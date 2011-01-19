Entertainment Celebrity Circuit





Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity Media Sisters Paris Hilton, left, and Nicky Hilton attend Relativity Media and The Weinstein Company's 2011 Golden Globe Awards After Party presented by Marie Claire and held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Ryan Gosling, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity Media Actors Ryan Gosling, Kevin Bacon, and Kyra Sedgwick mingle at the Relativity Media and The Weinstein Company's 2011 Golden Globe Awards After Party presented by Marie Claire and held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Robert Downey Jr. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Actor Robert Downey Jr. chats with a guest at arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Geoffrey Rush and Bruce Willis Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity Media Actors Geoffrey Rush, left, and Bruce Willis attend the Relativity Media and The Weinstein Company's 2011 Golden Globe Awards After Party presented by Marie Claire held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Kevin Nealon Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Actor Kevin Nealon plants a kiss on a guest as he arrives at the Relativity Media and The Weinstein Company's 2011 Golden Globe Awards After Party presented by Marie Claire held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Jennifer Morrison and Eva Longoria Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Actresses Jennifer Morrison, left, and Eva Longoria arrive at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Jennifer Lopez Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Fox Searchlight 2011 Golden Globe Awards Party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Eva Amurri Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Actress Eva Amurri arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Blake Lively Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Actress Blake Lively arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Gerard Butler Kevork Djansezian for Getty Actor Gerard Butler arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awardspost-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Cheryl Hines Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Actress Cheryl Hines arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



50 Cent Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Rapper 50 Cent arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awardspost-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Hayden Panettiere Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Julianne Hough and Ryan Seacrest Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Dancer and singer Julianne Hough and TV personality Ryan Seacrest arrive at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Kim Kardashian Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Actress Sunrise Coigney and actor Mark Ruffalo do a dance on the red carpet at at NBC Universal's 68th Annual Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Paris Hilton Michael Caulfield/Getty Images for NBCUniversal Paris Hilton signs in at at NBC Universal/Focus Features Golden Globes After Party sponsored by Chrysler at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Mila Kunis Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Actress Mila Kunis, center, arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Robert Pattinson Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Actor Robert Pattinson arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan.16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Rumer Willis Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Actress Rumer Willis arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan.16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Jon Voight Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity Media Actor Jon Voight attends Relativity Media and The Weinstein Company's 2011 Golden Globe Awards After Party presented by Marie Claire at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Julie Chen and Leslie Moonves Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity Media TV personality Julie Chen and her husband, CBS president and CEO Leslie Moonves, arrive at Relativity Media and The Weinstein Company's 2011 Golden Globe Awards After Party presented by Marie Claire at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Kate Walsh Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Actress Kate Walsh arrives at the 2011 InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif.



