Awkward Easter Bunny photos

But nightmare memories of not-so-charismatic bunnies can last a lifetime. Just ask the subjects of these family photos collected around social media.
Credit: @timothy_osullivan via Instagram
We're with the kid: Run!
Credit: @alliesciulla via Instagram
'Cause I'm pretty sure this is not a good idea.
Credit: @wherethecoconutsgrow via Instagram
Hurry, friends, hurry – whilst the bunny is too busy sneering to give chase!
Credit: @mrjacksonvick via Instagram
We apologize.
Credit: @jamiefeger via Instagram
One day, you'll thank your elders for this special photo memory.
Credit: @jameelynn12 via Instagram
And also delicious!
Credit: @lausimmons via Instagram
She doesn't care what her brother thinks. She's just: Nope.
Credit: @shawn-leonard via Instagram
If we remain calm, maybe he won't harm us.
Credit: @uccpastoralex via Instagram
Over your shoulder ... Look over your right shoulder!
Credit: @elisabethfarnbach via Instagram
Not.
Credit: @thirteen-crows via Instagram
Moving in to get a closer look didn't help.
Credit: Tim Boyle/Getty Images
According to the 1980s.
Credit: @genevieve-1982 via Instagram
And I'll stand here and smile, and then maybe the bunny will get bored, and move on.
Credit: @mouwphoto via Instagram
At least one of them is resigned to their fate.
Credit: @9peas via Instagram
Probably.
Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
He's promised to be a benevolent dictator. And also a fuzzy one.
Credit: Stephen Jaffe/\AFP/Getty Images
Totally.
Credit: @carlysomner via Instagram
And pay no attention to the terrified preschoolers behind you.
Credit: @collsully via Instagram
Just why?
Credit: @chimy-and-ellie via Instagram
You're not in his clutches!
Credit: @drice629 via Instagram
Maybe a bit too wide awake.
Credit: @southernsunshiney via Instagram
And step on it!
Credit: @juniperinbloom via Instagram
The one who is is not happy about the bunny situation. At. All.
Credit: @lacha1031 via Instagram
The child said: No pictures!
Credit: @mrsbouchard10 via Instagram
To the bunny's left. Where it's safer. Probably.
Credit: @mrs.stell via Instagram
Totally. Indifferent. To. Human. Suffering.
Credit: @peaceful-wilderness_ via Instagram
Totally. Totally. Indifferent.
Credit: @shantelleredden via Instagram
Don't all the other kids look like they're having a good time?
Credit: @thompson-0304 via Instagram
The question is: Is it less terrifying to meet the Easter Bunny when you're dressed like the Easter Bunny?
Credit: @pinaxogemma via Instagram
Scarring all those kids for life ain't easy.
Credit: @saxicat via Instagram
A man with an apparent talent for subversion, left, prepares to crash New York City's annual SantaCon pub crawl.
Credit: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Oh, wait ...
Credit: @whitleemichaels via Instagram
From the saddest-looking school crafts project ever!
Credit: @sameera0786 via Instagram
Two Easter bunny costumes on the loose!
Credit: Michael Urban/ AFP/Getty Images