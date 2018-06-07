CBSN

CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery

Back
    Next
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery
    • CMT Music Awards 2018 highlights gallery

    • Backstreet Boys

      (L-R) Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys perform onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Click through to see more photos from the show. 

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Little Big Town

      Little Big Town performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • CMT Music Awards

      Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts and Chrissy Metz (2R) pose for a selfie onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville. 

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Darius Rucker, Charles Kelley and Luke Bryan

      Darius Rucker, Charles Kelley and Luke Bryan perform onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Lindsey Vonn

      Lindsey Vonn speaks onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina

      Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina accept an award at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Kelly Clarkson

      Kelly Clarkson performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Blake Shelton

      Blake Shelton accepts award onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Russell Dickerson

      Russell Dickerson performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Hoda Kotb and Jon Pardi

      Hoda Kotb and Jon Pardi speak onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Russell Dickerson

      Russell Dickerson performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Rascal Flatts

      Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts and Chrissy Metz (2R) pose for a selfie onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Dan + Shay

      Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Carly Pearce

      Carly Pearce accepts an award onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Little Big Town

      Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town accepts an award onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush

      Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of Sugarland speak onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Kelsea Ballerini

      Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Dierks Bentley

      Dierks Bentley performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Garrett Hedlund and Lauren Alaina

      Garrett Hedlund and Lauren Alaina speak onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne

      (L-R) Dierks Bentley, John Osborne and T.J. Osborne perform onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Chris Stapleton

      Chris Stapleton performs at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images

    • Dan + Shay

      Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Blake Shelton wins

      Blake Shelton accepts award from Keith Urban onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Rascal Flatts

      Jay DeMarcus (L) and Joe Don Rooney (R) of Rascal Flatts pose for a selfie with Blake Shelton onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Backstreet Boys

      (L-R) Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson accept an award onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Luke Combs and Leon Bridges

      Luke Combs and Leon Bridges perform onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Backstreet Boys

      Nick Carter of The Backstreet Boys performs onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Carrie Underwood

      Carrie Underwood performs onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Darius Rucker and Luke Bryan

      Darius Rucker and Luke Bryan perform onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Joel McHale

      Joel McHale speaks onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Kelly Clarkson

      Kelly Clarkson performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Brothers Osborne

      John Osborne of Brothers Osborne performs onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Keith Urban

      Keith Urban presents award onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • LANco

      LANco performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Carly Pearce

      Carly Pearce performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Carly Pearce

      Carly Pearce performs onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Dan + Shay

      Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Kelly Clarkson

      Kelly Clarkson performs onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Backstreet Boys

      AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys perform onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Dan + Shay

      Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay accept award onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Backstreet Boys

      The Backstreet Boys perform onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • CMT Music Awards

      Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean Darius Rucker and Luke Bryan perform onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Russell Dickerson

      Russell Dickerson performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Dan + Shay

      Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay accept award onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Devin Dawson

      Devin Dawson performs onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne

      (L-R) Dierks Bentley, John Osborne and T.J. Osborne perform onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images