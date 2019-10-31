Wildfires rage in California

A home burns during the Hillside Fire in the North Park neighborhood of San Bernardino, California, on October 31, 2019.
Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Simi Valley, California
Inmate firefighters prepare to put out flames on the road leading to the Reagan Library during the Easy Fire in Simi Valley, California, on October 30, 2019.
Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images
Simi Valley, California
Fire engulfs trees close to one of many ranches near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, during the Easy Fire on October 30, 2019.
Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Brentwood, California
Firefighters battle the Getty Fire as houses burn in Brentwood, California on October 28, 2019.
Credit: APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images
San Bernardino, California
Firefighters battle wind-whipped flames engulfing multiple homes during the Hillside Fire in the North Park neighborhood of San Bernardino, California, on October 31, 2019.
Credit: OSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Simi Valley, California
Firefighters work on a charred hillside near homes and the 118 Freeway in Simi Valley, California on October 30, 2019 after the so-called Yosemite Fire began, to the east of where the early morning Easy Fire fire erupted.
Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Simi Valley, California
Flames cross the driveway of the Reagan Library as firefighters battle to protect it from the Easy Fire in Simi Valley, California, on October 30, 2019.
Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images
Calistoga, California
Firefighters put out hot spots from the Kincade Fire on October 29, 2019 in Calistoga, California.
Credit: / Getty Images
Calistoga, California
A view of a home that was destroyed by the Kincade Fire on October 28, 2019 in Calistoga, California. Fueled by high winds, the Kincade Fire prompted nearly 200,000 evacuations in Sonoma County and beyond.
Credit: Getty Images
Healdsburg, California
A fallen PG&E utility pole lies amid property burned during the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, on October 28, 2019.
Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images
Healdsburg, California
A long exposure photograph shows a tree burning during the Kincade Fire off Highway 128, east of Healdsburg, California, on October 29, 2019.
Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images
Windsor, California
Firefighters battle a wind-driven fire burning structures on a farm during the Kincade Fire in Windsor, California, on October 27, 2019. California's governor declared a statewide emergency as a huge wind-fueled blaze forced evacuations and massive power blackouts, threatening towns in the famed Sonoma wine region.
Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images
Simi Valley, California
A man evacuates horses as the Easy Fire approaches on October 30, 2019 near Simi Valley, California.
Credit: David McNew / Getty Images
Healdsburg, California
A back-fire set by firefighters burns a hillside behind PG&E power lines during firefighting operations to battle the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, on October 26, 2019.
Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images
Simi Valley, California
A firefighting jet drops retardant over a threatened neighborhood after the Easy Fire jumped the State Route 23 freeway on October 30, 2019 near Simi Valley, California.
Credit: David McNew / Getty Images
Simi Valley, California
A firefighter cleans Phos-Chek fire retardant from a home that was under a drop by a firefighting jet during the Easy Fire on October 30, 2019 near Simi Valley, California.
Credit: David McNew / Getty Images
Healdsburg, California
A home is engulfed in flames as the Kincade Fire burns in Healdsburg, California, on October 27, 2019.
Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Healdsburg, California
Firefighters remove a U.S. flag as flames race into the area during the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, on October 27, 2019.
Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Los Angeles
A helicopter drops water on houses as the Getty Fire burns in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, California, on October 28, 2019.
Credit: APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images
Healdsburg, California
Fire explodes out the entrance of the Soda Rock Winery as it burns during the Kincade Fire as flames race through Healdsburg, California on October 27, 2019.
Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Healdsburg, California
A firefighter watches over a back-fire along a hillside during firefighting operations to battle the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, on October 26, 2019.
Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images
Calistoga, California
Ashley LaFranchi (L) and Stephanie LaFranchi (R) walk through a family home that was destroyed by the Kincade Fire on October 28, 2019 in Calistoga, California.
Credit: Getty Images
Sonoma County, California
Embers fly across a roadway as the Kincade Fire burns through the Jimtown community of Sonoma County, California, on October 24, 2019.
Credit: AP
Healdsburg, California
A back-fire set by firefighters burns along a hillside during operations to battle the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, on October 26, 2019.
Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images
Healdsburg, California
A firefighter watches over a back-fire along a hillside during operations to battle the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, on October 26, 2019.
Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images
Los Angeles
A firefighter walks past destroyed homes along North Tigertail Road near the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, on October 29, 2019.
Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Brentwood, California
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, California Governor Gavin Newsom and LA City Councilman Mike Bonin view a burned home along Tigertail Road in Brentwood, California, on October 29, 2019.
Credit: WALLY SKALIJ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Windsor, California
Firefighters battle hot spots in a neighborhood in Windsor, California, on October 27, 2019.
Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images
Simi Valley, California
A news crew reports from the driveway of the Reagan Library as firefighters battle to protect it from the Easy Fire in Simi Valley, California, on October 30, 2019.
Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images
Healdsburg, California
Firefighters look on as a structure burns during the Kincade Fire off Highway 128, east of Healdsburg, California, on October 29, 2019.
Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images
Healdsburg, California
Alex DeLeon with Engine 342 of the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit of the U.S. Forest Service watches the Kincade Fire burn on a ridge between Lake and Sonoma Counties, as he stands watch at a home east of Healdsburg, California, on October 29, 2019.
Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images
Simi Valley, California
Smoke fills the driveway of the Reagan Library as firefighters battle to protect it from the Easy Fire in Simi Valley, California, on October 30, 2019.
Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images
Simi Valley, California
Firefighters battle to protect the Reagan Library from the Easy Fire in Simi Valley, California, on October 30, 2019.
Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images
Simi Valley, California
A horse is evacuated from the Easy Fire on October 30, 2019 near Simi Valley, California.
Credit: David McNew / Getty Images
Simi Valley, California
Fire erupts close to one of many ranches near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, during the Easy Fire on October 30, 2019.
Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
San Bernardino, California
Firefighters battle wind-whipped flames engulfing multiple homes during the Hillside Fire in the North Park neighborhood of San Bernardino, California, on October 31, 2019.
Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Simi Valley, California
Firefighters work on a charred hillside near homes and the 118 Freeway in Simi Valley, California on October 30, 2019 after the so-called Yosemite Fire broke out.
Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Simi Valley, California
Flames erupt near a ranch on Tierra Rejada Road near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, during the Easy Fire on October 30, 2019.
Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
San Bernardino, California
A firefighter looks on as homes burn and wind blows embers during the Hillside Fire in the North Park neighborhood of San Bernardino, California, on October 31, 2019.
Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Los Angeles
A wildfire is seen near the Getty Center in Los Angeles on October 28, 2019, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.
Credit: Twitter user @aliciaskymusic via Reuters
Newhall, California, wildfire
Flames heat up high power lines at the Saddleridge Fire on October 11, 2019, near Newhall, California.