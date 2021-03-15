Live

Watch CBSN Live

Best looks from the 2021 Grammy Awards

By McKay Bolden

/ CBS NEWS

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion accepts the award for Best New Artist at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Debi Nova

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Debi Nova at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

DaBaby

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

DaBaby at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Lizzo

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Lizzo presents the award for Best New Artist at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Jayda G

Celebrities Get Ready For The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
GRAND FORKS, BC - CANADA - MARCH 13: Musical artist Jayda G poses for The 2021 GRAMMY Awards on March 13, 2021 in Grand Forks, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Darrell Hoffman via Getty Images)/GRAND FORKS, BC - CANADA - MARCH 13: Musical artist Jayda

Musical artist Jayda G poses for The 2021 Grammy Awards in Grand Forks, British Columbia, Canada.

D Smoke

Celebrities Get Ready For The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

D Smoke gets ready for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Taylor Swift

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Kevin Mazur

Taylor Swift attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Parker

Celebrities Get Ready For The 2021 GRAMMY Awards
FREMANTLE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 14: Kevin Parker of Tame Impala poses for The 2021 GRAMMY Awards on March 14, 2021 in Fremantle, Western Australia. (Photo by Kevin Parker via Getty Images)/FREMANTLE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 14: Kevin Parker of Tame Impala poses

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala poses for The 2021 Grammy Awards in Fremantle, Western Australia.

Ingrid Andress

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Kevin Mazur

Ingrid Andress attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.

Miranda Lambert

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Kevin Mazur

Miranda Lambert attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast.

Jhene Aiko

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Kevin Mazur

Jhene Aiko attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.

Dua Lipa

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Kevin Mazur

Dua Lipa attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.

Jacob Collier

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Kevin Mazur

Jacob Collier attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim of HAIM

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Kevin Mazur

Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim of HAIM attend the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.

Julia Michaels

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Kevin Mazur

Julia Michaels attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. 

Harry Styles

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Harry Styles wins the award for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Mickey Guyton

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Kevin Mazur

Mickey Guyton attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.

Billie Eilish

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Kevin Mazur

Billie Eilish attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Kevin Mazur

Pierre "P" Thomas and Lil Baby attend the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.

H.E.R.

Musical talent pose on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards show in downtown Los Angeles
Jay L. Clendenin

H.E.R. on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe", at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA.

First published on March 15, 2021 / 12:38 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue