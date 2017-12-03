50 years of 60 Minutes in pictures

    • Mike Wallace and Harry Reasoner

      Mike Wallace and Harry Reasoner in a 1968 promotional photo for 60 Minutes which premiered in September of that year

      Credit: CBS Photo Archive

    • Reasoner, Hewitt and Wallace

      Harry Reasoner, Don Hewitt and Mike Wallace on the set of 60 Minutes in September 1968

      Credit: CBS Photo Archive

    • The first broadcast

      Harry Reasoner and Mike Wallace introducing the first story on the first 60 Minutes broadcast on September 24, 1968

      Credit: CBS News/60 Minutes

    • Wallace and Hewitt

      Mike Wallace and Don Hewitt in 1975, the two larger than life figures on the broadcast

      Credit: CBS Photo Archive

    • Harry Reasoner with Craig Clairborne

      Harry Reasoner dined out with New York Times critic Craig Claiborne for a story about the finer points of dining out that aired on November 26, 1968

      Credit: CBS Photo Archive

    • Mike Wallace with the King family

      Mike Wallace sat down with the family of the late Martin Luther King around Christmas in 1968

      Credit: CBS Photo Archive

    • Wallace interviews Nixon

      Presidential candidate Richard Nixon was interviewed by Mike Wallace in September 1968

      Credit: CBS Photo Archive

    • Don Hewitt with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton

      Don Hewitt (far-right) with Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, who were profiled on 60 Minutes on March 24, 1970. (On the far left is Sara Taylor, Elizabeth Taylor's mother)

      Credit: CBS Photo Archive

    • Morley Safer

      Morley Safer took a ride on the Orient Express in 1977

      Credit: CBS News/60 Minutes

    • Dan Rather in Afghanistan

      Dan Rather ventured inside Afghanistan for a report that aired April 6, 1980

      Credit: CBS Photo Archive

    • Bradley helps refugees

      Ed Bradley, in 1979, helped refugees from South Vietnam, known as "boat people," as they arrived on the coast of Malaysia after crossing 300 miles of the South China Sea

      Credit: CBS Broadcasting Inc.

    • Mike Wallace and the Ayatollah Khomeini

      Mike sat down with the Ayatollah Khomeini for a profile that ran March 11, 1979

      Credit: CBS News/60 Minutes

    • Bob Simon's shave

      Bob Simon got a shave in London in March 1991 after being released from captivity in Iraq

      Credit: CBS Photo Archive

    • Mike Wallace and Pavarotti

      Mike Wallace hitched a ride with Luciano Pavarotti near the opera star's villa in Pesaro, Italy for a profile that aired in September 1993

      Credit: Martine Hamilton Knight

    • Ed Bradley and Major Alexander Gribov

      Ed Bradley raised a glass of vodka with Major Alexander Gribov after taking a Russian sauna

      Credit: CBS News/60 Minutes

    • Steve Kroft with Hassan Rouhani

      Steve Kroft went to Tehran in 2015 and sat down with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani

      Credit: Aaron Tomlinson

    • Bradley in Semipalatinsk

      Ed Bradley and a 60 Minutes team dressed in chemical suits in 1994, on the shores of a radioactive lake in the Kazakh city of Semipalatinsk, where the Soviet Union had conducted secret nuclear tests for some 40 years

      Credit: 60 Minutes

    • Mike Wallace with Jiang Zemin

      Mike Wallace interviewed China's leader Jiang Zemin in 2000 at the Presidential compound in the seaside port of Beidaihe

      Credit: CBS News/60 Minutes

    • Bob Simon on Mt. Athos

      Bob Simon interviewing a monk on Mt. Athos for a report that aired Easter Sunday 2011

      Credit: Wim De Vos

    • Scott Pelley in Kurdistan

      Scott Pelley at the edge of the Al Rashad Bridge in Kurdistan in 2014 for a report about the rise of ISIS

      Credit: Eric Kerchner

    • The Kaczynski family

      Mike Wallace and Lesley Stahl interviewed family members of the so-called Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, including his brother and sister-in-law, for a report that aired September 1996

      Credit: Doug Goodman/CBS

    • Ed Bradley with Muhammad Ali

      Ed Bradley with Muhammad Ali in Havana, Cuba in 1996

      Credit: CBS News/60 Minutes

    • Bob Simon

      Bob Simon interviewing a Moken leader off the coast of Burma in 2005

      Credit: Derek Williams

    • Scott Pelley with George W. Bush

      Scott Pelley aboard Air Force One with President George W. Bush en route to Fort Benning, Georgia in 2007

      Credit: George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

    • Lara Logan flies over Afghanistan

      Lara Logan flying over Afghanistan with General John Campbell, commander of US forces there

      Credit: Eric Kerchner

    • Scott Pelley in Saddam Hussein's hideout

      Scott Pelley went into the hole Saddam Hussein had been hiding in and where he was eventually captured by U.S. Special Forces in December 2003

      Credit: CBS News/60 Minutes

    • Jeff Fager and Andy Rooney

      Jeff Fager and Andy Rooney at the Super Bowl, 2010

      Credit: John Filo/CBS

    • Lesley Stahl with Bono

      Lesley Stahl got a shoulder massage from U2 frontman Bono after interviewing him about his role as composer and lyricist for the 2010 Broadway musical "Spiderman: Turn off the Dark."

      Credit: Aaron Tomlinson

    • Steve Kroft with Beyonce

      Steve Kroft had a laugh with Beyonce in 2010

      Credit: Aaron Tomlinson

    • Sean Connery with Steve Kroft

      Steve Kroft with Sean Connery in 1999

      Credit: Mary Murphy

    • Angelina Jolie and Bob Simon

      Bob Simon with Angelina Jolie in Budapest, where she was filming her directorial debut, In the Land of Blood and Honey

      Credit: CBS News/60 Minutes

    • Steve Kroft and Prince Charles

      Steve Kroft sat down with Prince Charles in 2005

      Credit: Paul Mottram

    • Anderson Cooper and Michael Phelps

      Anderson Cooper got in the pool with Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps in 2008

      Credit: CBS News/60 Minutes

    • Bob Simon and Shaun White

      Bob Simon interviewed snowboarder Shaun White at his private practice facility in Silverton, Colorado in 2010

      Credit: Tanya Simon

    • Lesley Stahl and Donald Trump

      Lesley Stahl conducted the first interview with President-Elect Trump after his victory in 2016

      Credit: Chris Albert

    • "Papa Soft Hair"

      When Scott Pelley paid a visit to a group of Haitian orphans after the earthquake, some of them started calling him Papa Soft Hair

      Credit: Nicole Young

    • Bill Whitaker in El Chapo's tunnel

      Bill Whitaker explored one of the tunnels El Chapo used to escape Mexican law enforcement for a story about the drug kingpin that aired in October of 2014

      Credit: Eric Kerchner