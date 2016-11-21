2016 AMAs highlights

Bruno Mars performs “24k Magic” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles,November 20, 2016.
From left, actress Octavia Spencer, singer Janelle Monae and actress Taraji P. Henson present an award at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Hosts Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah open the show at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph, of the band Twenty One Pilots, accept the award for favorite pop/rock duo or group at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Fifth Harmony performs “That’s My Girl” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Nina Dobrev (L) and Julianne Hough present an award at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Nina Dobrev presents Drake the award for best rap/hip-hop album for “Views” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Drake accepts the award for best rap/hip-hop album for “Views” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
T.J. Miller and Olivia Munn present the award for favorite country song at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Singer Ciara presents the Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music on stage during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Fifth Harmony andTy Dolla $ign (R) accept the award for collaboration of the year for “Work From Home” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
James Bay performs “Let it Go” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Niall Horan performs “This Town” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Musician John Legend performs “Love Me Know” during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Zayn accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
The Weeknd performs “Starboy” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Ariana Grande performs “Side to Side” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Shawn Mendes performs a medley of “Treat You Better/Mercy” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Halsey and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers perform “Closer” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Singer Tim McGraw accepts the award for favorite country song for “Humble and Kind” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Model Karlie Kloss presents an award at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Singer Nicki Minaj performs “Side by Side” during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Twenty One Pilots perform a medley of “Heathens/Stressed Out” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Singers Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj perform “Side to Side” during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Singer Ariana Grande (C) performs “Side by Side” during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Twenty One Pilots accepts the award for favorite artist alternative rock at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Billionaire Mark Cuban and singer Idina Menzel present the award for favorite country duo or group at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Tyka Nelson, sister of the late musician Prince, accepts the award for top soundtrack for “Purple Rain” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the award for best country duo or group at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Robert Downey Jr. introduces Sting on stage at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Actor Robert Downey Jr. (R) presents Sting with the American Music Award of Merit at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Sting performs a medley of songs at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Selena Gomez accepts the award for favorite female pop/rock artist at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
(L-R) rappers Rick Ross, Future, Nicki Minaj, August Alsina and DJ Khaled perform “Do You Mind” during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Green Day performs “Bang Bang” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Ariana Grande accepts the award for artist of the year at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg present the award for artist of the year at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Maroon 5 and Kenderick Lamar perform “Don’t Wanna Know” during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine performs “Don’t Wanna Know” during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.