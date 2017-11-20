2017 American Music Awards highlights

    • Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx

      Corinne Foxx (center L) and Jamie Foxx (center R) and first responders pose onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Pink and Kelly Clarkson

      Pink (L) and Kelly Clarkson perform onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Tracee Ellis Ross

      Host Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sun., Nov. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.

      Click through to see the biggest moments of the night.

      Credit: Getty

    • Selena Gomez

      Selena Gomez performs onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Linkin Park

      Mike Shinoda of music group Linkin Park greets fans while accepting the Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock award.

      Credit: Getty

    • Chrissy Metz and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

      Chrissy Metz (L) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson speak onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Nick Jonas

      Nick Jonas performs onstage.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Nick Jonas

      Nick Jonas (C, holding microphone) performs onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Chadwick Boseman

      Chadwick Boseman speaks onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Tracee Ellis Ross

      Host Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Kat Graham and Kelly Rowland

      Kat Graham (L) and Kelly Rowland speak onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Shawn Mendes

      Shawn Mendes accepts the favorite artist for adult contemporary award.

      Credit: Getty

    • Selena Gomez

      Selena Gomez performs onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Selena Gomez

      Selena Gomez performs onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Yara Shahidi and Ansel Elgort

      Yara Shahidi (L) and Ansel Elgort speak onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Getty

    • Demi Lovato

      Demi Lovato performs onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Khalid

      Khalid performs onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • "Stranger Things" stars

      (L-R) Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and Gaten Matarazzo speak onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Viola Davis

      Viola Davis speaks onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Linkin Park

      (L-R) Rob Bourdon, Mike Shinoda, and Brad Delson of music group Linkin Park accept the favorite artist for alternative rock award.

      Credit: Getty

    • Imagine Dragons and Khalid

      Dan Reynolds (L) of music group Imagine Dragons and Khalid perform.

      Credit: Getty

    • Lea Michele and Chris Hardwick

      Lea Michele (L) and Chris Hardwick speak.

      Credit: Getty

    • The Chainsmokers

      Andrew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall of music group The Chainsmokers accept the favorite EDM artist award.

      Credit: Getty

    • Marshmello

      Marshmello (L) and watt perform.

      Credit: Getty

    • Jared Leto

      Jared Leto speaks while revealing a card announcing Bruno Mars as the winner of the Artist of the Year award.

      Credit: Getty

    • Tracee Ellis Ross

      Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Zedd and Alessia Cara

      Zedd (L) and Alessia Cara perform.

      Credit: Getty

    • Tracee Ellis Ross

      Host Tracee Ellis Ross speaks.

      Credit: Getty

    • Justin Hartley and Kathryn Hahn

      Justin Hartley (L) and Kathryn Hahn speak.

      Credit: Getty

    • Ciara

      Ciara speaks onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Evan Ross

      Evan Ross speaks onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Skylar Grey and Macklemore

      Skylar Grey (L) and Macklemore perform.

      Credit: Getty

    • Keith Urban

      Keith Urban accepts awards for male country artist, country album and country song.

      Credit: Getty

    • Macklemore

      Macklemore performs onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Nick Cannon

      Nick Cannon speaks onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Billy Eichner and Jenna Dewan-Tatum

      Billy Eichner (L) and Jenna Dewan-Tatum walk onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Portugal. The Man

      (L-R) Eric Howk, Kyle O'Quin, Zoe Manville, John Gourley, and Zachary Scott Carothers of music group Portugal. The Man perform.

      Credit: Getty

    • Cast of "Riverdale"

      Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and KJ Apa speak onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Tracee Ellis Ross

      Host Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Patrick Schwarzenegger and Laura Marano

      Patrick Schwarzenegger (L) and Laura Marano speak onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Christina Aguilera

      Christina Aguilera performs onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Christina Aguilera

      Christina Aguilera performs onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Ciara and DJ Khaled

      Ciara (L) presents the favorite rap or hip-hop song award for "I'm the One" to DJ Khaled.

      Credit: Getty

    • The Chainsmokers

      Alex Pall (L) and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers speak onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • BTS

      Music group BTS performs onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • BTS

      Music group BTS performs onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Julia Michaels

      Julia Michaels speaks onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Kelly Clarkson

      Kelly Clarkson performs onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Hailee Steinfeld

      Hailee Steinfeld performs onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Nick Jonas

      Nick Jonas performs onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • DJ Khaled and G-Eazy

      DJ Khaled (L) and G-Eazy speak onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Imagine Dragons

      (L-R) Dan Reynolds, Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman, and Wayne Sermon of music group Imagine Dragons accept the Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock.

      Credit: Getty

    • Kelly Clarkson

      Kelly Clarkson (C) performs onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Kelly Clarkson

      Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards.

      Credit: Getty

    • Niall Horan

      Niall Horan (C) performs onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • "Shark Tank" cast members

      (L-R) Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and Kevin O'Leary speak onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Diana Ross

      Honoree Diana Ross performs.

      Credit: Getty

    • Diana Ross

      Honoree Diana Ross performs onstage.

      Credit: Getty

    • Ross family and friends

      Guests, such as Smokey Robinson (2nd L), Berry Gordy (3rd L), host Tracee Ellis Ross (center R) stand onstage as Rhonda Ross Kendrick (L) presents the Lifetime Achievement award to honoree Diana Ross (center L).

      Credit: Getty

    • Diana Ross

      Honoree Diana Ross accepts the lifetime achievement award.

      Credit: Getty