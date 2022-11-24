Politics A guide to the Biden grandchildren as they celebrate Thanksgiving in Nantucket





Carolyn Kaster / AP The Biden family is in Nantucket for Thanksgiving, a family tradition that dates back to the 1970s. Then-Sen. Joe Biden was a widow with two young sons, Beau and Hunter, when he met Jill, and they wanted to spend their first Thanksgiving with four of them as a family. "Nantucket Thanksgiving became our tradition for the next four decades," Jill wrote in her memoir "Where the Light Enters." "With a few exceptions, we've made the trek every year since, creating rituals that would become a key part of our family along the way." They have continued the tradition through the years as their family has grown, with daughter Ashley born in 1981 and even after Beau Biden's death in 2015. Here is a guide to the Biden grandchildren, who are likely to be joining them in Nantucket this year:

Naomi Biden, 28 Adam Schultz/The White House via Getty Images Mr. Biden and Jill's oldest grandchild, Naomi, also lives with them at the White House, according to the recent "Vogue" article on her wedding. Naomi said she and her then-fiance Peter Neal moved in after the lease ran out on their Washington, D.C., apartment. "I try to remind myself it's the White House, but it also gets normalized over time," Naomi Biden said. Naomi is the oldest daughter of son Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle. She was named after Mr. Biden's daughter who died in 1972 when she was just one year old. Naomi and Neal married at the White House last week. It's unclear if the newlyweds joined the extended Biden family in Nantucket or if they are on their honeymoon elsewhere.

Finnegan Biden, 22 Drew Angerer / Getty Images Finnegan Biden is the second child of Hunter Biden and Buhle. She attended the University of Pennsylvania, with Naomi posting on Instagram in 2021 that Finnegan graduated. "BURSTING WITH PRIDE AND PERPETUALLY IN AWE OF MY FIRST LOVE AND LITTLE SIS @finneganbiden ilysmsmsmsm," Naomi posted next to a picture of Finnegan in graduation attire.

Maisy Biden, 21 Andrew Harnik / AP Hunter Biden and Buhle's youngest child is Maisy Biden. While her grandfather was vice president, Maisy attended Sidwell Friends with former President Barack Obama's daughter Sasha. Mr. Biden said in 2019 that Maisy and Sasha were "best friends" and the Bidens and Obamas had a "whole get together" when they graduated.

Natalie Biden, 18 Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Natalie Biden is the oldest child of Mr. Biden's late son Beau and his wife Hallie Biden. Born in 2004, she voted for the first time with Mr. Biden in Oct. 2022. In an interview with "Today's" Jenna Bush Hager in Jan. 2021, Natalie said Thanksgiving is "all of our favorite holiday." "Because we usually go to Nantucket," Natalie said. "Maisy and I and my grandpa and my uncle and my dad ... we used to do a Polar Bear plunge in Nantucket in November." Natalie was only 10 years old when her father Beau was diagnosed with brain cancer and died.

Robert "Hunter" Biden II, 16 Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Beau and Hallie Biden's younger son, Robert "Hunter" Biden II, was born in 2006. Mr. Biden held a young Hunter in his arms when he accepted the vice-presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention in 2008. The younger Hunter Biden, who is named after his uncle, was confirmed in April 2021 at St. Joseph on the Brandywine, the Catholic church in Washington, D.C., where the president and first lady regularly attend Mass, according to People. Hunter Biden was just 8 years old when his father was diagnosed with brain cancer and later died.