Best colleges 2020: The best college in every state

What is the best college in each state in 2020?
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has turned college life on its head. Hallowed halls have been replaced with Zoom lectures, Saturday-morning tailgates with isolated Netflix binges.
Some campuses have opted to begin the semester online, while others brought students back to campus under strict social-distancing guidelines. A few schools moved students into dorms only to abruptly send them home when clusters of coronavirus emerged during the first weeks of classes.
But it's not all bad news for young people looking forward to having a full-fledged college experience. For those willing to wait, students at these 50 schools have a lot to look forward to when the pandemic subsides.
For this list, the data analytics website Niche dug into federal data on academics, admissions, value, and student life, along with millions of reviews from students and alumni.
Harvard (yes, that Harvard) didn't even make the cut. Keep going to find out which college is the best in your state.