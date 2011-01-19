Celebrity Circuit

Watch CBS News
001-after-paris.jpg
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity Media

Sisters Paris Hilton, left, and Nicky Hilton attend Relativity Media and The Weinstein Company's 2011 Golden Globe Awards After Party presented by Marie Claire and held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ryan Gosling, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

002-after-bacon-etal;.jpg
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity Media

Actors Ryan Gosling, Kevin Bacon, and Kyra Sedgwick mingle at the Relativity Media and The Weinstein Company's 2011 Golden Globe Awards After Party presented by Marie Claire and held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Robert Downey Jr.

004-after-downey.jpg
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Actor Robert Downey Jr. chats with a guest at arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Geoffrey Rush and Bruce Willis

005-after-rush-and-willis.jpg
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity Media

Actors Geoffrey Rush, left, and Bruce Willis attend the Relativity Media and The Weinstein Company's 2011 Golden Globe Awards After Party presented by Marie Claire held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kevin Nealon

006-aftewr-nealon.jpg
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Actor Kevin Nealon plants a kiss on a guest as he arrives at the Relativity Media and The Weinstein Company's 2011 Golden Globe Awards After Party presented by Marie Claire held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jennifer Morrison and Eva Longoria

007-afte-rjen-and-eva.jpg
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Actresses Jennifer Morrison, left, and Eva Longoria arrive at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jennifer Lopez

008-afte-rjlo.jpg
Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Fox Searchlight 2011 Golden Globe Awards Party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Eva Amurri

009-after-amurri.jpg
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Actress Eva Amurri arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Blake Lively

010-after-blake.jpg
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Actress Blake Lively arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Gerard Butler

011-after-butler.jpg
Kevork Djansezian for Getty

Actor Gerard Butler arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awardspost-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Cheryl Hines

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 16: Actress Cheryl Hines arrives at the 2011 InStyle And Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Get
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Actress Cheryl Hines arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

50 Cent

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 16: Rapper 50 Cent arrives at the 2011 InStyle And Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly... Read more
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rapper 50 Cent arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awardspost-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Hayden Panettiere

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 16: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 2011 InStyle And Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezia
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Julianne Hough and Ryan Seacrest

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 16: Dancer Julianne Hough and TV personality Ryan Seacrest arrive at the 2011 InStyle And Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Dancer and singer Julianne Hough and TV personality Ryan Seacrest arrive at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kim Kardashian

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 16: Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2011 InStyle And Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Ima
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 16: Actress Sunrise Coigney and actor Mark Ruffalo arrive at NBC Universal's 68th Annual Golden Globes After Party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/
Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Actress Sunrise Coigney and actor Mark Ruffalo do a dance on the red carpet at at NBC Universal's 68th Annual Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Paris Hilton

JANUARY 16: Paris Hilton arrives at NBCUniversal/Focus Features Golden Globes Viewing and After Party sponsored by Chrysler held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Caulfield/Getty Images for NBC
Michael Caulfield/Getty Images for NBCUniversal

Paris Hilton signs in at at NBC Universal/Focus Features Golden Globes After Party sponsored by Chrysler at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Mila Kunis

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 16: Actress Mila Kunis (C) arrives at the 2011 InStyle And Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/G
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Actress Mila Kunis, center, arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Robert Pattinson

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 16: Actor Robert Pattinson arrives at the 2011 InStyle And Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/G
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Actor Robert Pattinson arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan.16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Rumer Willis

021-after-rumer.jpg
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Actress Rumer Willis arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan.16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jon Voight

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 16: Actor Jon Voight attends Relativity Media and The Weinstein Company's 2011 Golden Globe Awards After Party presented by Marie Claire held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity Media

Actor Jon Voight attends Relativity Media and The Weinstein Company's 2011 Golden Globe Awards After Party presented by Marie Claire at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Julie Chen and Leslie Moonves

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 16: TV personality Julie Chen and President and Chief Executive Officer of CBS CorporationLeslie Moonves arrive at Relativity Media and The Weinstein Company's 2011 Golden... Read more By: Frazer Harrison
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity Media

TV personality Julie Chen and her husband, CBS president and CEO Leslie Moonves, arrive at Relativity Media and The Weinstein Company's 2011 Golden Globe Awards After Party presented by Marie Claire at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kate Walsh

Actress Kate Walsh arrives at the 2011 InStyle And Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Actress Kate Walsh arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Lea Michele and Amber Riley

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 16: Actresses Lea Michele and Amber Riley attend the InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Ge
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

Actresses Lea Michele and Amber Riley attend the InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

First published on January 19, 2011 / 7:44 AM

