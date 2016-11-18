Best colleges 2020: The best college in every state

Live

    • College life goes on

      What is the best college in each state in 2020?

      The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has turned college life on its head. Hallowed halls have been replaced with Zoom lectures, Saturday-morning tailgates with isolated Netflix binges.

      Some campuses have opted to begin the semester online, while others brought students back to campus under strict social-distancing guidelines. A few schools moved students into dorms only to abruptly send them home when clusters of coronavirus emerged during the first weeks of classes.

      But it's not all bad news for young people looking forward to having a full-fledged college experience. For those willing to wait, students at these 50 schools have a lot to look forward to when the pandemic subsides.

      For this list, the data analytics website Niche dug into federal data on academics, admissions, value, and student life, along with millions of reviews from students and alumni.

      Harvard (yes, that Harvard) didn't even make the cut. Keep going to find out which college is the best in your state.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Alabama - Auburn University

      Auburn ranks as No. 1 in Alabama.

      Credit: Jeffrey D Etheridge/Auburn University via Facebook

    • Alaska - University of Alaska, Anchorage

      There isn't enough data available for Niche to rank Alaska's schools, but U.S. News & World Report has named this school as the best in the state for 2020. 

      Credit: James R. Evans/University of Alaska

    • Arizona - Arizona State University

      One student review raved about the campus, calling it "clean and green." 

      Credit: Scott Troyanos/Arizona State University

    • Arkansas - University of Arkansas

      "Spirited" is the word a majority of students chose to describe this school, which is home to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

      Credit: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    • California - Stanford University

      Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns spoke at the 2016 commencement ceremony at Stanford University, known for funneling students to success in Silicon Valley and beyond. One student said it "lives up to the hype." 

      Credit: Ramin Talaie/Getty Images

    • Colorado - Colorado College

      This school has an acceptance rate of about 15 percent. Here, President Barack Obama is seen during a 2012 visit to the Colorado Springs campus. 

      Credit: Jim Watson/Getty

    • Connecticut - Yale University

      This Ivy League school has a graduation rate of 98 percent -- almost double the national average.

      Credit: Michael Marsland/Yale University

    • Delaware - University of Delaware

      Former Vice President Joe Biden's alma mater has been named the top university in Delaware. 

      Credit: Evan Krape/University of Delaware via Facebook

    • Florida - University of Florida

      The school in Gainesville was also ranked No. 1 on the list of best college athletics in America. 

      Credit: Rob Foldy, Getty Images

    • Georgia - Emory University

      This school, affiliated with the United Methodist Church, was also named the best Christian college in America. 

      Credit: Emory University

    • Hawaii - Brigham Young University, Hawaii

      The yearly net cost for this branch of the Mormon university is listed by Niche as $12,319.

      Credit: BYU-Hawaii Communications

    • Idaho - University of Idaho

      "The University of Idaho has a copious amount of support," one student commented.  

      Credit: Joseph Pallen/University of Idaho via Facebook

    • Illinois - Northwestern University

      The university in a Chicago suburb is known for its famous communications and performing arts schools. 

      Credit: Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

    • Indiana - University of Notre Dame

      Notre Dame is also ranked the top Catholic school in the country. 

      Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    • Iowa - Grinnell College

      Students at this liberal arts school enjoy a philosophy of self-governance, in which they are expected to hold themselves and their peers accountable for being good citizens. 

      Credit: Justin Hayworth/Grinnell College

    • Kansas - University of Kansas

      For the 2019 ranking, this university replaced Kansas State as the No. 1 college in Kansas.

      Credit: Chris Covatta/Getty Images

    • Kentucky - University of Kentucky

      Niche gives this school an A+ in athletics.

      Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    • Louisiana - Tulane University

      The New Orleans university was also named the top party school in America. 

      Credit: Josh Brasted/Getty Images

    • Maine - Bowdoin College

      The college of about 1,800 students has the No. 2 spot on Niche's list of the best liberal arts colleges in America, behind Pomona College.

      Credit: Bridger Tomlin/Bowdoin College via Facebook

    • Maryland - Johns Hopkins University

      This school, especially prominent in the sciences, has a 94 percent graduation rate, almost double the national average of 48 percent.

      Credit: Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images

    • Massachusetts - Massachusetts Institute of Technology

      MIT is ranked No. 1 on the list of best value colleges in America. 

      Credit: Christopher McIntosh

    • Michigan - University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

      This school is also ranked the top public university in America. 

      Credit: University of Michigan

    • Minnesota - Carleton College

      The school has no application fee and is ranked as the third-best school in the country without one, behind only the University of Chicago and West Point.

      Credit: Sara Rubinstein/Carleton College

    • Mississippi - Mississippi State University

      "I would definitely choose to go here again; the atmosphere is so awesome," said one student. 

      Credit: Megan Bean/Mississippi State University

    • Missouri - Washington University in St. Louis

      The school ranks as having the best campus in America. It's also top school for studying architecture.

      Credit: Washington University

    • Montana - Montana State University

      Students at this welcoming school are reported to have average SAT scores between 1090-1300.

      Credit: Leigh Vogel/WireImage/Getty

    • Nebraska - University of Nebraska-Lincoln

      Ninety-five percent of students have a job within two years of graduating. 

      Credit: Craig Chandler/University of Nebraska-Lincoln via Facebook

    • Nevada - University of Nevada-Reno

      Students rave about the health center and fitness facilities on the campus of this school. 

      Credit: University of Nevada

    • New Hampshire - Dartmouth College

      The school has a 94 percent graduation rate. 

      Credit: Robert Gill/Dartmouth College

    • New Jersey - Princeton University

      The school accepts only 7 percent of applicants, making it one of the most selective in the nation.

      Credit: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

    • New Mexico - New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology

      The school specializes in sciences and engineering majors. 

      Credit: New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology

    • New York - Columbia University

      The university is the eighth-hardest to get into in the nation, with an acceptance rate of 7 percent. 

      Credit: Eileen Barroso/Columbia University

    • North Carolina - Duke University

      Duke was also named the best college for student athletes in America. 

      Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    • North Dakota - North Dakota State University

      Students at this school are described as "friendly, motivated, intelligent and hard working" by fellow students. 

      Credit: North Dakota State University via Facebook

    • Ohio - Kenyon College

      English is the most popular major at this school, which has no application fee. It replaces Case Western University as the best college in Ohio for 2019.

      Credit: Kenyon College

    • Oklahoma - University of Tulsa

      One student described the school of about 3,500 students as "small but mighty." 

      Credit: University of Tulsa

    • Oregon - Reed College

      Students at this Portland school are described most by their peers as "intellectual."

      Credit: Leah Nash/Reed College

    • Pennsylvania - University of Pennsylvania

      The school is also ranked first in the country for both business studies and nursing studies. 

      Credit: Scott Spitzer/University of Pennsylvania

    • Rhode Island - Brown University

      The school has a 96 percent graduation rate.

      Credit: Richard Benjamin/Brown University

    • South Carolina - Clemson University

      Students are described by their peers as "spirited" and "committed" to the school. 

      Credit: Ken Scar/Clemson University

    • South Dakota - Augustana University

      "Augustana is truly the place for possibilities. It's not just a marketing slogan; they're being serious," said one freshman, who called the professors "awesome" and the students "welcoming."

      Credit: Augustana University

    • Tennessee - Vanderbilt University

      The school is also ranked the top in the country for studying education.

      Credit: Joe Howell/Vanderbilt University

    • Texas - Rice University

      The school is also No. 1 on the list for studying physical therapy and No. 2 for architecture.

      Credit: Rice University

    • Utah - Brigham Young University

      "I wouldn't want to go anywhere else," said one junior. "The student life is awesome, there are always things going on, just about everyone you pass on campus is friendly, and the overall atmosphere is uplifting and positive."

      Credit: Mark A. Philbrick/Brigham Young University

    • Vermont - Middlebury College

      Students describe their peers as "passionate, intellectual, quirky and athletic."

      Credit: Middlebury College

    • Virginia - University of Virginia

      The school replaces Washington & Lee University this year as Niche's best college in Virginia. 

      Credit: Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

    • Washington - University of Washington

      Nearly half of students describe their classmates as "concerned about grades but willing to have fun."

      Credit: University of Washington

    • Washington, D.C. - Georgetown University

      Political science and government is the most popular major at this school in the nation's capital.

      Credit: Georgetown University via Facebook

    • West Virginia - West Virginia University

      One student described the campus community as "close-knit."

      Credit: West Virginia University via Facebook

    • Wisconsin - University of Wisconsin, Madison

      Many students said the motto "work hard play hard" sums up the attitude at this school. 

      Credit: Jeff Miller/University of Wisconsin-Madison

    • Wyoming - University of Wyoming

      "One of the best things about this university is that everyone is so involved with the school," one student said.

      Credit: University of Wyoming via Facebook