Wildfires rage in California

    • San Bernardino, California

      Fast-moving wildfires exploded across California in late October 2019, fueled by hot, dry conditions and extreme winds.

      A home burns during the Hillside Fire in the North Park neighborhood of San Bernardino, California, on October 31, 2019.

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

    • Simi Valley, California

      Inmate firefighters prepare to put out flames on the road leading to the Reagan Library during the Easy Fire in Simi Valley, California, on October 30, 2019.

      Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

    • Simi Valley, California

      Fire engulfs trees close to one of many ranches near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, during the Easy Fire on October 30, 2019.

      Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

    • Brentwood, California

      Firefighters battle the Getty Fire as houses burn in Brentwood, California on October 28, 2019.

      Credit: APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images

    • San Bernardino, California

      Firefighters battle wind-whipped flames engulfing multiple homes during the Hillside Fire in the North Park neighborhood of San Bernardino, California, on October 31, 2019.

      Credit: OSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

    • Simi Valley, California

      Firefighters work on a charred hillside near homes and the 118 Freeway in Simi Valley, California on October 30, 2019 after the so-called Yosemite Fire began, to the east of where the early morning Easy Fire fire erupted.

      Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

    • Simi Valley, California

      Flames cross the driveway of the Reagan Library as firefighters battle to protect it from the Easy Fire in Simi Valley, California, on October 30, 2019. 

      Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

    • Calistoga, California

      Firefighters put out hot spots from the Kincade Fire on October 29, 2019 in Calistoga, California. 

      Credit: / Getty Images

    • Calistoga, California

      A view of a home that was destroyed by the Kincade Fire on October 28, 2019 in Calistoga, California. Fueled by high winds, the Kincade Fire prompted nearly 200,000 evacuations in Sonoma County and beyond. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Healdsburg, California

      A fallen PG&E utility pole lies amid property burned during the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, on October 28, 2019.

      Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images

    • Healdsburg, California

      A long exposure photograph shows a tree burning during the Kincade Fire off Highway 128, east of Healdsburg, California, on October 29, 2019.

      Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images

    • Windsor, California

      Firefighters battle a wind-driven fire burning structures on a farm during the Kincade Fire in Windsor, California, on October 27, 2019. California's governor declared a statewide emergency as a huge wind-fueled blaze forced evacuations and massive power blackouts, threatening towns in the famed Sonoma wine region.

      Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images

    • Simi Valley, California

      A man evacuates horses as the Easy Fire approaches on October 30, 2019 near Simi Valley, California. 

      Credit: David McNew / Getty Images

    • Healdsburg, California

      A back-fire set by firefighters burns a hillside behind PG&E power lines during firefighting operations to battle the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, on October 26, 2019.

      Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images

    • Simi Valley, California

      A firefighting jet drops retardant over a threatened neighborhood after the Easy Fire jumped the State Route 23 freeway on October 30, 2019 near Simi Valley, California. 

      Credit: David McNew / Getty Images

    • Simi Valley, California

      A firefighter cleans Phos-Chek fire retardant from a home that was under a drop by a firefighting jet during the Easy Fire on October 30, 2019 near Simi Valley, California. 

      Credit: David McNew / Getty Images

    • Healdsburg, California

      A home is engulfed in flames as the Kincade Fire burns in Healdsburg, California, on October 27, 2019.

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

    • Healdsburg, California

      Firefighters remove a U.S. flag as flames race into the area during the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, on October 27, 2019.

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

    • Los Angeles

      A helicopter drops water on houses as the Getty Fire burns in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, California, on October 28, 2019.

      Credit: APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images

    • Healdsburg, California

      Fire explodes out the entrance of the Soda Rock Winery as it burns during the Kincade Fire as flames race through Healdsburg, California on October 27, 2019.

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

    • Healdsburg, California

      A firefighter watches over a back-fire along a hillside during firefighting operations to battle the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, on October 26, 2019. 

      Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images

    • Calistoga, California

      Ashley LaFranchi (L) and Stephanie LaFranchi (R) walk through a family home that was destroyed by the Kincade Fire on October 28, 2019 in Calistoga, California. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Sonoma County, California

      Embers fly across a roadway as the Kincade Fire burns through the Jimtown community of Sonoma County, California, on October 24, 2019.

      Credit: AP

    • Healdsburg, California

      A back-fire set by firefighters burns along a hillside during operations to battle the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, on October 26, 2019.

      Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images

    • Healdsburg, California

      A firefighter watches over a back-fire along a hillside during operations to battle the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, on October 26, 2019.

      Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images

    • Los Angeles

      A firefighter walks past destroyed homes along North Tigertail Road near the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, on October 29, 2019. 

      Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

    • Brentwood, California

      Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, California Governor Gavin Newsom and LA City Councilman Mike Bonin view a burned home along Tigertail Road in Brentwood, California, on October 29, 2019. 

      Credit: WALLY SKALIJ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

    • Windsor, California

      Firefighters battle hot spots in a neighborhood in Windsor, California, on October 27, 2019. 

      Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images

    • Simi Valley, California

      A news crew reports from the driveway of the Reagan Library as firefighters battle to protect it from the Easy Fire in Simi Valley, California, on October 30, 2019.

      Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

    • Healdsburg, California

      Firefighters look on as a structure burns during the Kincade Fire off Highway 128, east of Healdsburg, California, on October 29, 2019.

      Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images

    • Healdsburg, California

      Alex DeLeon with Engine 342 of the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit of the U.S. Forest Service watches the Kincade Fire burn on a ridge between Lake and Sonoma Counties, as he stands watch at a home east of Healdsburg, California, on October 29, 2019. 

      Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images

    • Simi Valley, California

      Smoke fills the driveway of the Reagan Library as firefighters battle to protect it from the Easy Fire in Simi Valley, California, on October 30, 2019. 

      Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

    • Simi Valley, California

      Firefighters battle to protect the Reagan Library from the Easy Fire in Simi Valley, California, on October 30, 2019.

      Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

    • Simi Valley, California

      A horse is evacuated from the Easy Fire on October 30, 2019 near Simi Valley, California. 

      Credit: David McNew / Getty Images

    • Simi Valley, California

      Fire erupts close to one of many ranches near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, during the Easy Fire on October 30, 2019.

      Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

    • San Bernardino, California

      Firefighters battle wind-whipped flames engulfing multiple homes during the Hillside Fire in the North Park neighborhood of San Bernardino, California, on October 31, 2019. 

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

    • Simi Valley, California

      Firefighters work on a charred hillside near homes and the 118 Freeway in Simi Valley, California on October 30, 2019 after the so-called Yosemite Fire broke out.

      Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

    • Simi Valley, California

      Flames erupt near a ranch on Tierra Rejada Road near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, during the Easy Fire on October 30, 2019.

      Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

    • San Bernardino, California

      A firefighter looks on as homes burn and wind blows embers during the Hillside Fire in the North Park neighborhood of San Bernardino, California, on October 31, 2019.

      Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

    • Los Angeles

      A wildfire is seen near the Getty Center in Los Angeles on October 28, 2019, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.

      Credit: Twitter user @aliciaskymusic via Reuters

    • Newhall, California, wildfire

      Flames heat up high power lines at the Saddleridge Fire on October 11, 2019, near Newhall, California.

      Credit: Getty