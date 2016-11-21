2016 AMAs highlights

    • Bruno Mars

      Bruno Mars performs “24k Magic” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles,November 20, 2016.

      Click through to see more photos from the AMAs.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Bruno Mars

      Bruno Mars performs “24k Magic” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • 2016 American Music Awards

      From left, actress Octavia Spencer, singer Janelle Monae and actress Taraji P. Henson present an award at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah

      Hosts Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah open the show at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Favorite Pop/Rock Duo or Group

      Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph, of the band Twenty One Pilots, accept the award for favorite pop/rock duo or group at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Fifth Harmony

      Fifth Harmony performs “That’s My Girl” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario

    • Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough

      Nina Dobrev (L) and Julianne Hough present an award at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.  

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Best Rap/Hip-Hop Album

      Nina Dobrev presents Drake the award for best rap/hip-hop album for “Views” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.  

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Drake

      Drake accepts the award for best rap/hip-hop album for “Views” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.  

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • T.J. Miller and Olivia Munn

      T.J. Miller and Olivia Munn present the award for favorite country song at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.  

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Ciara

      Singer Ciara presents the Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music on stage during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Fifth Harmony and Ty Dolla $ign

      Fifth Harmony andTy Dolla $ign (R) accept the award for collaboration of the year for “Work From Home” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • James Bay

      James Bay performs “Let it Go” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Niall Horan

      Niall Horan performs “This Town” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.  

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • John Legend

      Musician John Legend performs “Love Me Know” during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Zayn

      Zayn accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • The Weeknd

      The Weeknd performs “Starboy” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Ariana Grande

      Ariana Grande performs “Side to Side” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Shawn Mendes

      Shawn Mendes performs a medley of “Treat You Better/Mercy” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: REUTERS

    • "Closer"

      Halsey and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers perform “Closer” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Fifth Harmony

      Fifth Harmony performs “That’s My Girl” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Tim McGraw

      Singer Tim McGraw accepts the award for favorite country song for “Humble and Kind” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Karlie Kloss

      Model Karlie Kloss presents an award at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • John Legend

      Musician John Legend performs “Love Me Know” during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Nicki Minaj

      Singer Nicki Minaj performs “Side by Side” during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Twenty One Pilots

      Twenty One Pilots perform a medley of “Heathens/Stressed Out” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj perform during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles

      Singers Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj perform “Side to Side” during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Ariana Grande (C) performs during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles

      Singer Ariana Grande (C) performs “Side by Side” during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Twenty One Pilots

      Twenty One Pilots perform a medley of “Heathens/Stressed Out” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Twenty One Pilots

      Twenty One Pilots accepts the award for favorite artist alternative rock at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.  

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Mark Cuban and Idina Menzel

      Billionaire Mark Cuban and singer Idina Menzel present the award for favorite country duo or group at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Tyka Nelson

      Tyka Nelson, sister of the late musician Prince, accepts the award for top soundtrack for “Purple Rain” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.  

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Florida Georgia Line

      Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the award for best country duo or group at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Robert Downey Jr.

      Robert Downey Jr. introduces Sting on stage at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Robert Downey Jr. and Sting

      Actor Robert Downey Jr. (R) presents Sting with the American Music Award of Merit at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Sting

      Sting performs a medley of songs at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.  

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Selena Gomez

      Selena Gomez accepts the award for favorite female pop/rock artist at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • "Do You Mind"

      (L-R) rappers Rick Ross, Future, Nicki Minaj, August Alsina and DJ Khaled perform “Do You Mind” during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Green Day

      Green Day performs “Bang Bang” at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Ariana Grande

      Ariana Grande accepts the award for artist of the year at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg

      Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg present the award for artist of the year at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Maroon 5 and Kenderick Lamar

      Maroon 5 and Kenderick Lamar perform “Don’t Wanna Know” during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016. 

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Maroon 5

      Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine performs “Don’t Wanna Know” during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2016.  

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters