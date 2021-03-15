Best looks from the 2021 Grammy Awards
Megan Thee Stallion accepts the award for Best New Artist at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Debi Nova
Debi Nova at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
DaBaby
DaBaby at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Lizzo
Lizzo presents the award for Best New Artist at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Jayda G
Musical artist Jayda G poses for The 2021 Grammy Awards in Grand Forks, British Columbia, Canada.
D Smoke
D Smoke gets ready for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Parker
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala poses for The 2021 Grammy Awards in Fremantle, Western Australia.
Ingrid Andress
Ingrid Andress attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast.
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.
Jacob Collier
Jacob Collier attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim of HAIM
Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim of HAIM attend the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.
Julia Michaels
Julia Michaels attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles
Harry Styles wins the award for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Mickey Guyton
Mickey Guyton attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Pierre "P" Thomas and Lil Baby attend the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.
H.E.R.
H.E.R. on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe", at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA.