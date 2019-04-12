Live

Watch CBSN Live

Awkward Easter Bunny photos

Back
    Next
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos
    • Awkward Easter Bunny photos

    • Easter comes but once a year...

      But nightmare memories of not-so-charismatic bunnies can last a lifetime. Just ask the subjects of these family photos collected around social media.

      Credit: @timothy_osullivan via Instagram

    • Here comes Peter Cottontail ...

      We're with the kid: Run!

      Credit: @alliesciulla via Instagram

    • Are you sure this is a good idea?

      'Cause I'm pretty sure this is not a good idea. 

      Credit: @wherethecoconutsgrow via Instagram

    • Run away!

      Hurry, friends, hurry – whilst the bunny is too busy sneering to give chase! 

      Credit: @mrjacksonvick via Instagram

    • You can't unsee this

      We apologize.

      Credit: @jamiefeger via Instagram

    • Just stay there!

      One day, you'll thank your elders for this special photo memory.

      Credit: @jameelynn12 via Instagram

    • What a precious child

      And also delicious! 

      Credit: @lausimmons via Instagram

    • Nope

      She doesn't care what her brother thinks. She's just: Nope.

      Credit: @shawn-leonard via Instagram

    • Just keep smiling

      If we remain calm, maybe he won't harm us. 

      Credit: @uccpastoralex via Instagram

    • Pssst...!

      Over your shoulder ... Look over your right shoulder! 

      Credit: @elisabethfarnbach via Instagram

    • Sweet dreams are made of this

      Not. 

      Credit: @thirteen-crows via Instagram

    • On second thought

      Moving in to get a closer look didn't help.  

      Credit: Tim Boyle/Getty Images

    • Bunny rats are the best

      According to the 1980s. 

      Credit: @genevieve-1982 via Instagram

    • Just go limp

      And I'll stand here and smile, and then maybe the bunny will get bored, and move on. 

      Credit: @mouwphoto via Instagram

    • Sigh

      At least one of them is resigned to their fate.  

      Credit: @9peas via Instagram

    • Don't worry, she's laughing

      Probably. 

      Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

    • White House down

      He's promised to be a benevolent dictator. And also a fuzzy one.

      Credit: Stephen Jaffe/\AFP/Getty Images

    • Symmetrical masks are totally overrated

      Totally. 

      Credit: @carlysomner via Instagram

    • Just make yourself at home

      And pay no attention to the terrified preschoolers behind you. 

      Credit: @collsully via Instagram

    • Why is the bunny eating his hand?

      Just why?

      Credit: @chimy-and-ellie via Instagram

    • Go ahead and laugh

      You're not in his clutches! 

      Credit: @drice629 via Instagram

    • This bunny's wide awake

      Maybe a bit too wide awake. 

      Credit: @southernsunshiney via Instagram

    • Get me outta here!

      And step on it!

      Credit: @juniperinbloom via Instagram

    • There's always one

      The one who is is not happy about the bunny situation. At. All. 

      Credit: @lacha1031 via Instagram

    • No pictures, please

      The child said: No pictures!

      Credit: @mrsbouchard10 via Instagram

    • He'll just sit here

      To the bunny's left. Where it's safer. Probably. 

      Credit: @mrs.stell via Instagram

    • The worst thing about Easter Bunny costumes

      Totally. Indifferent. To. Human. Suffering. 

      Credit: @peaceful-wilderness_ via Instagram

    • As we were saying ...

      Totally. Totally. Indifferent. 

      Credit: @shantelleredden via Instagram

    • Upsy-daisy

      Don't all the other kids look like they're having a good time? 

      Credit: @thompson-0304 via Instagram

    • The answer is: Yes and no

      The question is: Is it less terrifying to meet the Easter Bunny when you're dressed like the Easter Bunny? 

      Credit: @pinaxogemma via Instagram

    • Long day at the office

      Scarring all those kids for life ain't easy. 

      Credit: @saxicat via Instagram

    • Well-played, bunny, well-played

      A man with an apparent talent for subversion, left, prepares to crash New York City's annual SantaCon pub crawl. 

      Credit: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

    • Picture perfect

      Oh, wait ... 

      Credit: @whitleemichaels via Instagram

    • Happy Easter!

      From the saddest-looking school crafts project ever!

      Credit: @sameera0786 via Instagram

    • Alert the authorities

      Two Easter bunny costumes on the loose! 

      Credit: Michael Urban/ AFP/Getty Images