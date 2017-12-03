50 years of 60 Minutes in pictures

Mike Wallace and Harry Reasoner in a 1968 promotional photo for 60 Minutes which premiered in September of that year
Credit: CBS Photo Archive
Reasoner, Hewitt and Wallace
Harry Reasoner, Don Hewitt and Mike Wallace on the set of 60 Minutes in September 1968
Credit: CBS Photo Archive
The first broadcast
Harry Reasoner and Mike Wallace introducing the first story on the first 60 Minutes broadcast on September 24, 1968
Credit: CBS News/60 Minutes
Wallace and Hewitt
Mike Wallace and Don Hewitt in 1975, the two larger than life figures on the broadcast
Credit: CBS Photo Archive
Harry Reasoner with Craig Clairborne
Harry Reasoner dined out with New York Times critic Craig Claiborne for a story about the finer points of dining out that aired on November 26, 1968
Credit: CBS Photo Archive
Mike Wallace with the King family
Mike Wallace sat down with the family of the late Martin Luther King around Christmas in 1968
Credit: CBS Photo Archive
Wallace interviews Nixon
Presidential candidate Richard Nixon was interviewed by Mike Wallace in September 1968
Credit: CBS Photo Archive
Don Hewitt with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton
Don Hewitt (far-right) with Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, who were profiled on 60 Minutes on March 24, 1970. (On the far left is Sara Taylor, Elizabeth Taylor's mother)
Credit: CBS Photo Archive
Morley Safer
Morley Safer took a ride on the Orient Express in 1977
Credit: CBS News/60 Minutes
Dan Rather in Afghanistan
Dan Rather ventured inside Afghanistan for a report that aired April 6, 1980
Credit: CBS Photo Archive
Bradley helps refugees
Ed Bradley, in 1979, helped refugees from South Vietnam, known as "boat people," as they arrived on the coast of Malaysia after crossing 300 miles of the South China Sea
Credit: CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Mike Wallace and the Ayatollah Khomeini
Mike sat down with the Ayatollah Khomeini for a profile that ran March 11, 1979
Credit: CBS News/60 Minutes
Bob Simon's shave
Bob Simon got a shave in London in March 1991 after being released from captivity in Iraq
Credit: CBS Photo Archive
Mike Wallace and Pavarotti
Mike Wallace hitched a ride with Luciano Pavarotti near the opera star's villa in Pesaro, Italy for a profile that aired in September 1993
Credit: Martine Hamilton Knight
Ed Bradley and Major Alexander Gribov
Ed Bradley raised a glass of vodka with Major Alexander Gribov after taking a Russian sauna
Credit: CBS News/60 Minutes
Steve Kroft with Hassan Rouhani
Steve Kroft went to Tehran in 2015 and sat down with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani
Credit: Aaron Tomlinson
Bradley in Semipalatinsk
Ed Bradley and a 60 Minutesteam dressed in chemical suits in 1994, on the shores of a radioactive lake in the Kazakh city of Semipalatinsk, where the Soviet Union had conducted secret nuclear tests for some 40 years
Credit: 60 Minutes
Mike Wallace with Jiang Zemin
Mike Wallace interviewed China's leader Jiang Zemin in 2000 at the Presidential compound in the seaside port of Beidaihe
Credit: CBS News/60 Minutes
Bob Simon on Mt. Athos
Bob Simon interviewing a monk on Mt. Athos for a report that aired Easter Sunday 2011
Credit: Wim De Vos
Scott Pelley in Kurdistan
Scott Pelley at the edge of the Al Rashad Bridge in Kurdistan in 2014 for a report about the rise of ISIS
Credit: Eric Kerchner
The Kaczynski family
Mike Wallace and Lesley Stahl interviewed family members of the so-called Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, including his brother and sister-in-law, for a report that aired September 1996
Credit: Doug Goodman/CBS
Ed Bradley with Muhammad Ali
Ed Bradley with Muhammad Ali in Havana, Cuba in 1996
Credit: CBS News/60 Minutes
Bob Simon
Bob Simon interviewing a Moken leader off the coast of Burma in 2005
Credit: Derek Williams
Scott Pelley with George W. Bush
Scott Pelley aboard Air Force One with President George W. Bush en route to Fort Benning, Georgia in 2007
Credit: George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum
Lara Logan flies over Afghanistan
Lara Logan flying over Afghanistan with General John Campbell, commander of US forces there
Credit: Eric Kerchner
Scott Pelley in Saddam Hussein's hideout
Scott Pelley went into the hole Saddam Hussein had been hiding in and where he was eventually captured by U.S. Special Forces in December 2003
Credit: CBS News/60 Minutes
Jeff Fager and Andy Rooney
Jeff Fager and Andy Rooney at the Super Bowl, 2010
Credit: John Filo/CBS
Lesley Stahl with Bono
Lesley Stahl got a shoulder massage from U2 frontman Bono after interviewing him about his role as composer and lyricist for the 2010 Broadway musical "Spiderman: Turn off the Dark."
Credit: Aaron Tomlinson
Steve Kroft with Beyonce
Steve Kroft had a laugh with Beyonce in 2010
Credit: Aaron Tomlinson
Sean Connery with Steve Kroft
Steve Kroft with Sean Connery in 1999
Credit: Mary Murphy
Angelina Jolie and Bob Simon
Bob Simon with Angelina Jolie in Budapest, where she was filming her directorial debut, In the Land of Blood and Honey
Credit: CBS News/60 Minutes
Steve Kroft and Prince Charles
Steve Kroft sat down with Prince Charles in 2005
Credit: Paul Mottram
Anderson Cooper and Michael Phelps
Anderson Cooper got in the pool with Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps in 2008
Credit: CBS News/60 Minutes
Bob Simon and Shaun White
Bob Simon interviewed snowboarder Shaun White at his private practice facility in Silverton, Colorado in 2010
Credit: Tanya Simon
Lesley Stahl and Donald Trump
Lesley Stahl conducted the first interview with President-Elect Trump after his victory in 2016
Credit: Chris Albert
"Papa Soft Hair"
When Scott Pelley paid a visit to a group of Haitian orphans after the earthquake, some of them started calling him Papa Soft Hair
Credit: Nicole Young
Bill Whitaker in El Chapo's tunnel
Bill Whitaker explored one of the tunnels El Chapo used to escape Mexican law enforcement for a story about the drug kingpin that aired in October of 2014