for labor and delivery care is $11,491.

      A New Hampshire newborn sits beside Hulk, one of the world's largest-known pitbulls, in 2016.

      Credit: Ruaridh Connellan/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

    • New Jersey

      New Jersey has the highest average price for hospital births: $29,048. That's almost twice the national average.

      Like California, New Jersey's room and board prices are much higher than in other states — more than triple the national average.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • New Mexico

      It costs $17,961 to give birth in New Mexico hospitals, on average.

      Credit: BSIP/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

    • New York

      In New York, hospitals charge growing families an average of $15,619.

      Geri Andre-Major of Mount Vernon checks on her infant son during the coronavirus lockdown. Andre-Major's maternity pay was cut off in March when she was furloughed from her pre-school teaching job.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • North Carolina

      It costs an average of $12,910 to give birth in a North Carolina hospital.

      Soccer star Hope Solo gave birth to twins near her home in North Carolina in April 2020.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • North Dakota

      The average price of hospital birth in North Dakota is $9,255, almost 40% below the national average.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Ohio

      It costs an average of $15,149 to give birth in an Ohio hospital.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Oklahoma

      The average price of hospital births in Oklahoma is $12,662.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Oregon

      It costs $15,121, on average, to give birth in Oregon hospitals.

      Here, a Portland mother holds her newborn baby.

      Credit: Gosia Wozniacka/AP

    • Pennsylvania

      The average price of hospital births in Pennsylvania is $19,764.

      One of Penn State's youngest fans wears protective headphones during a pregame pep rally in University Park.

      Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

    • Rhode Island

      It costs $16,626, on average, to give birth in a Rhode Island hospital.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • South Carolina

      In South Carolina, hospitals charge growing families an average of $17,684. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • South Dakota

      The price of hospital births in South Dakota is $11,799, around 22% below the national average.

      Credit: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

    • Tennessee

      It costs an average of $13,261 to give birth in Tennessee hospitals.

      Country star Maren Morris continued to perform throughout her pregnancy in 2019. She gave birth to a son in Nashville in March 2020.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Texas

      The average price of a hospital birth in Texas is $17,738. 

      Here, pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas takes a walk with her husband, Tim, and their daughter, Macie, near their home in San Antonio.

      Credit: Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters

    • Utah

      It costs an average of $11,602 to give birth in Utah hospitals. 

      In December 2019, Utah mom Jenny Collins gave birth to a baby boy in a hospital in American Fork.

      Credit: Natalie Behring/AFP/Getty Images

    • Vermont

      Hospitals in Vermont charge growing families an average of $10,377. 

      Here, an infant wears a "Babies for Bernie" shirt at a rally for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

      Credit: Ringo Chu/AFP/Getty Images

    • Virginia

      On average, it costs $14,504 to give birth in Virginia hospitals. 

      Credit: Iza Habur/Getty Images

    • Washington

      On average, Washington hospitals charge growing families $18,077.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • West Virginia

      It costs an average of $11,442 to give birth in a West Virginia hospital.

      A baby in a star-spangled dress sits on top of a car during the Independence Day parade in Ripley.

      Credit: Sarah Silbiger/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

    • Wisconsin

      In Wisconsin, hospital births cost $11,220.

      Emoni Keller of Milwaukee shared her experience giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic with WDJT, a local CBS affiliate. Her daughter was born on March 23, 2020.

      Credit: WDJT CBS

    • Wyoming

      It costs an average of $12,243 to give birth in a Wyoming hospital.

      Credit: Sally Anscombe/Getty Images