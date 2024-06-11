CBS2

Craig Allen is an award-winning meteorologist who regularly contributes to the CBS2 Morning News on Saturday and Sunday. Allen is an authoritative and well-known weather forecaster, heading WCBS 880's weather team for over 40 years. Allen's broadcasting career spans 34 years, all of it right here in the Tri-State Area.

Allen earned his meteorology degree from the Earth & Space Sciences Department at Stony Brook University in May of 1979 and became chief meteorologist for WCBS 880 the following year. Allen is a proud member of the American Meteorological Society. His work has garnered multiple awards over the years, including a regional Emmy for coverage of Superstorm Sandy.

In his spare time, Allen lends his voice to Autism Speaks, Island Harvest and in advocacy for animals.

When he's not working, you'll find Allen sitting outside with family or doing some gardening.

How did Allen get his start? At age 12, he lugged a chalkboard to the kitchen table each night and pretended to be a TV weatherman, delivering a forecast to his family while they ate dinner.

"It became the perfect occupation for someone who loves to watch the forces of nature... . What the audience doesn't know is how frightened I was of thunderstorms as a child. When I was 11, my grandparents bought me some weather instruments and the fear turned to fascination. Now, I try to share that fascination & enthusiasm with my listeners and viewers."