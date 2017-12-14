Awkward mall Santa photos

At least Santa's smiling.
Credit: @whitneysmithtx via Instagram
Big brother does not understand what all the fuss is about.
Credit: @makenziedlp via Instagram
He has "nice" tattooed on the other arm. True story.
Credit: Allicia Leaper/AP
The big guy DOES appear to have mistletoe on his hat.
Credit: @luffkrisbenton via Twitter
Is that a beard or a ski mask?
Credit: @saltinebomb via Instagram
Santa is being a really good sport.
Credit: Getty Images
Hey, Christmas spirit is for all ages.
Credit: @yvngasher via Twitter
Maybe if Santa were smiling, she wouldn't be so upset.
Credit: @kayleehammett via Twitter
If we're judging by Santa's face, this doggie (named Bela) is smelly.
Credit: @lapalmeramall via Twitter
According to mom, the kiddo wouldn't uncover her eyes so Santa decided to do the same.
Credit: @lacotaoverton via Instagram
What is it about Santa that does this to kids?
Credit: @leahmarie653 via Instagram
This guy actually reviews mall Santas.
Credit: @dannyjconrad via Twitter
Santa would smile, but ...
Credit: @kboldizar via Instagram
Mom, who is this man? And why is big brother making that face?
Credit: @gilroyvlogs via Twitter
Their mom's Instagram handle is "the moody girls." Wonder how she came up with that.
Credit: @the-moody-girls via Instagram
Santa, tone it down. Seriously.
Credit: @rainey706 via Instagram
If she gets to sleep, Santa gets to sleep.
Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP
Big sis has no sympathy.
Credit: @erinramsayanother via Instagram
See, some kids do like Santa.
Credit: @buggatron3xmom via Instagram
And big brother is even HAPPIER this year.
Credit: @luximay via Instagram
But hopefully it'll go better next year.
Kid, you shoulda brought your list.
Credit: Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images
Mall Santa's used to scaring babies, but he's probably not used to being scared.
Credit: @glenn-toto via Twitter
Santa's trying to keep it together.
Credit: @wookalar74 via Twitter
For all the effort these moms put into it, you'd think Santa would at least crack a smile.
Credit: @karendaveytoronto via Instagram
Maybe 2018 will go better.
Credit: @aprilajoy via Twitter
Forget cookies. This Santa needs some coffee.
Credit: @monicafish1815 via Instagram
These guys are two members of the Bucky Waters Bluegrass band. They seem to be making Santa a little nervous.
Credit: @joeygo4th via Instagram
She wants off of that stranger's lap.
Credit: @daniellecesena via Twitter
You can practically hear this kid.
Credit: @carolinemcdavid via Instagram
If you're not going to do Christmas right, why do it at all?
Credit: @falynnk via Instagram
Seriously, don't even show up if you're not going to dress up.
Credit: @falynnk via Twitter
Yeah, that clearly calmed him down.
Credit: Matt York/AP
Mom swooped in to rescue her distraught child.
Credit: Romeo Gacad/AFP/Getty Images
Good thing that beard is covering Santa's mouth, because he's likely not smiling.
Credit: @erinramsay via Twitter
Santa's been doing this all week. What do you expect for him to look like on Saturday?
Santa knows it's coming.
Credit: @kberg1120 via Instagram
You'd be scared too.
Credit: @kev-sprague via Twitter
At least she's not still crying in this one.
Credit: @kateconneally via Instagram
That is the look of absolute terror.
Credit: @falcorbadass via Instagram
Christmas is supposed to be a season of joy. Apparently not today.
Credit: @elisha-wallace via Instagram
We can't see Santa's face, but we can imagine it.
Credit: @kale-shake7 via Twitter
Big sis is trying hard to keep it together here.
Credit: @lamesulam via Instagram
Santa looks calmer than he should.
Credit: @alicehope16 via Instagram
Santa seems miffed. But at least the Mrs. looks chipper.
Credit: Teh Eng Koon/AFP/Getty Images