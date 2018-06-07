CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery

-
Backstreet Boys
(L-R) Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys perform onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
Little Big Town
Little Big Town performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
CMT Music Awards
Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts and Chrissy Metz (2R) pose for a selfie onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
Darius Rucker, Charles Kelley and Luke Bryan
Darius Rucker, Charles Kelley and Luke Bryan perform onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn speaks onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
-
Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina
Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina accept an award at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
-
Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton accepts award onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
-
Russell Dickerson
Russell Dickerson performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
-
Hoda Kotb and Jon Pardi
Hoda Kotb and Jon Pardi speak onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
-
Rascal Flatts
Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts and Chrissy Metz (2R) pose for a selfie onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
-
Dan + Shay
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
Carly Pearce
Carly Pearce accepts an award onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
Little Big Town
Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town accepts an award onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
-
Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush
Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of Sugarland speak onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
-
Garrett Hedlund and Lauren Alaina
Garrett Hedlund and Lauren Alaina speak onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
-
Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne
(L-R) Dierks Bentley, John Osborne and T.J. Osborne perform onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton performs at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images
-
-
Blake Shelton wins
Blake Shelton accepts award from Keith Urban onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
Rascal Flatts
Jay DeMarcus (L) and Joe Don Rooney (R) of Rascal Flatts pose for a selfie with Blake Shelton onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
Backstreet Boys
(L-R) Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson accept an award onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
Luke Combs and Leon Bridges
Luke Combs and Leon Bridges perform onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
Backstreet Boys
Nick Carter of The Backstreet Boys performs onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood performs onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
Darius Rucker and Luke Bryan
Darius Rucker and Luke Bryan perform onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
-
Joel McHale
Joel McHale speaks onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
-
-
Brothers Osborne
John Osborne of Brothers Osborne performs onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
Keith Urban
Keith Urban presents award onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
LANco
LANco performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
-
Carly Pearce
Carly Pearce performs onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
-
-
Backstreet Boys
AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys perform onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
-
-
Backstreet Boys
The Backstreet Boys perform onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
CMT Music Awards
Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean Darius Rucker and Luke Bryan perform onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
-
-
Devin Dawson
Devin Dawson performs onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
-
Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne
(L-R) Dierks Bentley, John Osborne and T.J. Osborne perform onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images