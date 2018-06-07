CBSN

2018 CMT Awards red carpet

    • Carrie Underwood

      Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wed., June 6, 2018, in Nashville. 

      Scroll through to see more stars walk the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Brandon Robert Young and Clare Bowen

      Brandon Robert Young and Clare Bowen attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Marley Sherwood and Cody Alan

      Marley Sherwood and Cody Alan attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Backstreet Boys

      (L-R) Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Litrell of Backstreet Boys attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville. 

      Credit: Getty

    • Mason Ramsey

      Mason Ramsey attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Darius Rucker

      Darius Rucker attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Alyssa Bonagura and Ruby Stewart

      Alyssa Bonagura (L) and Ruby Stewart of musical duo The Sisterhood Band attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles

      Kristian Bush (L) and Jennifer Nettles of musical group Sugarland attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Luke Bryan

      Luke Bryan attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Carrie Underwood

      Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Kimberly Schlapman

      Kimberly Schlapman of musical group Little Big Town attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Hoda Kotb

      Hoda Kotb attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Blake Shelton

      Blake Shelton attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville. 

      Credit: Getty

    • Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr

      Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Midland

      (L-R) Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, and Jess Carson of musical group Midland attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Chrissy Metz

      Chrissy Metz attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Brooke Hogan

      Brooke Hogan attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Lauren Alaina

      Lauren Alaina attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Trent Harmon

      Trent Harmon and guest attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Lindsey Vonn

      Lindsey Vonn attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Kane Brown

      Kane Brown attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Thompson Square

      Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini

      Morgan Evans (L) and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Florida Georgia Line

      Brittney Marie Kelley, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, and Hayley Hubbard attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Joel McHale

      Joel McHale attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Dustin Lynch

      Dustin Lynch attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Gary LeVox

      Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Kelsea Ballerini

      Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Dierks Bentley

      Dierks Bentley and family attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Summer Duncan (L) and Jon Pardi

      Summer Duncan (L) and Jon Pardi attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Florida Georgia Line

      Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Cassadee Pope and Blake Shelton

      Cassadee Pope and Blake Shelton attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Kelly Clarkson

      Kelly Clarkson attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Rascal Flatts

      (L-R) Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus, and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Cassadee Pope

      Cassadee Pope attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • High Valley

      Curtis Rempel (L) and Brad Rempel of the band High Valley attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Lennon Stella

      Lennon Stella attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Kaitlin Doubleday

      Kaitlin Doubleday attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Jennifer Nettles

       Jennifer Nettles attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Danielle Bradbery

      Danielle Bradbery attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Luke Combs (R) and Nicole Hocking

      Luke Combs (R) and Nicole Hocking attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Greatt Hedlund

      Garrett Hedlund attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville. 

      Credit: Getty

    • Michael Ray

      Michael Ray attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Luke Pell

      Luke Pell attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Morgan Wallen

      Morgan Wallen attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers

      Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Karen Fairchild

      Karen Fairchild of musical group Little Big Town attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Maggie Rose

      Maggie Rose attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Roy Nelson

      Roy Nelson attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Maisy Stella

      Maisy Stella attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Little Big Town

      (L-R) Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Philip Sweet of musical group Little Big Town attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Brett Young and Taylor Mills

      Brett Young (R) and Taylor Mills attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • LANCO

      (L-R) Brandon Lancaster, Eric Steedly, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell, and Chandler Baldwin of LANCO attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty

    • Jennifer Nettles

      Jennifer Nettles attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018, in Nashville.

      Credit: Getty