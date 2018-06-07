2018 CMT Awards red carpet

Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wed., June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Scroll through to see more stars walk the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards.
Credit: Getty
Brandon Robert Young and Clare Bowen attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Marley Sherwood and Cody Alan attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
(L-R) Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Litrell of Backstreet Boys attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Mason Ramsey attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Darius Rucker attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Alyssa Bonagura (L) and Ruby Stewart of musical duo The Sisterhood Band attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Kristian Bush (L) and Jennifer Nettles of musical group Sugarland attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Luke Bryan attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Kimberly Schlapman of musical group Little Big Town attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Hoda Kotb attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Blake Shelton attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
(L-R) Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, and Jess Carson of musical group Midland attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Chrissy Metz attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Brooke Hogan attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Lauren Alaina attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Trent Harmon and guest attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Lindsey Vonn attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Kane Brown attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Morgan Evans (L) and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Brittney Marie Kelley, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, and Hayley Hubbard attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Joel McHale attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Dustin Lynch attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Dierks Bentley and family attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Summer Duncan (L) and Jon Pardi attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Cassadee Pope and Blake Shelton attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Kelly Clarkson attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
(L-R) Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus, and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Cassadee Pope attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Curtis Rempel (L) and Brad Rempel of the band High Valley attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Lennon Stella attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Kaitlin Doubleday attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Jennifer Nettles attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Danielle Bradbery attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Luke Combs (R) and Nicole Hocking attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Garrett Hedlund attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Michael Ray attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Luke Pell attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Morgan Wallen attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Karen Fairchild of musical group Little Big Town attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Maggie Rose attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Roy Nelson attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Maisy Stella attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
(L-R) Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Philip Sweet of musical group Little Big Town attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Brett Young (R) and Taylor Mills attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
(L-R) Brandon Lancaster, Eric Steedly, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell, and Chandler Baldwin of LANCO attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.
Jennifer Nettles attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.