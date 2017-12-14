Awkward mall Santa photos

Back
    Next
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos
    • Awkward mall Santa photos

    • Making it rain-deer

      At least Santa's smiling.

      Credit: @whitneysmithtx via Instagram

    • What's his problem?

      Big brother does not understand what all the fuss is about. 

      Credit: @makenziedlp via Instagram

    • "Naughty"

      He has "nice" tattooed on the other arm. True story. 

      Credit: Allicia Leaper/AP

    • I saw girlfriend kissing Santa Clause

      The big guy DOES appear to have mistletoe on his hat. 

      Credit: @luffkrisbenton via Twitter

    • Where's Santa?

      Is that a beard or a ski mask? 

      Credit: @saltinebomb via Instagram

    • Good doggy

      Santa is being a really good sport. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 20 going on 2

      Hey, Christmas spirit is for all ages. 

      Credit: @yvngasher via Twitter

    • Say cheese

      Maybe if Santa were smiling, she wouldn't be so upset. 

      Credit: @kayleehammett via Twitter

    • In the dog house

      If we're judging by Santa's face, this doggie (named Bela) is smelly. 

      Credit: @lapalmeramall via Twitter

    • If you can't see me, I'm not here

      According to mom, the kiddo wouldn't uncover her eyes so Santa decided to do the same. 

      Credit: @lacotaoverton via Instagram

    • Scared of Santa?

      What is it about Santa that does this to kids? 

      Credit: @leahmarie653 via Instagram

    • Five out of five snowflakes

      This guy actually reviews mall Santas. 

      Credit: @dannyjconrad via Twitter

    • Holding on for dear life

      Santa would smile, but ...

      Credit: @kboldizar via Instagram

    • Who dat?

      Mom, who is this man? And why is big brother making that face? 

      Credit: @gilroyvlogs via Twitter

    • Double trouble

      Their mom's Instagram handle is "the moody girls." Wonder how she came up with that. 

      Credit: @the-moody-girls via Instagram

    • One happy Santa

      Santa, tone it down. Seriously. 

      Credit: @rainey706 via Instagram

    • Nap time

      If she gets to sleep, Santa gets to sleep. 

      Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP

    • Little sis meltdown

      Big sis has no sympathy. 

      Credit: @erinramsayanother via Instagram

    • I'll never let him go

      See, some kids do like Santa. 

      Credit: @buggatron3xmom via Instagram

    • Some things never change

      And big brother is even HAPPIER this year. 

      Credit: @luximay via Instagram

    • Maybe his bowtie's too tight

      But hopefully it'll go better next year. 

      Credit: @luximay via Instagram

    • I forgot

      Kid, you shoulda brought your list. 

      Credit: Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images

    • Roar

      Mall Santa's used to scaring babies, but he's probably not used to being scared. 

      Credit: @glenn-toto via Twitter

    • Not her idea of fun

      Santa's trying to keep it together. 

      Credit: @wookalar74 via Twitter

    • Matchy, matchy

      For all the effort these moms put into it, you'd think Santa would at least crack a smile. 

      Credit: @karendaveytoronto via Instagram

    • Nice try

      Maybe 2018 will go better. 

      Credit: @aprilajoy via Twitter

    • He looks thrilled

      Forget cookies. This Santa needs some coffee. 

      Credit: @monicafish1815 via Instagram

    • The Bucky Waters Bluegrass band

      These guys are two members of the Bucky Waters Bluegrass band. They seem to be making Santa a little nervous. 

      Credit: @joeygo4th via Instagram

    • Circa 1989

      She wants off of that stranger's lap. 

      Credit: @daniellecesena via Twitter

    • Santa could probably use a break

      You can practically hear this kid. 

      Credit: @carolinemcdavid via Instagram

    • Go big ...

      If you're not going to do Christmas right, why do it at all? 

      Credit: @falynnk via Instagram

    • Or go home

      Seriously, don't even show up if you're not going to dress up. 

      Credit: @falynnk via Twitter

    • Give him the keys

      Yeah, that clearly calmed him down. 

      Credit: Matt York/AP

    • Christmas card material

      Mom swooped in to rescue her distraught child. 

      Credit: Romeo Gacad/AFP/Getty Images

    • At least someone is smiling

      Good thing that beard is covering Santa's mouth, because he's likely not smiling. 

      Credit: @erinramsay via Twitter

    • Santa out

      Santa's been doing this all week. What do you expect for him to look like on Saturday? 

      Credit: @saltinebomb via Instagram

    • Verge of tears

      Santa knows it's coming.

      Credit: @kberg1120 via Instagram

    • Mom, his hand is bigger than my stomach

      You'd be scared too. 

      Credit: @kev-sprague via Twitter

    • The best of the bunch

      At least she's not still crying in this one. 

      Credit: @kateconneally via Instagram

    • Mommy, help!

      That is the look of absolute terror. 

      Credit: @falcorbadass via Instagram

    • Not one smile

      Christmas is supposed to be a season of joy. Apparently not today.

      Credit: @elisha-wallace via Instagram

    • About to bail

      We can't see Santa's face, but we can imagine it. 

      Credit: @kale-shake7 via Twitter

    • Can we leave her home next year?

      Big sis is trying hard to keep it together here. 

      Credit: @lamesulam via Instagram

    • Another crier

      Santa looks calmer than he should. 

      Credit: @alicehope16 via Instagram

    • See ya

      Santa seems miffed. But at least the Mrs. looks chipper. 

      Credit: Teh Eng Koon/AFP/Getty Images