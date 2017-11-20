2017 American Music Awards highlights

Corinne Foxx (center L) and Jamie Foxx (center R) and first responders pose onstage.
Credit: Getty
Pink and Kelly Clarkson
Pink (L) and Kelly Clarkson perform onstage.
Credit: Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross
Host Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sun., Nov. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Click through to see the biggest moments of the night.
Credit: Getty
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez performs onstage.
Credit: Getty
Linkin Park
Mike Shinoda of music group Linkin Park greets fans while accepting the Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock award.
Credit: Getty
Chrissy Metz and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Chrissy Metz (L) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson speak onstage.
Credit: Getty
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas performs onstage.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas (C, holding microphone) performs onstage.
Credit: Getty
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman speaks onstage.
Credit: Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross
Host Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage.
Credit: Getty
Kat Graham and Kelly Rowland
Kat Graham (L) and Kelly Rowland speak onstage.
Credit: Getty
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes accepts the favorite artist for adult contemporary award.
Credit: Getty
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez performs onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards.
Credit: Getty
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez performs onstage.
Credit: Getty
Yara Shahidi and Ansel Elgort
Yara Shahidi (L) and Ansel Elgort speak onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Getty
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato performs onstage.
Credit: Getty
Khalid
Khalid performs onstage.
Credit: Getty
"Stranger Things" stars
(L-R) Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and Gaten Matarazzo speak onstage.
Credit: Getty
Viola Davis
Viola Davis speaks onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards.
Credit: Getty
Linkin Park
(L-R) Rob Bourdon, Mike Shinoda, and Brad Delson of music group Linkin Park accept the favorite artist for alternative rock award.
Credit: Getty
Imagine Dragons and Khalid
Dan Reynolds (L) of music group Imagine Dragons and Khalid perform.
Credit: Getty
Lea Michele and Chris Hardwick
Lea Michele (L) and Chris Hardwick speak.
Credit: Getty
The Chainsmokers
Andrew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall of music group The Chainsmokers accept the favorite EDM artist award.
Credit: Getty
Marshmello
Marshmello (L) and watt perform.
Credit: Getty
Jared Leto
Jared Leto speaks while revealing a card announcing Bruno Mars as the winner of the Artist of the Year award.
Credit: Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage.
Credit: Getty
Zedd and Alessia Cara
Zedd (L) and Alessia Cara perform.
Credit: Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross
Host Tracee Ellis Ross speaks.
Credit: Getty
Justin Hartley and Kathryn Hahn
Justin Hartley (L) and Kathryn Hahn speak.
Credit: Getty
Ciara
Ciara speaks onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards.
Credit: Getty
Evan Ross
Evan Ross speaks onstage.
Credit: Getty
Skylar Grey and Macklemore
Skylar Grey (L) and Macklemore perform.
Credit: Getty
Keith Urban
Keith Urban accepts awards for male country artist, country album and country song.
Credit: Getty
Macklemore
Macklemore performs onstage.
Credit: Getty
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon speaks onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards.
Credit: Getty
Billy Eichner and Jenna Dewan-Tatum
Billy Eichner (L) and Jenna Dewan-Tatum walk onstage.
Credit: Getty
Portugal. The Man
(L-R) Eric Howk, Kyle O'Quin, Zoe Manville, John Gourley, and Zachary Scott Carothers of music group Portugal. The Man perform.
Credit: Getty
Cast of "Riverdale"
Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and KJ Apa speak onstage.
Credit: Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross
Host Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage.
Credit: Getty
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Laura Marano
Patrick Schwarzenegger (L) and Laura Marano speak onstage.
Credit: Getty
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera performs onstage.
Credit: Getty
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera performs onstage.
Credit: Getty
Ciara and DJ Khaled
Ciara (L) presents the favorite rap or hip-hop song award for "I'm the One" to DJ Khaled.
Credit: Getty
The Chainsmokers
Alex Pall (L) and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers speak onstage.
Credit: Getty
BTS
Music group BTS performs onstage.
Credit: Getty
BTS
Music group BTS performs onstage.
Credit: Getty
Julia Michaels
Julia Michaels speaks onstage.
Credit: Getty
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson performs onstage.
Credit: Getty
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld performs onstage.
Credit: Getty
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas performs onstage.
Credit: Getty
DJ Khaled and G-Eazy
DJ Khaled (L) and G-Eazy speak onstage.
Credit: Getty
Imagine Dragons
(L-R) Dan Reynolds, Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman, and Wayne Sermon of music group Imagine Dragons accept the Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock.
Credit: Getty
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson (C) performs onstage.
Credit: Getty
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards.
Credit: Getty
Niall Horan
Niall Horan (C) performs onstage.
Credit: Getty
"Shark Tank" cast members
(L-R) Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and Kevin O'Leary speak onstage.
Credit: Getty
Diana Ross
Honoree Diana Ross performs.
Credit: Getty
Diana Ross
Honoree Diana Ross performs onstage.
Credit: Getty
Ross family and friends
Guests, such as Smokey Robinson (2nd L), Berry Gordy (3rd L), host Tracee Ellis Ross (center R) stand onstage as Rhonda Ross Kendrick (L) presents the Lifetime Achievement award to honoree Diana Ross (center L).
Credit: Getty
Diana Ross
Honoree Diana Ross accepts the lifetime achievement award.